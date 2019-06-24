Gilead And Cilofexor In Phase 3 Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis: Making Progress

An overview of the Phase 2 data for PSC, a disease without FDA approved therapeutics, is provided.

PSC is caused by an imbalance in bile homeostasis that leads to cholestasis and associated symptoms including pruritus (intense itch) and liver injury.

Liver Therapy Forum weekly digest provides an overview on what’s happening in cholestatic liver diseases in 2019. This week focuses on Gilead Sciences.

Market Assessment

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) is a large cap ($88B) biopharmaceutical known for its pioneering innovative therapeutics for viral liver diseases. Gilead started 2019 with the clinical failures of selonsertib in Phase 3 NASH. As one of the Phase 3 clinical favorites for NASH, the two recent clinical failures of selonsertib in monotherapy Phase 3 NASH fibrosis and compensated cirrhotic NASH trials may have revealed the complex pathophysiology of NASH disease. It reinforces the need for ongoing clinical development of investigative drug candidates with distinct pharmacological and mechanistic targets for NASH disease due to the multi-faceted pathophysiological pathways.

Moving to PSC, there are a few investigative drug candidates in clinical trials for PSC. The lack of FDA approved therapeutic options and a 12 year survival prognosis from diagnosis to liver transplant highlights the urgent need for effective therapeutics. Cilofexor (formerly GS-9674), a non-steroidal bile acids FXR agonist in Phase 3 clinical trial for non-cirrhotic PSC, is the most advanced of all investigative drug candidates Of note, Cilofexor is also in a Phase 2b combination therapy trial for NASH.

PSC is an incurable rare chronic liver disease triggered by environmental, immunobiologic and genetic underpinnings resulting in imbalance in bile acids homeostasis that leads to cholestasis with inflammation and fibrosis of the bile ducts. The majority of patients with PSC eventually develop cirrhosis, portal hypertension and hepatic decompensation. Unlike the cholestatic liver disease PBC, there is an established association of PSC with inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD.) with 70-80% of PSC patients having IBD. Conversely, PSC will develop in 2-8% of patients who have IBD. According to the CDC, ~ $3.1M individuals in the US have IBD with ~ 70,000 new cases of IBD reported in the US annually.

Data from the Phase 2 PSC study focused on non-cirrhotic patients but revealed some important clinical findings consistent with Cilofexor providing clinically meaningful anti-cholestatic, anti-inflammatory benefits in PSC patients. Cilofexor caused dose-dependent significant reductions in alkaline phosphatase (AP.) versus placebo at 12 weeks (see Fig. 1). AP is an acceptable marker for cholestasis.

Fig. 1 : Cilofexor improves AP in PSC.

The anti-inflammatory benefit of Cilofexor was associated with significant reductions in alanine transaminase (ALT.), a marker of liver inflammation and liver damage, and gamma glutamyl transpeptidase (GGT.) see Fig. 2.

Fig. 2: Effects of Cilofexor on biochemical markers for liver inflammation, fibrosis and bile acids homeostasis.

Cholestasis-associated pruritus (i.e. itch) remains a common problematic symptom for cholestatic liver diseases including PSC. My working thesis on pruritus has always been that drug candidates for cholestatic liver diseases that are effective at decreasing serum bile acid levels could potentially induce anti-pruritogenic relief. Conversely, those drug candidates that do not suppress serum bile acid levels may not suppress pruritus.

The Phase 2 data (Fig. 2) showed that Cilofexor was associated with a trend in decreased serum levels of the metabolite, 7α-hydroxy-4-cholestene-3-one (C4.) routinely measured in the serum as a marker of new bile acid synthesis. Most are familiar with FXR agonists including obeticholic acid by Intercept (NASDAQ:ICPT) and its pruritus promoting effect. However, based on the data, Cilofexor did not enhance pruritus-making it a promising drug candidate for PSC with potentially acceptable tolerable profile pending the completion and data readout from the Phase 3 PSC study. The authors noted:

Treatment-emergent pruritus occurred in 36% (8 of 22) of patients treated with cilofexor 100 mg, 25% (5 of 20) treated with cilofexor 30 mg, and 60% (6/10) of patients treated with placebo.

As to the lack of significant effect of Cilofexor of fibrosis markers (Fig. 2), I say that 12 week treatment effect is too early to notice any potential anti-fibrotic benefit of Cilofexor. The ongoing Phase 3 trial will be assessing the anti-fibrotic effect of Cilofexor at 96 weeks. Specifically, the primary clinical endpoint for the Phase 3 PSC study in non-cirrhotic patients:

Proportion of participants with progression of liver fibrosis at week 96. Progression of liver fibrosis was defined as having a ≥ 1-stage increase in fibrosis according to the Ludwig classification. The proportion of participants with progression of liver fibrosis at Week 96 will be presented

Financials

Everyone is cognizant of the fact that Gilead's main clinical target/interest in non-viral liver diseases is NASH with cholestatic liver diseases being the smaller addressable market. As we have seen in the last 6 months, everyone working on NASH drug targets is learning on the job due to the complex pathophysiology and at times unanticipated clinical outcome. Unlike therapeutics for viral liver diseases, my opinion is that "there will be no dominant biopharma in the NASH therapeutics market". In my opinion, NASH is shaping up to be an addressable market with potential "winners" not winner.

At the end of Q1/2019, Gilead reported revenues of $5.28B. Although, revenues from therapeutics for viral liver diseases may be declining, Gilead does have a solid oncology and immunological program to generate new organic growth. As of end of Q1/2019, Gilead had cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities of $30.1B versus $31.5B in Q4/ 2018.

Market Outlook

The overall addressable market for PSC currently estimated at 60,000 in US and Europe is expected to be significantly higher in future years due to increased awareness and diagnosis in Asia.The recurrence of PSC in~ 25% of patients after liver transplantation may mean these patients requiring effective pharmacotherapeutic treatment.

Furthermore, liver transplantation may not be available on demand due to organ shortage and clinical compatibility issues. This preliminary data on the efficacy of cilofexor in PSC is very promising but data from the Phase 3 study are necessary to confirm that reduction in the surrogate endpoint of serum AP could lead to improved clinical outcomes. Gilead's study focuses on non-cirrhotic patients. Meaning that, more investigative drug candidates for cirrhotic PSC may be needed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.