NextEra: Want 5% Income From A Defensive Name? Check Out The Baby Bonds

Many utility companies tend to pay high dividends, but NextEra's common stock dividend is boring, to say the least.

The utility sector is considered defensive, and investors tend to flock to it during times of higher volatility and economic uncertainty.

Despite the recovery in the equity markets, at The Income Strategist, we are always trying to stay ahead of the curve and anticipate where the market might go - and knowing that either our direction or timing will be off - positioning our portfolio to continue to generate returns while not taking undue risks.

The yield curve has inverted and whether it stays that way or not or whether it's the 10yr-2yr or 10yr-3 month, the fact remains, it's flat, and we are approaching a record expansion both on the economic cycle as well as the stock market.

So it wouldn't be a bad idea to look for ways to position your portfolio defensively. You can certainly stay in cash - but I've never been a good market timer and plenty of research shows that it is better to be in the market than out of the market. Missing those turning points is the primary reason why most retail investors underperform the market by a considerable amount - 3-4% annually by some measures.

In my search for defensive positions, I came across NextEra Energy (NEE), which I was very familiar with from my days living in South Florida. The common stock could be a good option in the event of a strong pullback - we've witnessed that recently when Utilities and REITs outperformed the broader market - but the stock only pays a 2.4% dividend yield. Since I was looking for income, however, I figured I'd take a look at some of the exchanged-traded bonds outstanding.

NextEra Energy is an electricity company operating under two primary business segments:

A rate-regulated electric utility in Florida; and

renewable electricity.

Rate-regulated electric utility business operations are operated under Florida Power & Light (FPL), whereas the renewable energy operations are carried out under NextEra Energy Resources. Both these companies are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company.

(Source - Company Website)

As of December 31, 2018, FPL generated 55% of revenues from the residential segment, in line with the historical averages.

(Source - Form 10-K)

The primary focus on retail customers means that the company is not in a position to drive revenue growth through rate hikes because of the limitations imposed on rates by regulators. So in order for FPL to grow earnings, it must focus on effective cost management.

One of NextEra's primary strengths is its ability to maintain electricity costs well below that of the national average and comparable Florida electric utilities.

(Source - Form 10-K)

Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy owns a network of facilities and natural gas pipeline assets spanning across Canada and the U.S.

(Source - Form 10-K)

It focuses on acquisitions as a way of expanding its market share in the regulated electricity market and recently acquired Gulf Power, which is a rate-regulated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in northwest Florida with approximately 2,300 MW of fossil fueled electric generating capacity.

Solar additions in Florida is another key to growth for NextEra as electricity generated through solar power is expected to provide cost advantages to the firm, which can then be transferred on to retail customers, helping the company retain its market leading position in serving retail customers in Florida. On the other hand, the focus on clean energy also positions the company to benefit from the secular trend of shifting to more environment-friendly energy sources. This strategy of investing in the technologies and business models that are your biggest threats might be critical to the company's long-term survival and success delivering energy.

FPL recently announced its 30-by-30 plan in which the company aims to install 30 million solar panels by 2030. The management has already identified potential development sites for these solar panels and the successful completion of this plan would increase the contribution from solar energy to approximately 20% of total electricity generation, up from just about 1% at present.

Industry outlook & competitive position

NextEra's operations in Florida provides exposure to one of the fastest-growing states in the U.S. Higher economic growth in the last several years has helped electricity companies in this region as the demand for electricity has been upward trending. Real GDP growth in the state has remained at a steady rate since the Great Recession, and this positive economic growth forms the backdrop for regulated electricity companies to invest more capital in order to satisfy growing energy demands.

Real GDP growth in Florida

(Source - Statista)

Population in Florida is expected to continue to grow at a healthy rate through 2040 as well, which highlights the continued opportunity for regulated electricity providers for retail customers in the region.

(Source - The Florida Legislature Office of Economic and Demographic Research)

This higher population growth in the region coupled with strong economic growth will positively impact the number of households in the state, which should lead to an expansion in the addressable market for NextEra.

Florida, or the Sunshine State as it's often referred to, has the potential to become one of the leading regions for solar power electricity generation in the country. Currently, solar powered electricity accounts for a small percentage of total electricity generated in this region, but the Scientific American claims that Florida ranks 8th in the U.S. for potential amounts of solar-generated electricity due to its abundant sunshine and large population. NextEra Energy has identified this growth opportunity and is continuing to invest in solar power plants.

The cost of producing solar power energy has rapidly decreased over the last several years, which confirms the theory that NextEra would be able to continue to lower costs into the future as more of its power is generated through lower cost sources.

(Source - Business Insider)

That said, there are still challenges around the storage of energy created from renewable sources, so while the cost of producing electricity from renewable sources is rapidly declining, it is improbable to shift to a fully renewable energy-based economy until more efficient methods of storage can be developed. Because of these challenges, NextEra is still investing in productivity improvements for both its traditional and renewable energy business.

The Limits of Regulated Industries

In the regulated utilities industry, a company is not able to develop an economic moat by providing personalized, superior quality service. Instead, companies must be able to optimize their cost structure in order to become more profitable, NextEra Energy has been able to keep operating costs at an industry leading level, leading to lower customer costs in comparison to peers and the national average.

Financial performance

NextEra reported Q1 2019 earnings in April that beat analyst estimates by 8%. The company reported earnings that beat analyst estimates in six out of eight occasions over the last 24 months, which has driven the share price to an all-time high of $204.

Earnings surprise history

(Source - Seeking Alpha Essential)

Adjusted EPS in Q1 2019 grew by 12% on a year-over-year basis, driven by the success across all business segments.

(Source - Investor presentation)

Gulf Power, its recent acquisition, reported net income of $37 million in Q1, and the integration of Gulf Power is progressing well as confirmed by management on the earnings conference call.

EPS increased $0.10 at Energy Resources as well, supported by new investments. Notably, the renewable energy backlog increased by 953 MW in the quarter. The primary contributor to the increase in backlog was the solar power segment, but the increase of 223 MW of backlog in wind power stands out as the company's management has long indicated its desire to expand into wind power generation as well.

The company is well on its way to meet the energy generating expectations for the period between 2017 and 2020, which were highlighted in previous earnings calls.

(Source - Investor presentation)

Capital Expenditures

As highlighted above, both business segments are driven by ongoing new investments. Over the last decade, the company has continued to invest billions of dollars to build new energy plants and integrate such developments to the existing mix of company assets.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Investments in the expansion of solar projects will continue in the next 10 years as well, and the company plans to add 7,000 MW of cost-effective solar power to its network within 10 years. As one of the leading clean energy suppliers in the U.S., NextEra would be in an even better position in the future to charge lower rates from customers and grow its scale.

In Q1 2019, FPL's capital expenditures were $1.1 billion, and the company plans to spend between $5.7 billion and $6.1 billion for the full year. This is in line with the 30-by-30 plan of the company. During the quarter, capital expenditure at Gulf Power was reported at $100 million, and the full-year capital expenditure expectation for Gulf Power is set at $700 million.

Balance Sheet

NextEra has $29 billion of long-term debt on its balance sheet and historically has issued debt primarily for capital investment projects and acquisition purposes. However, the debt-to-equity ratio has trended down over the last several years and looks much better than it did five years ago.

Debt to equity ratio

(Source - Macro Trends)

NextEra Energy has a strong balance sheet and is in a position to service its debt on a timely manner, as indicated by various thresholds used by credit rating agencies to evaluate the company's debt servicing ability. The company is rated A- by S&P, Baa by Moody's, and A by Fitch. The thresholds for these rating levels for each rating agency are shown below along with current NextEra metrics and targets for 2019.

As the table indicates, NextEra is well within the ranges for each financial metric for each of the rating agencies, so at least for the time being, there seems to be very little probability of a ratings downgrade.

(Source - Investor presentation)

Dividends are Boring

NextEra Energy has been able to grow its dividend distributions over the last 24 years - supported by growing earnings. The dividend growth is a reflection of the company's capital allocation plan, which includes return of capital to shareholders in the form of dividends. That said, the stock pays a current dividend yield of just 2.46%, which is why we are strongly considering the newly issued baby bond, with a 5.65% coupon maturing in March 2079 and not callable until June 2024.

NextEra Energy Capital Holdings 5.65% Series N Junior Subordinated Debentures (NEE-N) pays a fixed interest rate of 5.65% and has an S&P rating of BBB. While it is currently trading at slightly above par, the yield to call of around 4.9%. Since these payments are interest, they do not qualify for the preferential qualified dividend tax rate of 15%.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

My Take

Regulated utilities tend to have very stable revenues and are considered one of the most defensive sectors to invest in. In light of the heightened volatility in the stock market and the uncertainty created by geopolitical risks, I am looking to add some defense to my portfolio. Because defensive sectors still tend to move in tandem with the overall market - even if they decline less - an investment in a preferred stock or baby bond might be preferable.

The NextEra Energy baby bond just mentioned is slightly above par, which makes its yield lower than the coupon rate of 5.65%. But based on its relative safety, the stability of the company's revenue stream and earnings, and the defensive nature of the industry in general, I am adding this baby bond to the baby bond list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NEE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.