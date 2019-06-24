Lofty And Cyclical AMD Is 'The Big Short'

Introduction

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) has been one of the best performing stocks over the past several years and the best performing stock in the S&P 500 for 2018. Since its multi-year low at $1.61 in 2015, the hot tech company has surged to $31.50 per share. This equals a crazy performance of 1,794%! In addition, from 2015 to 2018, it has increased revenue from $4.0 billion to $6.5 billion and turned an operating loss of -$481 million to an operating profit of $451 million. 2018 was the most profitable year for AMD since 2011.

AMD stock’s incredible performance

Αn unprecedented combination of positive internal and external factors, both in CPU and GPU business, has made AMD rise from the brink of bankruptcy and transform to a hot, profitable, promising, and growing company that Wall Street wants to own. After a long time of selling inferior CPUs compared to industry leader Intel (INTC), AMD has covered the distance, having aspirations to overcome it and become a leader in terms of performance, with Ryzen 3000 7nm processors arriving in Q3. With Intel facing problems, AMD’s x86 market unit share has increased to about 13%. In GPUs, the crypto mania has created very favourable conditions in terms of sales and pricing, and the environment is still favourable for Nvidia and AMD.

Before I start presenting anything else, I would like to clarify that I am not an IT person. I clearly know that I do not have the best knowledge and insight to make technological projections. However, my aim is to use facts that are well-known, some common sense, and contribute my almost 20 years of investing experience. In a few words, there are two main concepts that probably matter more than specific tech or product details and quarter-to-quarter evolutions.

First, the concept of “reversion to the mean”, which describes that outstanding profit margins and market successes do not last for long, as they attract competition that fires back. The history of AMD so far is a good example and lesson. Of course, history doesn't repeat itself, but as they say, “it rhymes”, and all those phenomena are very cyclical in nature.

Second, price always matters. Even when the best are ahead, if they have already been discounted to the price of the stock, there is no upside left. In addition, if something goes wrong, there is no margin of safety to protect the investor from those rosy projections. AMD has a market capitalization of $33 billion, while its TTM revenue is just $6.1 billion and TTM net income is $272 million.

I believe that the above two factors are extremely present in AMD’s stock. It is priced for perfection that only persistent high growth might justify, and also reverting to bad business performance is highly possible, if not inevitable. In my view, this is the definition of the perfect short candidate - bad business prospects followed by a bubbly price.

By adding the fact that we are in one of the longest bull markets in history, AMD can be thought of as an unprecedented short opportunity, which explains the title of this article. As you will see later, I find buying far out of the money put options with the longest expiration day, as the safest, most reasonable, and profitable way of going against AMD.

The Reversion

AMD Zen 14nm microarchitecture, introduced back in 2017, gave rise to Ryzen for the PC market and EPYC for the server market. The success continued with 12nm Zen+. High performance and competitive in price, AMD’s new chips came during a period that Intel was rather lazy, especially in the less-profitable PC segment, while AMD was really serious, fighting for its survival. Intel was focusing its production towards the more profitable and promising server market. This caused severe CPU shortage for PC manufacturers like HP (NYSE:HPQ), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which expressed their frustration.

AMD’s awareness or good luck, combined with Intel’s laziness or bad luck at the same time, brought an unprecedented for the last five years market picture. According to Mercury Research, in Q1 2019, AMD captured 13.3% overall of x86 unit share. For desktops, it came in at 17.1% and for servers at 2.9%.

The future seems suspenseful as AMD is making further advances. Intel’s 10nm - corresponding to AMD’s 7nm in chip density - originally planned to debut in 2015, was always pushed back year after year, due to technological hurdles. Finally, we expect to have the first laptops with 10nm “Ice Lake” CPUs by the end of the year, but desktop versions will not come soon. Meanwhile, AMD seems to be ahead, and on July 7 will start selling its Ryzen 3000 7nm processors. We must note here that AMD has become fabless and uses 7nm technology by TSMC (TSM), the world's largest independent semiconductor foundry.

Lisa Su, the CEO who has turned around AMD, holding a 7nm Ryzen at 2019 CES (Source: Bloomberg Finance)

After all, I cannot disagree that AMD might produce superior products, at least for some time, and have its market share reach or exceed 20%, but I must remind readers that for shareholders, what mostly matters is what the company can deliver in the long run and not any short-term outcomes. The problem is that trying to predict the future is difficult, if not impossible. For sure, the most nonsensical way to do that is by focusing just on the next product releases and project current pictures and trends to the future in an absolute way. I agree that the advances that AMD has made and its ability to make powerful chips should be appreciated and probably indicate an increased possibility of AMD’s further advances and success becoming a threat to Intel’s near-monopoly, but let's take a step back. We cannot predict the future, but history can help us make a rough approach for possible outcomes.

As a teenager, I recall reading PC magazines as early as 1996. I found as the most fascinating and exciting part of their content the war between AMD and Intel. I supported AMD and dreamt of it as a little David that could beat Goliath one day. More than 20 years have passed since then, but Intel is still the leader. AMD came close in terms of CPU performance and increased its market share on some occasions, like when it debuted Athlon, but its good days never lasted for long.

A 1999 AMD Athlon CPU (Source: Wikipedia)

The lesson revealed here is about cyclicality. The fact is that the AMD-Intel war is very cyclical in its nature, and the chip industry is very cyclical as well. We have favourable periods that lead to earnings and make companies excessively invest. That brings oversupply and heavy competition, which after some time leads to weak results and finally makes the companies more conservative in their spending and expansion. So, that loosens competition and decreases supply, which in turn increases prices and brings favourable periods again.

AMD’s TTM Revenue Graph since 2000

The graph above showcases the cyclicality clearly. Since 2000, revenue has almost doubled but with many periods of boom and bust. So, if you believe that AMD’s revenue could continue drastically increasing for the next few years, just because that was the case for the three previous years, you have to rethink. As I said, it is not just that the industry is cyclical - the Intel-AMD struggle has ups and downs as well.

Be careful when you fight with someone that fights for his survival. Even a small creature can bite you when its life is on the line. That describes how AMD got really serious and evolved from near-bankruptcy to a possible triumph, catching Intel by surprise while it was feeling safe as the indisputable leader.

As has happened in the past, now is the time for Intel to respond. It can intensify and accelerate the debut and evolution of its chips, initiate a price war, or use dirty tactics, for which AMD has accused Intel in the past. In FY 2018, Intel achieved revenue of $71 billion and net income of $21 billion, which is indicative of its firepower. So, even if AMD manages to gain market share for some time, Intel will not let this be an easy game. So, don’t expect AMD to keep high margins if Intel feels threatened. For me, the whole situation seems closer to a painful fight that has just started than an easy triumph for AMD. It is an omen of coming pain - financial loss.

Also, you should be skeptical with AMD, just for the fact that Intel and other semiconductor foundries are averse to aggressively pursuing 7nm and equivalents, as they consider it an expensive technology. And, if AMD’s partner TSMC makes advances and reduces costs, it will have leverage over AMD and will be the main exploiter of the success. So, I guess that this will become an Intel vs. TSMC war, rather than Intel vs. AMD war.

In addition, the game can be more complicated. ARM architecture that dominates tablets and mobile phones could expand to PCs or servers and start competing with the x86 architecture that Intel and AMD use. An example is Qualcomm’s (QCOM) new eight-core Snapdragon 8cx processor for Windows laptops. It is interesting that Snapdragon uses TSMC’s 7nm, as well.

Sanjay Mehta, senior VP of the Compute Products group at Qualcomm

Then, AMD historically has been a marginal performer. For a large part of its life, it has been loss-making. Earnings have been short-lived and lasted only for few quarters, basically during the ups of the chip industry cycle. For the previous 20 years, the longest lasting profitable TTM period was just 10 quarters, back when AMD Athlons were challenging Intel. If Ryzen and EPYC repeat this “athlon” - meaning a great achievement in modern Greek - and TTM profits last 10 quarters, we have just five quarters left until AMD becomes TTM loss-making.

TTM Revenue and Net Income of AMD since 2000 (Source: GuruFocus)

That shows its fundamental weakness and the fact that current earnings are an exceptional product of very favourable conditions that will disappear when Intel fires back and/or the industry experiences a downturn or introduces a new competitor, probably from ARM architecture.

Likewise, in the GPU segment, the logic is the same. AMD does not seem to challenge Nvidia to the same extent as it does with CPUs and Intel, but we again have favourable conditions inherited by crypto mania during the previous years. Reversal of those conditions will be an extra headache for AMD.

In this segment, while acknowledging the successes of AMD, I explained why I consider that those euphoric conditions will reverse, probably in a shocking way for AMD believers. In the next segment, based on what we have explored, I show how extremely overvalued AMD stock is.

The Lofty Price

We have already seen that most of the time AMD was loss-making and that loss probably will soon return. You may have an initial idea of what can happen to AMD stock with the company returning to loss by looking at the graph below. AMD’s market capitalization very rarely exceeded revenue while it was loss-making. Current TTM revenue is $6.1 billion, and market capitalization, $33 billion. If market capitalization returns to levels below revenue, expect a stock decline that might be more than 80%. More details follow below, that we will try to approach the fair value for the stock according to different scenarios.

AMD’s Market Capitalization rarely above Revenue while at Operating Loss. (Source: GuruFocus)

I know that DCF models seem to be more accurate in theory, but they are reliable only under accurate assumptions. In practice, intuitive methods based on experience and a range of reasonable multiples are a better guess of the fair value, which is a hard task indeed.

What we can do is to try to make estimates according to three different scenarios:

The Bad Scenario , making the hypothesis that AMD will continue to be almost the same company as it has been during the previous 20 years, with its good and bad times.

The Good Scenario based on the hypothesis that after this awakening, the company will have a much better future, sustaining a larger market share and being a serious competitor for Intel for the following years.

The Dream Scenario, in which AMD exceeds every reasonable expectation.

Valuation under the 3 Scenarios

Bad Scenario - 60% probability:

This is the main scenario that as an investor I deeply believe will come true. However, I want to protect myself for the things that I do not know, or a wrong perception, so I assign a moderate probability.

For reasons explained in the earlier section, I think that AMD’s financial performance will reverse to the mean. So, the basis of this scenario is the average performance of AMD since 2001 that includes great periods like during the success of Athlon (2010-2011) and difficult periods like during 2012-2017. Needless to say that earnings are the exception and loss the rule over the past 18 years - six profit-making years.

AMD presented such awful results during 2002 and 2007-2008 that affect and bring the average net margin for the whole period down to around -10%. That reveals indeed how a crisis can affect the semiconductor cycle and the riskiness of the company. However, we don’t want to base the scenario on those extremes; we instead use the median as representative of AMD’s financial performance abilities. The median is still negative at -2.26%.

2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 Net Income 337 -33 -498 -660 -403 -83 -1183 491 471 304 -3129 -3379 -166 165 91 -274 -1303 -60 Net Margin 5.20% -0.63% -11.53% -16.54% -7.32% -1.57% -21.82% 7.48% 7.25% 5.63% -53.87% -57.68% -2.95% 2.83% 1.82% -7.80% -48.31% -1.56%

If we go through the market capitalization history of AMD, most of the time, it was lower than annual revenue. Price to sales exceeded 1x basically when net income was positive, and the stock market was hot during the ups of the economic cycle. That was when the stock market was enthusiastic or bubbly and when favourable economic conditions were dragging up the semiconductor cycle to its peak. It seems that more representative numbers for AMD’s price to sales are between 0.5x and 1x. Most companies with marginal results similar to AMD’s median net margin trade with even lower multiples. I think that under the assumptions of the bad scenario and according to the empirical and historical evidence, the fair value for AMD should not exceed a p/sales of 0.75x.

If we apply this multiple to current TTM revenue that is already cyclically inflated, we get a valuation of $4.6 billion or $4.23 per share. I consider this as the upper part of the range of the bad scenario. The lower part of the range could be as low as 0.30x times sales, which equals to a market capitalization of $1.8 billion, or $1.69 per share. Yes, you see clearly that those values are not out of reality - they are based on sales multiples that AMD stock has seen in the past in multiple cases, like in 2008, 2012, and 2015.

Another factor that strengthens this conviction that a fair value under this scenario should be in this range of low price to sales ratio is the fact that after every crisis, AMD came out weaker and weaker in terms of revenue per share, because shares outstanding is always increasing. In per share terms, it equals to a constantly shrinking business.

AMD’s Revenue Per Share

In short, under the bad scenario, in which AMD stays the same company, the fair value of the stock is between $1.69 per share and $4.23 per share.

The Good Scenario - 30% probability:

I am giving this scenario a quite high possibility of 30%. Many of you might think that I am very strict and pessimistic about what Ryzen & EPYC and 7nm lead can bring to AMD’s future. I think that I am generous, if you take into account the arguments that I presented earlier on why I believe things will revert to the mean.

But if this time is different, the company may achieve what the enthusiastic analysts expect and keep or grow some market and technological gains. The lowest range of this scenario is where the previous scenario ends and expands to the highest estimates of analysts for next year (2020), and by applying higher valuation multiples that profitable companies enjoy.

The higher estimate for next year’s revenue is $9.27 billion. Applying a price to sales of 1.5x on that would bring a market capitalization of $13.9 billion, or $12.86 per share. According to a 2020 EPS consensus of $1, the former valuation equals to a P/E of around 13x. In that sense, you might think that this is a very conservative figure. I believe it is rather lofty, when taking into account that those numbers are under cyclically favourable conditions and hypothesize margins that are difficult to persist in the future. EPS of $1 means a profit of $1.1 billion net profit, or 11.7% net margin on the most optimistic 2020 revenue estimation of $9.27 billion. Just note that the best net margin that AMD has achieved since 2001 is 7.48%, in 2011.

That was a year that the CPU cycle peaked under AMD’s great market success. As it happens in those occasions, conditions reversed and 2012 was a terrible year for AMD’s financial performance. The stock collapsed that year from 2012 Q1 high of $8.35 to a Q4 low of $1.81. What is more shocking is that the drop was due to price to sales going from about 1x to 0.25x. Can you imagine the outcome of a drop from current 5.4x?

According to my reasoning, if AMD keeps an improved market position and becomes a different and sustainably profitable company, a fair value for the stock would be in the range of $4.23 to $12.86 per share.

Dream Scenario - 10% probability

In this scenario, I assume success that goes beyond what we can reasonably think. It is probably what AMD fans and buyers of the stock believe. I have to remind them that dreams rarely come true. Of course, we have seen such miracles with Apple, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and numerous other technology companies, but this is not the rule, it is the exception. Anyway, I assign a 10% to this scenario, a percentage that I already find overoptimistic, because I want to protect myself from hubris.

The value for this scenario can go beyond what we saw in the previous scenario, the maximum of $12.86. Here, we may indeed include extreme assumptions, such as AMD dominance, billions in earnings and tremendous demand for processors because of AI development on the server or consumer side. The extent of those extremes does not matter to me, because as a buyer of out-of-the-money options, with the “dream scenario” playing out, they would expire with no value anyway. So, I won’t make any effort to estimate and put an upper limit to the range of this scenario. Put options will go to zero whether AMD’s market capitalization goes to $50 billion, $100 billion, or $500 billion. Actually, what only makes sense is making a good approach of the possibility of this scenario, and I hope that I am not wrong. I don’t worry about the extremes; I worry if I have underestimated the possibility.

Is the Market Wrong?

What would give extra conviction that we are right would be to find why the market is wrong. And, that can help us insist, go against the market, and have a higher probability of success. Luckily, I can find many reasons that combine to explain why market participants act irrationally.

A fact about AMD stock is that a lot of its early followers and fans are tech guys who also are believers in the crypto revolution. By the way, I believe that Bitcoin and other cryptos will end up worthless, but this is a long discussion that I won’t expand upon in this article. Just to add that the first healthy non-Ponzi, non-bubbly concept I have ever come across and find to be exceptional and an exception to this rule is Libra, a coin backed by reserves and proposed by Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Most of those tech crypto fans came across AMD, as its GPUs are used in crypto mining. Most of them have no clue about what value is, and since they buy Bitcoins at whatever price, no matter if no underlying value exists, it is highly expected that they do the same with the AMD stock. Do you think that they ever think of the two concepts - reversion to the mean, lofty valuation - that we provide here?

At some point, AMD stock gains were reasonable. This happens when you have a turnaround that used to have a depressed price. But then, you have the trend followers, and all those stock gains remind them of the success of Amazon or Facebook. Unfortunately, AMD as a company is not the same story, and many cannot make this distinction. They just see a stock going up and up, while good news for upcoming CPU models that will smash Intel come in. The following video, with more than 2 million views in less than a month, showcases what I describe.

Things turn to a bubble, which brings more trend followers and squeezes short sellers. This is difficult to stop in a hot stock market where passive investing is praised and contributes to those anomalies. Finally, this is how you have something that trades much above its intrinsic value. Under this story, my conviction that the market is wrong increases.

Exploiting the Market Failure - Put Options

Buying an out-of-the-money put option is an interesting way to take advantage of an overvalued stock that can return to fair value. Especially with far-out-of-the-money options, the money you risk to lose and the capital you employ are very small compared to what you can earn. In addition, the loss is limited to the price of the option. However, the rule is that most of the time, far-out-of-the-money options lose their value and finally expire worthless. So, you pay little - being sensible here is very important - you lose little, but you earn big if what is perceived as unexpected from the market comes true.

To be a winner here, either you have to be extremely lucky, or the market must be crazy wrong about how it values the underlying stock, and therefore, the option and its possibility to become in the money. Out-of-the-money options have only time value, derived from the stock value and its volatility. But what if there is extreme mispricing of the stock, and what if the risk is different than what volatility suggests? I mean under the efficient market hypothesis, volatility equals risk and the stock price reflects the intrinsic value of the stock. Often that is the case, but not always. If the market was efficient, there would be no meaning of reading and writing articles and seeking “alpha”.

I believe that AMD will prove to be one of those cases that the market fails. First, because the stock’s intrinsic value, under the scenarios presented, very probably is much lower than its market price. Second, because beta and current volatility fail to price the increased possibility of the stock rapidly returning to fair value. A beta of 3.7x means that the stock market has to go down about 20% to see a 75% decrease in AMD stock. After the 2008 financial crisis, the stock market has taught a new generation of investors and professionals that this is out of the realm. The market goes only up since then, and they have not seen any major corrections so far. It is difficult for them to imagine a collapse of the stock market.

In short, I believe that market approaches the systemic and idiosyncratic risk of the stock based on statistics which are irrelevant for the true risk of permanent loss, because they do not take into account the extremely overvalued stock and the generally overvalued stock market. That way, the true risk is definitely underestimated.

I remind the ranges of each scenario and its probabilities, while the stock currently trades at $30.5.

Bad: $1.69 - $4.23 per share. (p:60%)

Good: $4.23 - $12.86 per share (p:30%)

Dream: $12.86+ (p:10%)

AMD 15 puts for March 2021 cost $1.30. There is some intrinsic value for the option if the stock is between $12.86 and $15.00, but this is a tiny range of the scenario, and I ignore it. Basically, for the stock above $15, the options end up worthless and the loss is $1.30 per share, or $130 per contract. Thus, I declare the dream scenario a “nightmare” for the buyer of those options that will lead him in total loss for most of the range. Luckily, the possibility of this scenario is very small.

If the good scenario for AMD plays - bad for AMD non-believers - and the stock approaches fair value, gains are still there. The intrinsic value of the option for the stock at $12.86 is $2.14 per share, and for the stock at $4.23 is $10.77 per share. If the stock sees those values, the gain range is from $0.84 per share to $9.47, or $84 to $947 per contract. The percentage gain range is from 65% to 728% - not bad for the good scenario that remember is based on conditions that are unwanted for AMD non-believers and shorts.

If we do the same calculations for the bad scenario - what shorts dream of - gains can extend even further to $1,201 per contract or 924%.

If you are a believer of the worst for AMD, and you can afford losing -100% for a broader range of outcomes, but want to achieve tremendous gains higher than 1,000% in the bad scenario, you may go for lower strike prices, like the AMD 10 puts for January 2021.

An interesting use of the latter, more aggressive options might be as an insurance or hedge against a recession and market collapse. The primary goal would not be profiting, so in this case, it is totally unwise to dedicate large amounts of capital. The logic is, “I put 2-5% of my portfolio in options of such overvalued companies, and I can get 5-10x this money as compensation, in case a crisis hits over the next two years”. It is not a bad thought, since we are in the late part of the economic cycle.

The previous strategy can work as well for tech fans of AMD that believe so much in the dream scenario. It is something that I really can’t get, but if as buyers they want to protect themselves with some “insurance”, few far-out-of-the-money put options will not ruin their performance. I wish them the dream scenario come true, anyway.

For pure shorts, again, options are safer in my view. Selling short can cause unlimited loss and stress. Even if the stock returns under $10 per share at some point in the future, in the meantime, it can skyrocket to $50 or $100 per share. Even being right, sometimes you will be forced to close your positions and become short-squeezed. The loss can be so high that it may erase all the gains of other successful positions. A good lesson is this Seeking Alpha article, written about a week ago: “AMD: Why We Covered Our Short Position”. Furthermore, you never know, the dream scenario can come true as a “white swan”, the opposite of a “black swan” according to Taleb. By just suspecting that, and since short selling can have unlimited loss, the excessive stress won’t help you be stable in your thinking and investing acts. With put options, under the dream scenario, you will get just a -100% limited loss.

Why Long Expiration and Far Out Of The Money

I prefer long expiration dates to cash out today excess enthusiasm that now is projected in the future, helping me buy put options at strike prices above fair value so cheaply. The enthusiasm can fade out, and I need the longer possible time window to take advantage of a long horizon strategy based on valuation and fundamentals.

With far out of the money, I aim to exploit what is quite possible but is perceived as totally impossible. An in-the-money option ("ITM") or an out of the money ("OTM") with higher strike price would have a better possibility of being profitable, but the risk reward would be inferior. Investors are cautious that a higher beta stock like AMD can easily go 30% down, but they cannot imagine a more than 50% drop in less than two years. I love that they can sell me that thing so cheap. So, I can use a small capital amount and risk a smaller - more possible though - total loss.

What Can Go Wrong

When you are right and the market is wrong and irrational, it will not become rational in a month, unless you are lucky. Gains are huge if you are right, but in most cases, you have to be patient to wait a long time until the market is proved wrong. As a buyer of a stock, you can wait 3-5 years - most of the time, that is enough for the market to prove you right. But with options, the time window is small - about two years. So, you may be right, but unlucky in terms of timing. However, I believe that if somebody follows a strategy of buying put options of several overvalued stocks, the roles that luck and the short time window play will be limited in the long run, as diversification comes in.

Then, although I have strong conviction in my thesis, I may be wrong in my assumptions. Basically, I do not worry a lot about the valuation multiples I have applied to each scenario. As I have said, multiples are not accurate as DCF models, but more or less, I feel confident about my rough approach of fair value. Even if they are rough estimations, there is a lot of “margin of safety” in this story. What might be game-changing would be the case that I have made a bad estimation of the probability of each scenario, because I am not a tech expert. If the dream scenario should be 60% for reasons I ignore, the math changes a lot.

Finally, there is always the likelihood that AMD will take advantage of its inflated price and capitalize “paper value” as real money into its balance sheet by raising new capital. If this cash is used sensibly in research or a possible acquisition, that might increase the intrinsic value of the stock, and thus decrease the possibilities of the worst outcomes.

From the investor’s side, the worst that can happen to him is not sticking with the strategy and getting dragged into speculative buys and sells of put options, tired or enthusiastic of their extreme volatility. This can make him forget the fundamental thought behind this investing plan. To avoid the temptation, I think it as follows:

Stocks are pieces of businesses. I find it interesting to lock now the right to sell them at ridiculously high prices compared to their intrinsic value, for the time when people return to earth and stop trading them at those ridiculously high prices. When/if that happens, I will be able to buy them lower at their intrinsic value, and by owning the right to sell them at ridiculously high prices, I can gain a decent profit.

The stock market can drag you to speculative acts. For most people, it is hard to resist, and I am happy that I am still thinking so “traditionally” as an investor and have resisted, and that way survived for about 20 years. I guess that the temptation with options goes to another magnitude. So, I must never forget the fundamental thought behind the investing concept and strategy described in the previous paragraph. Otherwise, things will go wrong for sure.

Catalysts

In my investing style, I am very patient. I am agnostic about time, and I don’t struggle to predict when. However, I know that some events can clearly help the price return quickly to intrinsic value. I won’t discard an opportunity because it lacks strong catalysts, but their presence can be an extra positive. Furthermore, some of you might have different styles. So, I present you those events that I consider catalysts for the stock to return to ground.

AMD turns to loss as the chip cycle reverses. This cycle has been present for years, and history shows that those cycles are frequent. Recent AMD TTM revenue bottoms that highlight this cycle were in 2009, 2013, and 2016. During those bottoms, AMD was operating in loss and its stock tanked. I find this as the single strongest and most important catalyst. If this time is not different, the new bottom will come true before the expiration of 2021 put options.

Intel responds with a price war or surprises the market by debuting new powerful competing models.

AMD 7nm profit margins prove to be poor or/and market gains not as expected.

A recession comes, or a crash in the overvalued stock market occurs.

Trade wars affect TSMC, AMD’s partner, in favour of Intel’s domestic foundries.

Conclusion

AMD stock has achieved unbelievable performance over the past few years. However, I believe it is an outstanding short candidate as it combines a lofty price and a cyclical business that historically has been loss-making, and naturally, it will return to loss. The two factors were extensively analyzed in “The Reversion” and “The Lofty Price” sections, and both seem to be strongly present.

Despite the enthusiasm, the Ryzen success, and the promising upcoming new 7nm models, I strongly believe in the reversal of these unprecedented tailwinds, created by the combination of many favourable factors that will prove short-lived. The current price that leads to a price to sales of 5.4x is lofty under a range of different scenarios, and only evolutions beyond imagination can justify this price. By excluding the “dream scenario”, I find that a reasonable range of fair value for the stock can be between $1.69 and $12.86 per share. In addition, there are many factors that have made the stock market irrational about AMD, which gives us extra conviction that we are on the right side. Those factors include the crypto-tech type fans, who ignore value, the trend followers dragged in after the turnaround bounce, the squeezed short sellers, and the overheated general stock market with the extensive presence of passive investing.

Under those circumstances, I find AMD long expiration, far out of the money put options as an outstanding buying opportunity with asymmetric risk reward. It is also a strategy that limits capital requirements and total loss to -100%, oppositely to short selling that can produce unlimited loss. AMD 15 puts for March 2021 can gain from 728% to 924% if the stock returns back to the intrinsic value that the “bad scenario” suggests, which is the most possible scenario (60% probability). However, it may not come true necessarily soon enough for the options not to expire worthless. Hopefully, the cycle reversal, which has been frequent in the past, can act as a catalyst. I find it quite possible for a new bottom to happen before 2021, considering the average length of past cycles in the industry.

Investors can exploit this outstanding market failure, either for profit, or by using it as a hedge against a stock market crash and/or recession. In any case, they must know that options are for experienced investors and imply leverage. Using a large amount of capital would be totally unwise. Furthermore, the biggest risk for the investor is to be dragged towards speculative buys and sells of the options. The biggest challenge for this astonishing opportunity is to never forget the fundamental thought and the two-year horizon of the strategy, to be patient and cold-blooded.

I called the article The Big Short, because I think that the real-life characters in the movie would choose to invest big in this asymmetric risk-reward opportunity. I am a different type of investor, and I am not planning to do anything extreme, but I would be crazy not to open a reasonable position in this rare short opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have bought AMD 10 puts for January 2021