How Option Pricing Theory Can Make You Extra Money In Cannabis Stocks And IPOs

The trick revolves around creating synthetic stock positions to profit from short-selling borrow fees, which are a profit center for brokers and not often shared with customers.

Do you own cannabis stocks? IPOs? If so, knowing option pricing theory can allow you to profit even if your stocks go down. Here's how it works:

Options are priced according to a principle called put-call parity. It's a little complicated, but the gist is simple. Options are priced according to the risk-free rate of interest and implied volatility. Another key in the concept of options pricing is the fact that there is an arbitrage relationship between the calls, puts, and underlying stock of any company. The proof is a little complicated, but, for example:

You can create a synthetic long call option by buying stock and buying a put. You can create a synthetic long put option by shorting stock and buying a call. Lastly, you can create a synthetic long stock position by selling a put and buying a call.

When this arbitrage relationship partially breaks down is when a stock is difficult to sell short. Because cannabis stocks tend to be hard to borrow and cost a lot to do so, puts on cannabis stocks tend to cost more than calls. Ditto for many new IPOs. Therefore, you can use this options theory to synthetically create a stock position to buy for a discount. Also, some credit is due to a sharp reader/commenter for pointing the strategy out last week.

Why is this possible?

In an efficient market, shareholders can freely lend their shares to short sellers to earn the borrow fees, which incidentally can reach greater than 100 percent annualized for some heavily shorted stocks like Tilray (TLRY) was last fall and Beyond Meat (BYND) is now. In real life, however, retail brokers tend to pocket these fees for themselves while their customers get nothing. Even Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, and E-Trade, which are the most retail-friendly brokers, take half of the borrow fees while only passing half to their customers.

If you're reading this, feel free to check out the short borrow rates for stocks that you own at IB borrow desk. Any stock with over a 4-5 percent rate to borrow is a good candidate for this strategy.

Now, here's an example.

Source: E-Trade

Beyond Meat was trading for roughly $165 last Thursday, so the puts and calls should have been equal in a balanced market. In reality, there was a huge disparity between the July $165 calls and puts. So, to put this in action, instead of buying 100 shares of Beyond Meat, you could have sold the $165 puts for $26 and bought the calls for $16. The difference between the put and call pricing is $10, meaning you could have effectively earned $10 per share over the next month by buying stock synthetically rather than the regular way. Instead of owning Beyond Meat for $165, you would basically own a contract to be delivered Beyond Meat shares in a month for $155. This premium amounts to $1,000 per 100 shares and will converge to zero by the time of the options expiration in a month. You then would earn daily positive carry for holding Beyond Meat, which is economically the same as the borrow fee. You'd still be down as of the time of writing this, but not as much as the common stockholder. While I think Beyond Meat is still a sell, it's a nice illustration of the options tactic in action.

On the other hand, what's the typical borrow fee earned by a retail investor who owns common stock? Zero. The average Joe who buys Beyond Meat gets none of this, and the money is either left on the table or pocketed by their broker. This options tactic can be used for other purposes too, such as circumventing margin rates at retail brokers.

Here's a more realistic example on Tilray. Tilray is hard to borrow but not ridiculously difficult like Beyond Meat is.

Source: E-Trade

Here, you can get a roughly $3 premium for holding Tilray until September (the calls are 45 cents in the money). Win, lose, or draw, if you hold Tilray until September, you'll do roughly $3 better than the common stockholder.

Note that due to the bid/ask spreads, you'd need to enter a spread order and be patient to wait for it to fill to reduce transaction costs. Interactive Brokers' "adaptive algo" is great for executing these kinds of trades. That said, I used E-Trade's options chain because it's easier to interpret for readers.

Caveats/Risks:

Hard to borrow fees aren't free money, but rather reflect the market's expectation that a given stock will fall. To this point, what I'm describing in this article is a tactic that can improve your existing trading and not a standalone strategy. Beyond Meat is widely considered to be overvalued, so the $10 premium over the next month is like the point spread. I used Beyond Meat as an example of a stock that is extremely hard to borrow. I still don't think it's a buy, but if you do think it's a buy, you might as well earn the 90+ percent annualized hard to borrow fee rather than leaving it on the table for your broker. The ideal candidate for this trade is a stock with wide differences in opinion among investors and analysts and a moderately high borrow rate. Netflix (NFLX) during the 2000s and Tesla (TSLA) from 2013-2015 when they were hard to borrow are good examples. Stocks that otherwise wouldn't be great investments can become downright attractive when you can earn double-digit APRs from synthetically lending your shares to short sellers. If the expectations for the hard to borrow rate spike, you could see put premiums rise even more while call premiums stay constant. This is not a risk that common shareholders have to deal with. To manage this risk, it's advisable that you use short-dated options (depending on the perceived risk, anywhere from 1 week to 3 months). Since it's a condition of options pricing theory for the premium to decay to zero at expiration, this is a manageable risk. Any time you are dealing with options, you have risks related to the early assignment of your contracts. This can be free money if the exerciser miscalculates or has reasons to exercise contracts that aren't economic to you but can create headaches galore (I'm pretty sure this sometimes happens for tax purposes on the other end). To manage this risk, you should roll/close options 1-2 business days before expiration. Just like with common stock, you can exit the trade at any time, but the complications of options mean you may have to roll if your time frame exceeds the life of the options contract. Since options contracts are 100 shares, the minimum amount you can invest in this strategy is a 100-share block.

This options tactic will likely to be of interest to investors in IPOs, cannabis stocks, and heavily shorted stocks. I hope some of my readers can put it to use!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.