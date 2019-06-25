Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: What Should Financial Advisors Be Reading? (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Robert Martorana, in an article appearing in the CFA Institute’s Enterprising Investor blog, explores what financial advisors should be reading and not reading.

In earlier career phases as a stock analyst and then portfolio manager, he came to see the limitations of much of the financial information investors consume.

Now an advisor, Martorana offers thoughts on what to prioritize, and your humble correspondent adds a few ideas of his own.

In this podcast (4:55), I discuss Martorana’s approach, and add my own thoughts about what might tend to dull one's mind and what may sharpen it.

