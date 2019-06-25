The Asset Allocator: What Should Financial Advisors Be Reading? (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast by clicking on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or Stitcher.
Robert Martorana, in an article appearing in the CFA Institute’s Enterprising Investor blog, explores what financial advisors should be reading and not reading based on observations in a career spanning roles of stock analyst, portfolio manager and financial advisor.
In this podcast (4:55), I discuss Martorana’s approach, and add my own thoughts about what might tend to dull one's mind and what may sharpen it.