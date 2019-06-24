USO On The Brink Of A Major Move

A new intermediate cycle has not been confirmed yet, but we have encouraging signs.

The long-term chart of United States Oil ETF, LP (USO) looks bleak from a bullish point of view. As we can see from the long-term monthly chart below, price topped out back in 2008 when the price of crude oil rallied above $140 a barrel. Since then though, we have had sustained lower highs, which resulted in crude oil dropping well below $30 a barrel in early 2016.

In hindsight, shorting USO a decade ago would have been an excellent trade/investment. We state this not solely because of how the price of crude aggressively fell, but also because of the decay of the ETF. USO although possessing huge liquidity has an expense ratio of 0.84%. This is the fee the investor must pay to the fund on an annual basis. These fees can really add up if the investor holds the fund for a considerable period of time.

Our philosophy though is that the price chart includes everything. This means that areas such as fees, fundamentals or even political reasons all affect the trajectory of the share price. We believe that all eventualities or possibilities have already been priced in. Therefore, we focus on the result (price chart) and not necessarily the reason why we arrive at a particular pattern.

For example, on the four-year weekly chart of USO, price seems to be undergoing an ascending triangle. Usually these patterns are continuation patterns and also bullish, but if this pattern plays out how we expect, it would in fact turn out to be a reversal pattern.

What investors though should take from this pattern is that (if it plays out) the upside is pretty substantial in USO and obviously the commodity itself. Why? Because then that upper horizontal resistance trend line would actually become support. Suffice it to say, price should then stay above that level.

Therefore let's see if our long-range assumptions are being backed up with what we see on more shorter-term charts.

The daily chart for example shows that price printed a daily cycle low on the 5th of this month. This low satisfied the conditions of a daily low as:

Price broke above the down-cycle trend line Price first broke below and then above the 10-day moving average

We note bullish divergences on the RSI chart. We are now on day 13 of this daily cycle. Also we note that the June daily cycle low took place well beneath the previous daily cycle low which occurred in early May. This could mean that we could also be dealing with an intermediate cycle low here.

Irrespective of this, strong buying on volume recently demonstrates to us that higher prices are ahead.

Intermediate cycle lows are excellent buying opportunities. A failed daily cycle (mentioned above) usually takes place at an intermediate cycle low. Although we cannot confirm an ICL at this moment in time, what we do have is the following:

We now have a weekly swing low. Also, the June low took place 23 weeks after the previous ICL back on the 24th of December last year. This definitely means we were in the timing band for a new ICL.

What we are missing at this point is a close above the declining weekly trend line and the 10-week moving average. What we could do however is start to probe the long side. This is what technical traders do. Why? Because if we were to wait every time for a clear buying signal to present itself, we would lose out on a lot of potential gain.

The first thing we will be watching for will be the trend of the current daily cycle. If this cycle for example tops late (something like 20+ trading days), then this would put the odds heavily in favor of an intermediate cycle also being played out. Why? Because right translated cycles (late tops) usually result in higher highs. In fact, we had the opposite in the May daily cycle. As we can see from the daily chart above, price topped early in May which led to a much lower low in early June.

We will monitor the current daily cycle and make a decision accordingly. Be patient. Patience is the mother of all virtues.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in USO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.