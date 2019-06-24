LightInTheBox's (LITB) CEO Jian He on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call June 24, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Jian He

Thanks, Christian, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. We are pleased to announce that the initiative we implemented last quarter continue to stabilize and turn our business around as our outlook and long-term growth opportunities gradually improved. Last year in the early stages, these initiatives continue to positively impact our financials in the operations, which clearly indicate we are heading in the right direction.

While net revenues decreased 27.4% year-over-year to $50.9 million, we improved our gross margin to 34.8% from 29.2% during the same period last year, which was also essentially flat sequentially. Revenue during the quarter was impacted by the seasonalities from the Chinese New Year holiday, where our suppliers based in China shut down. Our net loss expanded to $14.1 million in the first quarter of 2019, a large portion of which was the impact of a $5.2 million loss in change in fair value of convertible promissory notes issued to acquire Ezbuy.

If we exclude the impact from the convertible promissory notes and share-based compensation, adjusted EBITDA was $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2019, almost flat when compared with the same period last year, which I believe is more indicative of the progress we have made in turning the business around. These initial results demonstrate the confidence and the dedication of our employees toward building the long-term success of the business and to weathering challenge in order to regain growth momentum. Let me go into a little more detail.

First, the strategy of shifting our focus from geography markets towards generating sales in categories that have higher gross margin such as weddings and events, fast fashion, home garden, sports is generating solid results. We’re also integrating high-quality suppliers from diversified or improving supply chain management and reducing procurement cost, which has resulted significant improvement in inventory turnover efficiency.

Second, the integration of operation between Ezbuy and LightInTheBox continues to progress well. Cost of revenue decreased year-over-year and sequentially as we continue to create new synergy between Ezbuy and LightInTheBox and optimize operational efficiency.

Sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue also continued to trend down, falling to 18.3% during the quarter, 23% during the same period last year and 20.5% last quarter. We are working with suppliers of product categories. There are lot more plan [indiscernible] and are also seeing increase in repeat purchase as we continue to integrate our systems and optimize our product implementation average to recommend more cost-effective products to users.

The consolidation of four warehouse into two was completed during the quarter as well. We are also creating more opportunities to consolidate digital marketing, shipping, order fulfillment and drive down cost over time. We incurred a onetime charge of approximately $2 million, which was split between G&A and fulfillment expense during the quarter in connection with warehouse and operational team consolidation, which we are confident will improve our overall operation efficiency over the long-term and the situation of our competitive position.

I’m very pleased with the progress we have made so far and the direction we are moving forward with to implement these initiatives and a number of others will continue to improve efficiency and fully leverage the synergy between LightInTheBox and Ezbuy.

I will now hand the call over to Wenyu to go through the financials for the quarter.

Wenyu Liu

Thank you, Mr. He. As I review our financial results, let me remind you about a few things. All numbers quoted are in U.S. dollars; all the percentage changes refer to year-over-year unless otherwise noted. So to start, total revenues decreased by 27.4% % year-over-year to $50.9 million. Revenues from product sales were $49.8 million compared with $60.6 million in the same quarter of 2018. Revenues from service and others were $1.1 million, compared with$4.1 million in the same quarter of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, service and others accounted for 2.2% in the first quarter of 2019.

The number of orders for product sales was 2.6 million compared with 1.3 million in the same quarter of 2018. The number of customers for product sales was 0.6 million compared with 1 million in the same quarter of 2018. Product sales from the apparel were $14.4 million compared with $19.9 million in the same quarter of 2018. As a percentage of total product sales, apparel revenues accounted for 28.9% compared with 30.2% in the same quarter of 2018. Product sales from other general merchandise were $35.4 million in the same quarter of 2019.

Total cost of revenue was $33.2 million compared with $49.6 million in the same quarter of 2018. Cost for product sales was $32.8 million compared with $45.9 in the same quarter of 2018. Cost for service and others was $0.4 million compared with $3.7 million in the same quarter of 2018. Gross profit was $17.7 million, compared with $20.5 million in the same quarter of 2018. Gross margin was 34.8% compared with 29.2% in the same quarter of 2018.

Total operating expenses were $26.5 million, compared with $28.6 million in the same quarter of 2018. Fulfillment expenses were $5.2 million, compared with $4.5 million in the same quarter of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, fulfillment expenses was 10.2% compared with 6.4% in the same quarter of 2018 and 6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Selling and marketing expenses were $9.3 million, compared with $16.1 million in the same quarter of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues selling and marketing expenses was 18.3% compared to 23% in the same quarter of 2018 and 20.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

G&A expenses were $12 million, compared with $8 million in the same quarter of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, G&A expenses was 23.6% compared with 11.4% in the same quarter of 2018 and 10.8% in the fourth quarter of 2018. G&A expenses in the same quarter of 2019 included $4.2 million in research and development expense compared with $3 million in the same quarter of 2018. Loss from operations was $8.8 million compared with a loss from operations of $8.1 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Net loss was $14.1 million compared with a net loss of $7.9 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase in the net loss was mainly due to the change in fair value of convertible promissory notes issued on December 10, 2018 for acquiring total issued share capital of Ezbuy Holding Limited. The net loss due to the change in fair value of the convertible promissory notes in the first quarter of 2019 was $5.3 million. Net loss per ADS was $0.21 compared with net loss per ADS of $0.12 in the same quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $7.4 million in the same quarter of 2018. As of March 31, 2019, we had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $30.3 million compared with $39.8 million in – as of December 31, 2018. For the second quarter of 2019, based on current information available to the company and business seasonality, we expect net revenues to be between $57 million and $60 million.

