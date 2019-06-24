Oracle's Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher

Our expected price based on a 50% improvement in its free cash flow yield and continued buybacks is $112 per share within 5 years, a gain of 100% representing an average annual return of 14.8% per year.

Our model shows that if these trends continue, in the next five years ORCL's price will increase dramatically, from 7% to 21% per year.

Oracle Corp's Massive Buybacks

On June 21, 2019, Oracle Corp (ORCL) published its annual 10-K report filing with the SEC, showing that it had spent a massive $36 billion on buybacks in one year. This represents 19.3% of its present $187 billion market value, and one of the largest buyback yields in the whole stock market. In fact, it culminates a 10-year period where ORCL has been increasingly repurchasing its shares. By doing so it has reduced its total share count by over one-third. This can be seen in the following charts and table:

Source: Hake's compilation from SEC filings

This shows that the share count has reduced from over 5 billion shares to just 3.3 billion shares now, a 33.7% reduction.

Source: Hake

ORCL has been increasing the portion of its available free cash flow ("FCF") on share repurchases over the past 10 years:

Source: Hake compilation from ORCL SEC filings

The chart and table show the increasing portion being spent on buybacks. In fact last year ORCL spent 280% of its FCF on buybacks, essentially using existing cash resources to pay for the amount that exceeded its FCF. Over the last five years, ORCL has spent an average of 83% of its FCF on buybacks.

Source: Hake

Note in the table above that the total amount of shares purchased in the past 10 years is equal to almost 49% of its beginning amount of shares. But in the first table and chart, we showed that the share count has been reduced by 33.7%. The difference lies in the fact that the company issues new shares to employees for compensation purposes. Note that the company actually receives money from exercised options and share purchases from employees, and also buys back shares to cover the related taxes:

Source: ORCL 10-K filing for the year ending 5-31-19

Effect on Dividends Per Share. The huge reduction in share count has allowed the company to dramatically increase in its dividends per share, by an amount greater than the growth in total dividend payments. This can be seen in the table below:

Source: Hake

This table shows that ORCL's dividend payments have increased by almost 200% from $1 billion to $2.92 billion over the past 10 years. But the dividends per share have increased by over 300% from $0.20 per fiscal year to $0.81 during the last fiscal year. That gain in per share growth is solely due to the fact that there were 33% fewer shares outstanding as seen above from the buybacks.

Oracle's Valuation and Expected Return

Oracle is presently very cheap, given that its present FCF yield is still very high:

Source: Hake

This shows that the present FCF yield is almost 7%. The FCF yield is the amount of FCF divided by the market value of the stock. The company's free cash flow has been very consistent over the past 5 - 10 years, as can be seen in the following table:

Source: Hake compilation of SEC filings

Based on these figures and the fact that about 83% of ORCL's FCF is spent on share repurchases, we built a model based on a very slow 1% growth in FCF over the next 5 years. The model is shown below:

Source: Hake

This model has two major assumptions: (1) that FCF grows about 1% a year, and that 83% of FCF would be used for buybacks, and (2) that the FCF Yield, which determines the average stock price and the price at which shares are bought back, stays the same at 6.89%. The result is that the stock would be worth $78.62 per share in 5 years, or over 40% higher than today's price. It also represents an average annual gain of 7% per year. It also would involve another reduction of 25% of shares outstanding.

Now the assumption that the valuation metrics of the company would not improve is not realistic. I heavily suspect that the FCF yield would be lower by at least 50% (i.e., be more expensive), representing an improvement of 13% per year. The following model shows how that would work out:

Source: Hake estimates

The table above shows that the stock price increases more aggressively due to the fact that the FCF yield improves 50% over the next five years. That would result in a stock price rises to $145.42, a gain of 159% over 5 years, or 21% average annual gain per year. The reason that the FCF yield would increase is mainly due to the increase in the dividend per share, as we showed in the previous section. As FCF increases and the number of shares bought back rises, the dividends per share increase even more. This means that the market would value the company even higher on an FCF yield basis, due to the link with the increase in dividends per share growth.

What could go wrong? One dispute with this model is that the company already has an "expensive" dividend yield, at 1.81%. This means that much of the gain expected in the dividend per share growth is already implied in the present valuation. I disagree with that notion. First of all, the fact that Oracle, a software company that pays a dividend, despite the fact that most software companies do not do so, makes it stand out. Second, it is always possible that the dividend yield could improve. There is nothing preventing that from happening. Third, just to be conservative, we can take the difference between the two models and use that as the target and expected price:

Source: Hake estimates

This shows that the expected stock price is $112.02 per share or double the existing stock price. That represents a gain of 14.8% per year on a compounded basis over the next five years.

Summary and Conclusion

Oracle's massive buybacks, including the past's year's $36 billion in buybacks and the resulting 18.4% lowering of its total shares outstanding in one year, will lead to a huge increase in its stock price over the next year. Right now ORCL has $20.5 billion in gross cash and $17.7 billion in marketable securities. Its existing free cash flow of $12 to $13 billion plus its $38 billion in cash and securities could theoretically allow ORCL to do another year or possibly two years (including some debt) of $36 billion buybacks. Right now the company has about $5.8 billion left to complete on its existing $24 billion buyback program. It is likely the company will complete that buyback program within half a year and then will announce another buyback program.

Based on our expected models, ORCL will continue to spend 83% of its annual $12 to $13 billion in free cash flow on share repurchases. We expect the company's free cash yield valuation will improve dramatically as the large buybacks continue. This will likely cause the stock to double over the next five years to $112.02 per share, representing a 14.8% average annual gain per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.