Weekly GDX Review, Eldorado Gold +26%, Coeur +25%, Yamana +19%

GDX Performance:

The week of June 15th was an exciting one for the precious metals space. Gold broke out of long term trends and registered a 5% price increase during the week. Ending the week at $1,400/oz, gold broke into highs which were last recorded during May 2013. 10-year Treasury yields have seen large declines over the past 12-weeks (-0.49% decrease in yields).

The GDX is on quite a run, up 40% from lows reached in September 2018. During the week of June 15th, the index rose by 8%.

The Constituents:

Let’s peel back a layer of the index and look at constituent returns. Last week was exceptional. Every single member of the GDX saw positive price returns.

The three top performers in the index were Eldorado Gold, Coeur, and Yamana. The poorest performers were Saracen, Gold Fields, and Zhaoijin.

Eldorado Gold (+26%):

Eldorado Gold (EGO) had an outstanding week. The company seems to finally be rebounding from a dreadful track record. For those unfamiliar with the company, Eldorado has been adversely impacted by permitting issues in Greece and operational issues at one of their flagship assets (Kisladag) in Turkey. The company, until recently, had a debt overhang of 600M that was slated to mature in June 2020. Eldorado recently put together a refinancing plan through the use of senior notes, a term loan, and a revolver. The maturity of the debt was pushed out to 2023.

One of the company’s largest issues, permitting in Greece, may be coming to an end; or at least improving. The ruling Syriza party called a snap election which is scheduled for July 7th. Polls currently show the conservative party winning the competition, an outcome which would be beneficial for Eldorado.

With the debt overhang pushed down the road and a change in Greece appearing plausible, Eldorado appears well positioned to capitalize on the increased gold price. The narrative for last week’s price increase appears fairly reasonable. On a go forward basis, readers should mark July 7th as a material moment for the company.

Coeur (+25%):

Coeur (CDE) had a great week, up 25%. The company’s chart is similar to Eldorado’s. It’s been a painful downtrend. So is this bounce the result of metal price impacts or is there something more fundamental to the story? Why has Coeur been such a poor performer over the past three years?

Well to start, Coeur, while being in the GDX, has a large component of its revenue that is derived from silver. If you look at 2014-2018 production you’ll notice that gold prices have remained fairly flat while silver is down 17%. $213M of Coeur's revenue was derived some the silver in 2018.

Coeur is in a precarious financial position. The company is burning through cash and appears to be in a very vulnerable position. Last quarter Coeur produced negative $39.3M in free cash flow. You’ll notice that their cash balance has decreased by $90M over the last 5-quarters. A lot of that cash is attributed to the construction/ramp-up of their Silvertip mine. Operating cash flow, however, was also negative in Q1 2019.

Coeur has some financial flexibility with $115M remaining on a revolving credit facility so they have some breathing room to sort out their cash flow issues.

Source

Unlike Eldorado, there doesn’t appear to be a strong tailwind propelling Coeur’s stock higher (outside of metal prices). With high-cost operations, Coeur operates on the edge of profitability. As such, net income generation is highly sensitive to metal prices. The increase in precious metal prices looks to have materially decreased Coeur’s likelihood of financial distress which has been reflected in the share price.

Yamana (+19%):

Yamana (AUY) was up 19% last week. Yamana did not release any material news flow during the week. There are, however, a few important items to review that have occurred during the past few months.

In April, Yamana sold the Chapada Mine for a total consideration of $1.025 billion to Lundin. Yamana received $800M in cash and could receive an additional $225M in contingent payments if certain objectives are met (relating to gold price and pyrite circuit). Yamana will receive an additional $20M per year for the next five years when the average gold price is over $1,400/oz.

After the transaction, Yamana’s net debt to EBITDA ratio will fall to 1.5x; from 2.5x. The transaction will reduce interest expense by $35M per year.

In May, Yamana announced a normal course issuer bid where they disclosed their intention to purchase up to 5% of the company’s issued and outstanding shares.

Similar to Eldorado, Yamana appears to be well poised to capitalize on the metal price increases. The company has reduced its debt, plans to repurchase shares, and recently increased its dividend. That's a powerful trifecta.

So Why do We Care?

So after reading this synopsis, you might be asking yourself why you should care about what an index did in the previous week? Why should some backward-looking data influence your decision making this week or the next? Well, I would argue that this information is very informative and useful. This week we saw metal prices increase in a dramatic fashion. Some producers outperformed the index. There are commonalities amongst the three that are worth discussing. All three are in or evolving out of liquidity/solvency issues. When living on the edge of sustainability, positive improvements in fundamentals can have a large impact on equity prices. With this in mind and if you believe that gold prices will continue to rise, there are obvious outperformers in the index.

I'll leave you with this interesting chart that supports the "marginal" outperformance thesis that shows producer AISC vs. beta to gold. You'll notice that higher cost producers have a higher beta to gold and this implies that, in a rising gold price environment, they should outperform.

Conclusion:

The GDX had a fantastic week. All constituent companies produced positive gains. Three producers pulled away from the pack; Eldorado Gold, Coeur, and Yamana. Of the three outperformers, Eldorado and Yamana have recently resolved uncertainty regarding their debt profile. Coeur could face a liquidity crunch if operating performance continues. Higher metal prices will reduce this risk and this outcome appears to be reflected in the company’s share price appreciation. If the gold price continues to increase, these and other marginal producers should perform well.

Company-Specific Risks:

Readers should also be cognizant of the fact that this is mining. Pit walls can fail, people can get hurt, and mines can get shut down for a plethora of reasons. The recent performance of these companies, and the GDX, could be reversed in numerous metal price and operational environments.

