Scully Royalty Is An Undiscovered Royalty Company Worth Double With A Huge Margin Of Safety

We believe SRL is entering a period of rapid market catalysts as the company highlights the royalty, including a potential corporate split into a div-co/hold-co, while activism in a neighboring mine by a sophisticated royalty company highlights the tremendous value in royalty assets.

Royalty assets command a substantial premium to their operating counterparts, which easily doubles the value of the company once the market recognizes the value of the royalty.

The company also owns a hodgepodge of other assets and a large pile of cash and real estate equal to 2/3 the market cap, providing an enormous margin of safety.

Scully Royalty has been through many corporate forms over the decades, but its core has usually been a royalty on the Scully iron mine in Labrador, Canada.

Overview of Investment Thesis

SRL holds a 7% royalty on the Scully mine in Labrador, Canada which is currently valued by the market at 2.2x EBITDA when the market is valuing similar royalty companies at between 8x and 12x.

The mispricing is due to the mine having been shut down for several years as a result of Cliffs' bankruptcy of its Canadian operations as well as the new operator being privately held, so little information is released to the market.

If one were to value SRL at the low end of the market's comps as well as to take very conservative markdowns on the rest of the company's assets mostly comprised of cash and real estate, we arrive at a conservative fair value of $23.35 per share.

We believe that the next months are likely to be catalyst heavy, as surging iron ore prices due to a global iron ore shortage, coupled with Chinese government fixed investment stimulus, are the perfect opportunity for the company to split the company into a dividend-royalty company and a holding company, which has been done previously. In addition, it is likely that the mine operator will go public, further increasing interest in the asset and asset-level disclosure.

Company Background

Scully Royalty (SRL) has recently undergone a name change from their previous incarnation as MFC Bancorp. The company was spun off from Mercer International (MERC) in 1994 and has taken many forms, usually as a merchant bank with operations in trade financing and distressed lending, but for most of its history, the core of the business has been a royalty on the Scully Mine in Wabush, Labrador, Canada. The mine had been operating successfully since 1965 until a combination of factors - under-investment, a high cost structure, and a collapse in iron ore prices - caused owner Cliffs Natural Resources, itself struggling under a mighty debt load, to bankrupt and close the operation in 2014.

Since 2014 Scully Royalty (I will refer to the old MFC by its current name from now on) struggled as its main source of income ceased in 2014 and poor investments in other businesses burdened the company with a number of writedowns. The company's shares, which peaked in 2007 at over $200 per share, closed at the end of 2014 at just over $30. Today the shares trade for just $12.50. Suffice it to say it has not been a particularly happy saga for shareholders (over time there have been many spinoffs and dividends, but nothing comparable to the losses described above) and while the history is fascinating it is also rather complex, well-covered by other Seeking Alpha authors, and most importantly not particularly relevant to our analysis of the company today since most of their legacy investments have been sold or written off, while those that remain will be valued conservatively in our analysis - and still result in a value per share more than double the current price.

It's best to understand the company by breaking down its balance sheet, which has been reduced over the years to one that is simple and easy to understand. For the purposes of our valuation, all figures will be converted to USD at 1CAD=0.75USD unless otherwise specified. While the company has just switched its reporting to CAD the shares are traded in USD.

Source: Company (figures in CAD)

Current Assets

First, we can build our valuation by starting with its current assets, which are very simple to value and understand.

Source: Company (figures in CAD)

We assign a value based on what we think the proceeds are worth in an immediate sale - what they are worth to investors today. Cash is worth its face value, while every other asset is valued based on the discounts the company would have to accept to sell them. As a result, the most liquid assets can be easily valued at or near their stated value, while less liquid assets and inventory, shown below and generally consisting of inventory from their European metals processing businesses that are easy to sell, are given haircuts to incorporate them conservatively into our valuation. Securities consist of $1.1m CAD in publicly traded equities, which can be easily sold, and $6.3m CAD in secured debt securities, which are secured against the assets of a former subsidiary.

Source: Company (figures in CAD)

In the company's previous incarnation as the merchant bank MFC Bancorp the company engaged in substantial business with the German Pellets group which collapsed in 2005, leaving the company with substantial credit losses, the last of which was fully written off in Q3 2018. The remaining receivables are current and are discounted only to reflect the discount necessary to offload them immediately to a factoring firm.

USD BV ($m) Value % Value (USD $m) Cash 50.82 100% 50,820 Securities 5.55 100% 5,550 Derivatives 0.157 100% 0.157 Trade Receivables 4.007 90% 3.603 Tax Receivables 0.078 90% 0.070 Other Receivables 6.506 80% 5.205 Inventories 8.554 75% 6.416 Restricted Cash 0.211 50% 0.106 Deposits, Prepaid, ... 0.621 0% 0 Total 71.927

As a result, we can arrive at a conservative value for the company's current assets of $71,927 USD, or $5.71 per share.

Securities and Real Estate

Next, we can move down the balance sheet.

The $4.7m CAD in securities consists entirely of $0.7m CAD in publicly traded securities and $4m CAD in privately held securities, which we believe to be the remaining stake in a former subsidiary, which we mark down by half to be conservative, resulting in a total 40% markdown.

The real estate is comprised of two industrial/commercial parks in Eastern Germany and has the reported income and expenses below, which we can approximate to FFO as there is very little maintenance done on these properties. Using a 5% cap rate, which we believe to be appropriate to account for likely underpricing, underutilization (mainly empty land), and being benchmarked to low European rates, offset by their locations in 2nd tier German markets and in need of refurbishment, we arrive at a discounted value for the real estate to what is on the books, which we believe to be conservative. The real estate held for sale is discounted the same amount to provide an extra margin of safety, though we believe that over time both these assets could be sold for close to book value - we are just discounting for an immediate sale and to be conservative. This is supported by the fact that parcels, presumably empty land, have occasionally been sold with no impact to rental income - in fact, nearly $1m in investment property was sold in 2018 while rental income increased by $101 thousand during the year.

Source: Company (figures in CAD)

USD BV ($m) Value % Value (USD $m) Securities 3.526 60% 2.116 RE Held for Sale 10.372 75% 7.779 Investment Property 28.353 75% 21.265

Taken together these assets can be safely valued at $31.16m USD or $2.47 per share.

The next set of assets constitute the bulk of Scully Royalty's business and value and is where the business becomes very interesting.

Source: Company

PP&E

The company's PP&E are mainly comprised of two assets - the 9.9MW Mubuku III hydro-electric power station 420 km west of Kampala, Uganda, and the 23MMcf/d Mcleod River Gas Processing Plant in Alberta, Canada. While the company does not break out results for each asset, or even their operating divisions, they do mention that they are profitable. This makes sense, as the major input to a hydroelectric plant is water, and the greatest costs being the initial construction costs. The hydroelectric plant historically produced electricity for a nearby Cobalt refinery (which the company owned and spun off into a dividend streaming company in 2002) but when the refinery is not operating, as is the case currently, electricity is sold into the national electricity grid. We believe the asset to be generating low single digit millions in earnings each year. We value the hydroelectric plant at a 15x multiple to account for a generally high quality business (similar plants in North America are valued between 20 and 30x) offset by emerging markets risk.

The Mcleod gas plant we believe to also be marginally profitable, as it processes natural gas collected by some of the company's wells as well as third-party wells, separates the valuable NGLs (natural gas liquids like ethane, propane, and butane), and either collects a processing fee or sells the byproduct itself. This business is valuable so long as NGLs are worth a substantial premium to the natural gas that is produced which, in Alberta, is very certainly the case as natural gas is essentially priced for nothing (and is occasionally sold at a negative price!) while NGLs are usually linked to the oil price and in demand for nearby consumer or industrial uses (i.e. lubricant for heavy oil in pipelines or for barbecues). We believe the business to also be very modestly profitable in the low single digit millions per year, and we believe such assets command multiples of between 10x and 15x earnings. Assuming both businesses generate earnings of approximately $1.5m USD per year, we assign the following values:

Earnings Multiple Value ($m USD) Mubuku III 1.5 15x 22.5 Mcleod River 1.5 10x 15

Source: Company and Author estimates

The total value of $37.5m USD (or 50m CAD) represents a discount to both replacement value and the recorded asset value of $58m CAD, which we believe to be conservative. On a per share basis, these assets contribute to value of $2.98 per share.

Resource Properties

The next section, Interests in Resource Properties, represents the royalty on the Scully iron mine as well as the rump of the company's former energy business in Alberta, Canada.

Source: Company

The company's hydrocarbon assets we believe are generating a modest accounting loss due to depreciation, however the company has stated that the energy business is currently cash flow neutral as they are not drilling new wells, only harvesting from their legacy wells, totaling 75 producing and 81 non-producing natural gas wells and 7 producing and 14 non-producing oil wells. In addition, the company holds a large land position representing a 71% working interest in 86,572 acres. We do not believe these assets hold much value aside from optionality, as takeaway capacity from Western Canada remains limited and the long term outlook for natural gas in Canada, in our view, is not a bright one. We mark these assets down to equal the decommissioning liabilities associated with the asset of $13.641m CAD ($10.231m USD), essentially valuing it at zero.

USD ($m) Value % Value (USD $m) Hydrocarbon Assets 41.285 24.78% 10.231

The remaining $218m CAD in resource properties belongs to the iron ore royalty on the Scully mine in Labrador, Canada. The large increase in the asset value of the iron royalty in 2018 was due to the full reversal of the impairment recorded in 2014, which marked the asset down to 30m CAD after the bankruptcy of the mine operator. Since this asset is both incredibly valuable and core to the company's business we will focus most of the article on the royalty.

The royalty on the mine was originally acquired in 1956 and expires in 2055; the mine has been operating since at least 1965 (see below). Over the years the operatorship of the mine has usually been a joint venture between several companies including Stelco, Dofasco, Inland Steel, Acme Steel, Cliffs, US Steel, and ArcelorMittal; in 2010 Cliffs purchased full control of the mine. Due to the collapse of iron prices in 2014 (see below) as well as under-investment and a very high cost structure Cliffs abandoned the operation in 2014. In 2017 Tacora Resources, a privately held corporation backed by Proterra Partners and Cargill (yes, that Cargill), purchased the operation out of bankruptcy and announced its intention to restart the mine, backed by an equity injection from Cargill as well as an offtake agreement from the same for the mine's full production until 2033. The company successfully raised a total of $274m USD for the purchase, overhaul, and restart of the mine.

Source: Tacora Resources

Source: Tacora Resources

The Scully mine produces a high quality 65.9% iron ore concentrate with few deleterious elements like silica, alumina, and phosphorus (see above), which is among the highest quality iron globally and allows the mine to receive a premium even to the highest quality iron benchmark, the 65% index. Ore is railed to the deep water all-year port of Sept-Iles nearby, which can accommodate the largest Capesize bulk ship carriers that dominate global iron ore shipping. Under prior ownership the mine focused on producing iron pellets, with pelletizing conducted near the port, however, Tacora has abandoned the pelletizer as it has historically bottlenecked the operation and proved to be too high cost. For readers unfamiliar with iron ore quality, the old global benchmark for iron is considered to be the lower quality 58% iron ore price (the dominant Australian export grade), with the new benchmark being the higher quality 62% iron ore price - only the highest grades of iron are priced off the 65% benchmark.

Source: MetalBulletin, Prices USD (62%)

Source: MetalBulletin, Prices USD CFR Qingdao (58%, 62%, and 65%)

Tacora anticipates the mine will produce 6 million tonnes of 65.9% concentrate for nearly 26 years from a proved & probable reserves estimate of 154.9 million tonnes of iron ore concentrate. Tacora struck a new royalty agreement lasting until 2055 with Scully Royalty, setting a 7% net revenue royalty on new mine production as well as a 4.2% royalty on any reprocessing of the tailings leftover from more than half a century of production. For now, Tacora estimates the mine life to be 27 years with an extension of up to 50 years if the company decides to reprocess tailings.

The company has completely overhauled the operation, with rebuilds to substantially all of the plant's major equipment as well as purchases of new equipment where necessary. By doing a complete overhaul of the entire plant, fully building out additional manganese reduction lines (manganese was a problem under prior ownership, as too much manganese reduced quality), and striking a new deal with the union to reduce the number of employees from over 500 to under 300 with operating rules based on ability instead of seniority, the company has dramatically reduced the cost profile of the mine to USD $44.31 sustaining cost per tonne. Were iron prices to fall substantially, the cash breakeven of the mine would likely be under USD $40 per tonne given reduced capex and royalty expense. These changes resolved most of the problems which kept production below its 6 million tonne capacity in the final years of Cliffs' ownership of the mine, which was particularly handicapped by poor manganese control forcing a reduction in mining.

Source: Tacora Resources

This places the mine squarely in the middle of the pack relative to global iron ore mine cost curves, as well as the global high quality iron ore cost curve.

Source: Tacora Resources

While these financials are not immediately relevant since the royalty is based solely off of revenue and disregards mine or operator profitability, a profitable mine with a healthy cost structure results in a more stable, dependable royalty payer. We believe that the direct equity investment by Cargill, one of the world's largest and most sophisticated commodity traders, as well as the offtake agreement lasting until 2033, and all the other improvements made to the mine has substantially de-risked the project, making the goal of 6 million tonnes easily achievable.

Indeed, unbeknownst to the market, Tacora has recently announced a series of major milestones including,

On May 22, the first ore loaded onto trucks in the mine.

On May 25, the first ore run through the crusher.

On May 28, the reactivation of the final mill.

On June 2, the first production of wet iron concentrate.

In an interview with the national Canadian broadcaster, Tacora's general manager stated that everything was on schedule to fill and ship out the first train of iron ore concentrate by the first or second week of June. Consequently, we believe that royalty checks should begin flowing to Scully Royalty by the end of June or early July, something that we believe the market has not recognized.

This royalty stream can be calculated differently depending on price (x-axis) and volume (y-axis), which we have prepared below:

Royalty EBITDA

Source: Author estimates, price is 65% CFR China. EBITDA includes transportation costs, royalty resource taxes, and quality and other adjustments.

We value this royalty stream at an 8x EBITDA multiple, which we believe conservatively reflects the high quality, capital-light nature of the asset, and is at a discount to market comps. Close comparables include the Mesabi Trust (MSB), a US iron ore royalty trust which trades for approximately 8x forward EBITDA and to which we believe Scully Royalty to be a superior royalty due to Mesabi's undesirable trust tax structure, its status as a captive supplier to Cliffs, and its location far from global export markets. Mineral royalties company Altius Minerals (OTCPK:ATUSF) (TSE:ALS), in a rare company-on-company activist campaign on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (letter 1, letter 2) ("LIORC") (OTCPK:LIFZF) (TSE:LIF), owner of a royalty and equity stake in Iron Ore of Canada, which neighbours the Wabush mine, argues that mineral royalty assets are valued at between 12x and 20x EBITDA in contrast to the 4x to 7x typically given to capital intensive equity owners. The entire presentation is an interesting read and offers substantial upside when the market realizes that LIORC's and Scully's royalties are nearly identical and that the mines are barely an ore's throw away from each other. After the release of the Altius letter in February 2019, the shares of LIORC surged nearly 50% to 12x EBITDA, the low end of Altius' EBITDA implied royalty valuation range, demonstrating that the market agrees with their analysis. (see Page 15 of the Altius Presentation)

Data by YCharts

Valuation at 8x EBITDA

However, for our 8x EBITDA valuation, we assume that the mine operates at a 5.75m tonnes per year capacity with long term 65% iron ore prices of $90/dmt (implying a 62% iron price of $75 per tonne). For comparison, the current 62% spot iron ore price is $117/dmt and 65% spot prices are $127/dmt while the June 2020 62% contract on the DCE is $92/dmt (implying $107 65%). This conservative valuation results in a value of $188.05m USD or $14.92 per share.

Book Value ("USD") Value (USD $m) Wabush Royalty @ 8X 163.65 188.05

However, if we use 11x, one turn below the current market multiple for Labrador Iron Ore's implied royalty valuation and below the low end of Altius Minerals' valuation range, we achieve a valuation of $258.6m USD or $20.52 per share. Since the Iron Ore of Canada mine neighbours the Wabush mine, and is similar in most respects except for size and additional downstream products, and has a similar royalty structure, we believe that Scully Royalty should trade at a slight discount to LIORC's royalty valuation.

Valuation at 11x EBITDA

Book Value ("USD") Value % Value (USD $m) Wabush Royalty @ 11X 163.65 158% 258.56

While we believe the undervaluation today is so extreme that at practically any iron price the shares are undervalued some readers may find it useful to briefly discuss the current iron market. Prices remain substantially below the peak reached in 2011 of 62% iron at $190/dmt. Prices are also above the bottom reached in early 2015 of 62% iron at $40/dmt. There are two market conditions impacting iron prices today; one, supply driven and two, demand driven. Global iron supply has been dramatically impacted by the tailings dams failures at Vale's Marianda Tailings Dam in 2015 and the failure of the Brumadinho Tailings Dam in 2019, killing 237 people. Many of Vale's tailings dams were constructed similarly and nearly all of Vale's dams were rated safe by the same corrupt mine safety inspection firm. Consequently, Brazilian courts have frozen or shut down many of Vale's mines which require tailings dams. Before the shutdown Vale was on pace to produce 400 million tonnes of iron ore, while after the shutdowns Vale has guided for a little more than 300 million tonnes of iron ore production, with a two- to three-year ramp to return to their previous goal. This dramatic reduction in primarily high-grade iron ore, combined with cyclones in Australia, has substantially reduced global iron ore supply in the short term and leaves at least a couple of years of tight supply left, assuming the notoriously slow Brazilian judicial system allows these mines to reopen on schedule. Vale has even had to reclassify an additional six dams in Canada as "high hazard" as well as noting that up to one-third of Vale's dams in Brazil either have a history of stability concerns or have failed to be certified as safe. On the demand side Chinese mills, who produce 50% of global steel production, have been incentivized by strong steel margins to use higher grade iron to increase throughput, while they are simultaneously being pushed by the Chinese government to reduce the staggering pollution generated by the industry, which can be done by improving the quality of the iron ore. Steel margins are also being supported by Chinese government stimulus injected to counteract the trade war. While we do not forecast commodity prices it is not unreasonable to assume that current market conditions persist as mines are slowly reactivated, while the premium for higher grade iron is maintained as the world demands both higher quality steel and reduced environmental externalities.

Valuation

Total Current Assets 71.927 71.927 Securities & Real Estate 50.16 50.16 Mubuku III & McLeod River 37.5 37.5 Hydrocarbon Assets* 10.231 10.231 Wabush Royalty @ 8x 188.05 Wabush Royalty @ 11x 258.56 Total Liabilities* 63.975 63.975 Net Asset Value ($m USD) 293.893 364.403 Shares O/S 12,600,000 12,600,000 Value per SRL Share $23.35 $28.92

All financial figures $m USD unless otherwise noted.

* Total Liabilities includes 10.231 of decommissioning liabilities associated with the hydrocarbon assets, zeroing out the hydrocarbon business.

This compares to a current share price of $12.5. In other words, the market is currently valuing the Wabush Royalty alone at just $72.4m USD when in its first year of full production one can expect the royalty to generate $23.5m in EBITDA, for a multiple of just 2.2x.

Total Assets (excl Royalty) less Total Liabilities 105.843 Market Capitalization 157.500 Implied Wabush Royalty Value 51.657

Figures $m USD.

Market Mispricing

We have rarely come across such dramatic mispricing in the market and can attribute it to several reasons. Namely,

The company has been experiencing a long and painful decline, with many shareholders fed up and happy to bail at any price.

The company is complex and its disclosures are not ideal, with many details requiring additional research.

Royalty companies are valued highly if they are valued on a stand-alone basis, and/or return most of their cash to shareholders.

The company has no coverage, with a limited float due to a majority of the shares being held by sophisticated, long term value investors.

Catalysts

We believe each point can be addressed not just satisfactorily but believe several catalysts to value realization are imminent, namely:

Minority shareholders bailing out is usually a great opportunity to purchase shares, particularly if they are happy to sell at any price, as they are now. Even in the last few years of production at the mine, when production was 3m tonnes per year, shares of SRL traded at $40.

While the company is complex, we have spoken to management and believe that disclosures are improving, as evidenced by the company returning to regular quarterly reporting (after having abstained from quarterly reports for all of 2018) and we believe that increased operating division level data will be more forthcoming in future reports especially if, as we believe, the company splits into two. In addition, there is a high likelihood that the mine operator, Tacora Resources, goes public in order to achieve a liquidity event for their main sponsor Proterra Partners, Cargill, and other investors. Tacora already went through the IPO marketing process in 2018, which was pulled in favour of an investment by Cargill. Either change would draw substantial interest to the company.

We believe that the company will soon spinoff its non-royalties businesses into a separate company, which we will call New MFC, likely with a re-listing of SRL to a Canadian exchange. This would leave the current Scully Royalty as the only pure play iron royalty company in Canada and would make it an extremely attractive asset to Canadian resource and dividend investors in particular, but also make it one of the few such companies in the world. This should attract substantial analyst and institutional coverage and interest. We believe this spinoff is likely because Scully Royalty over the years has spun off many companies including, (source: Clemens Scholl) Mymetics (OTCQB:MYMX), in 2002. Blue Earth Refineries, in 2004. SWA REIT, in 2007. KHD Humboldt Weg (OTCPK:KHDHF), in 2010. And, of course, the company itself, which was spun-off in 1994.



If there is one thing that Scully Royalty's management is known for, it is corporate reorganizations and spinoffs. In addition, the company historically has paid a dividend, though this ceased when the Scully mine was shut down in 2014. Further reinforcing this point, Scully Royalty itself was once named Terra Nova Royalty, back when its only asset was the mine royalty and it had spun all of the other assets off.

Insider Ownership

The majority of the shares are held by the following investors, Peter Kellogg, 33%. Billionaire who sold his firm to Goldman Sachs in 2000 has been a shareholder of Scully Royalty since at least 1999 when he reported owning 18%. He has been vocally unhappy with the company's performance, even launching a proxy contest in 2013 to turf management, which was settled with him and a representative briefly joining the board. He is almost certainly underwater on his investment, is aged 76, and wants a resolution to this unhappy saga. Estate of Lloyd Miller III, 14.9% Renowned value investor who recently passed away. His estate is now managed by Neil S. Subin, another value investor, who is likely tasked with gradually winding down the estate's portfolio by catalyzing value. Nantahala Capital Management, 6.8% Value hedge fund. This article, while dated, describes their investment style.



We believe that the interests of all three major investors are well aligned and that all three have been communicating with the company, which helps to explain the recent moves by the company to catalyze value in the market.

Risks

The main risks to thesis are commodity price risks, which we believe are well addressed in the article through our conservative long-term price assumptions as well as favorable market tailwinds supporting iron prices. However, readers can adjust their long term iron prices upwards or downwards using the charts we have provided.

Investor Relations at the company is also subpar, mainly due to the historical reticence of the company's management in dealing cooperatively with minority shareholders, likely due to the majority of the shares being held by just three investors, with whom management does communicate with regularly.

Conclusion

The primary focus in this article has been on the downside - valuing every asset that the company owns conservatively. Many would disagree and say that we are being draconian in our conservatism - we don't disagree. Even when the mine was producing only 3m tonnes of iron per year the share price of SRL was $40 per share. But we believe that we are highlighting the extremity of the undervaluation through our conservatism. What could be different? The first major difference would be in the price and volume of the royalty estimates, since the mine is rated to actually produce at 6mtpa and current market prices for iron are already substantially above the long term assumptions we use in our valuation, and still substantially below historical highs. A small change in these assumptions could easily add another 100% return to what is already a double, returning the share price to its historical range in the $40s. In addition, the company owns a wide variety of assets which we have marked down dramatically, and occasionally to zero. What if these assets are worth their book values or natural gas markets turn around in Western Canada? We could easily see that adding another $50m USD in value to the company. But we aren't counting on it because we are focusing first on the downside, which still gets us to a share price more than double the current price.

Consequently we believe that Scully Royalty is one of those exceedingly rare investment opportunities that presents both an incredible return, due to the market's failure to realize the value of the company's assets and to recognize a management team that is intent on realizing that value, and a deep margin of safety, with an overwhelming majority of the current market capitalization covered by assets that have been conservatively marked down but mostly by a large pile of cash and real estate.

