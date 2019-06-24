RIV: Decent Alpha, But Concerns Remain

That said, the fund may appeal to investors who would like professional investors to do the work of CEF allocation. More enterprising investors may wan to consider multi-sector CEFs instead.

Funds-of-Funds (FOFs) have intuitive appeal. Researching hundreds of CEFs and thousands of ETFs is not an easy task, so why not let investment professionals handle the work?

In this article we take a look at the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV). As we did in our OPP article, the question we explore in this article is how investors can analyse and find value in funds-of-funds. Ultimately, the question we want to answer: Does the fund outperform sufficiently to pay for its additional layer of fees?

We find that RIV has generated alpha in excess of its fees, outperforming an equal-weight CEF sector benchmark by 1.8% per annum. We do, however, have concerns around the fund's distribution coverage given its high yield, its historic dilutive tenders as well as its high management fee of 1.59%. That said, the fund may appeal to investors who would like professionals to do the work of CEF allocation as well as those who would like partial diversification away from CEFs.

Why Funds-of-Funds?

Funds-of-funds are interesting investment vehicles because they provide additional options for investors. For more hands-off investors they provide a ready-made portfolio solution, taking the responsibility of scouring the market for attractive funds while attempting to deliver alpha. For more enterprising investors they provide useful insights into institutional investment strategies.

Hello RIV

RIV is a $125m CEF with a distribution yield of about 12%. Compared to its cousin OPP, RIV is much more heavily allocated to CEFs at nearly 75%. A further 10% is allocated to special-purpose acquisition companies which are publicly-traded private-equity funds and another 5% in BDCs. The largest sector allocation is in loans with nearly 24% followed by equities at 15% and high-yield at 12%. This allocation suggests that RIV strategy is largely a credit + equity strategy with allocation split between public (Closed-end Funds) and private (BDC + SPAC) markets.

The fund has cut its distribution rate at the start of the year by nearly 20%. Gauging distribution coverage for the fund is tricky because its net investment income is all over the place. As of the six-months period ending in January 2019, it was overdistributing by about 10%, but because the fund cut its distribution by nearly 20%, the data suggests that it is now underdistributing.

We don't entirely believe this number, however, because the data from previous years suggests that until mid-2018 the fund had been overdistributing by about 75%. There is no way that cutting the distribution by 20% moved the distribution in line with earnings. So either the fund's earnings have dramatically increased or there was a weird timing issue with accrual periods.

Furthermore, it's unlikely for a fund like RIV to have cut its distribution below its earnings - more often than not CEFs just don't do this. Secondly, the funds RIV is invested in are not particularly high-yielding and its leverage is quite low ($10m borrowed on $124m of net assets) which suggests that the fund is simply unlikely to generate a 11.6% yield on NAV.

The fund states that its distribution policy

is reset annually to a rate equal to a percentage of the average of the Fund’s NAV per share (the “Distribution Amount”), as reported for the final five trading days of the preceding calendar year (the “Distribution Rate Calculation”)

which is neither here nor there.

It's worth noting that the fund has done two large dilutive tender offers in the last two years. It could, of course, be a coincidence but to take a cynical view, the distribution increase prior to the 2017 offering and the cut after the 2018 offering was timed to maximize the share prices at the time of the offering. Points off for governance, in our view.

A final thing worth noting is the contingent conversion feature in the prospectus that allows the fund to convert to an open-end fund in 2021. CEF shareholders often vote against their interest, so it's not clear what will happen, however, the mere existence of this clause should either keep the discount from widening significantly or offer a tantalizing opportunity when it does. Assuming the discount converges to zero if the market expects the conversion to go ahead, the fund will benefit from at a 1% per annum boost to the fund's current yield.

CEO Insider Sale

One reason we wanted to have a look at RIV is because of a recent insider filing. Brian Schmucker, the CEO of RiverNorth, has recently sold 22,000 shares in the fund. We don't think there is anything unusual here as the filings indicate there is a regular pattern of stock awards and subsequent sales. However, given the rally in assets and the tightening of CEF discounts, we found the timing interesting.

As is the case for many CEFs, RIV price and NAV have both rallied sharply since the December sell-off and have stabilized. This is probably as good a catalyst as any for Schmucker to sell the award.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

The fund's discount is a less compelling explanation for the timing as it is still fairly wide relative to the fund's history. It is unlikely, however, that the fund's discount will tighten sharply from here given the fund's recent large distribution cut. This cut is one reason we would not put a lot of stock in a z-score type analysis for this fund since the distribution cut means the discount should adjust to a consistently lower level than previously.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

RIV vs. Benchmark

How has the fund performed relative to its benchmark? From our previous article readers may recall that OPP, another RiverNorth CEF, used the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index as its benchmark, even though the index is an investment-grade index whereas OPP was nearly half high-yield. Well, the situation with RIV is even more puzzling.

For some reason, RIV chooses to use the S&P 500 as its performance benchmark despite having over 50% allocated to fixed-income instruments. It's true that there is no clean benchmark for RIV, but using the S&P 500 is almost a a desire to obfuscate a rational discussion about the performance of the fund. That said, for what it's worth, the fund has underperformed the S&P 500.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

RIV vs. Other FOFs

How does the fund perform relative to other FOFs? This is always an interesting question, since there are multiple FOFs competing for investor capital.

We use the following population of FOFs with allocations to CEFs.

FUND WRAPPER NAME INDEX RIV CEF RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Active OPP CEF RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Fund Active FOF CEF Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Active GCE ETN Claymore CEF Index-Linked GS Connect ETN Claymore CEF Index PCEF ETF Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index YYY ETF YieldShares High Income ETF ISE High Income Index CEFS ETF Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Active

Because various FOFs have different inception dates, comparing them consistently is tricky. What we do in the chart below is the following: If a fund has an earlier inception date than RIV, we start it off at the RIV inception date and if a fund has a later inception date we attach it to the RIV total return line at the fund's inception date. These attachment points are shown with blue dots. The blue spiky line is the low-volume GCE.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

RIV ends up in the middle of the pack - it underperforms three funds: FOF, CEFS and YYY and it outperforms three funds: GCE, PCEF and OPP.

Checking in annual returns for full-year periods, we see that RIV appears to trade like a low-beta fund, underperforming in up years and outperforming in down years.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

RIV vs. Multi-Sector CEFs

Multi-Sector CEFs and FOFs typically have similarly wide mandates with the difference being that FOFs allocate to funds whereas multi-sector CEFs allocate to actual financial assets and securities.

This return vs. volatility chart tells us that RIV underperforms most of the sector with broadly average volatility. So neither absolute nor risk-adjusted returns are all that compelling for RIV.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

Regression-based Analysis

The regression-based approach is very powerful because it is able to disentangle the two questions of

Is the fund picking the right sectors? Is the fund able to outperform the sectors it has picked?

Each of these choices can separately generate alpha.

In order to answer these questions, we regress the fund NAV returns on CEF sector returns. The chart below shows three things:

XRIVX Sector Allocation : this is the total return NAV trend of the regression coefficients multiplied by average sector NAV returns. It's basically the NAV trend of sector choices made by RIV management. It does not take into account management fees or actual fund choices made by the fund.

Equal-weight Allocation : this is just the return of an equally-weighted CEF sector allocation.

XRIVX : this is the total return of RIV NAV

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

The chart tells us a few things:

The sector allocation choices made by RIV outperformed the equally-weighted allocation. What are these choices? We plot the sector coefficients in the chart below. The allocation to the loan sector is a contrarian move on the part of the fund as the sector has suffered sharp outflows in light of Fed's pause in the hiking of the policy interest rate with a knock-on effect to loan coupons. However, the allocation that we really think moves the needle on RIV outperformance is the allocation to equity-linked sectors with allocations to US and EM growth and income sectors as well as covered calls.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

So, the answer to the first question - 'Has RIV made the right sector choices?' is a Yes - well done RIV.

As the performance statistics table below shows, the RIV sector allocation alone delivered 2.6% of outperformance per annum relative to an equally-weighted sector allocation since inception.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

The second interesting thing that the chart tells us is that the actual RIV NAV total return has underperformed its sector allocation by 0.8% per annum. Broadly speaking there are two significant components of this differential: 1) fund management fees and 2) alpha in selecting individual funds. The management fees are 1.59% per annum while the alpha, we calculate as +0.37% per annum - the sum of which comes close to explaining the 0.8% underperformance against the sector allocation. This positive alpha could also be due to 25% allocation outside of CEFs, particularly SPACs and BDCs.

To summarize and return to our original questions:

RIV added about 2.6% of alpha per annum via its sector selection

RIV added about 0.4% per annum via its fund selection

RIV subtracted 1.6% per annum through its fees

Net net, RIV outperformed the equal-weight CEF sector allocation by about 1.8% per annum after fees by being able to deliver sufficient alpha. Most of the alpha comes from having picked the right sectors, particularly equity-linked funds in a period of strong performance in stocks.

Holdings

Given RIV's relatively strong performance, we thought we would take a sneek peek at its holdings, as of the January 2019 filing. To keep the table size manageable we only include the largest allocation - covering just more than half the fund.

The columns in the table show the statistics of the given position relative to its sector so a sector relative discount of -5% means the discount of this particular fund is 5% below the median discount of its sector.

It appears to us that RIV selects funds with significantly wider discounts and z-scores than their sectors. It appears that yield and historic price and NAV returns are not strong considerations as the fund selects funds that lag their sectors on these metrics. Finally, the fund appears to select funds that have slightly higher NAV volatility relative to their sectors which tells us that the fund is positioned more aggressively than the broader CEF market.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

Conclusion

We find that RIV has done a good job outperforming the equal-weight CEF sector benchmark largely by having selected sectors that have performed strongly such as equity-linked sectors. That said, we do have some concerns about the fund's distribution coverage, its historic dilutive tenders and its high management fee. More enterprising investors may be able to pick up better options via multi-sector CEFs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.