Gold: Is This Move The Real Thing Finally?

Then wait for a reversion to take us back to the average price in the low $1,300s, and as low as $1,259.

Gold is on its way to complete the VC PMI annual targets above $1,400, all the way up to $1,476.

2018-19 Annual Gold Report: Bearish

I would like to discuss our October 2, 2018 Seeking Alpha report with reference to our annual report we published based on the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) automated algorithm. On September 28, 2018, gold closed at $1,196. As we discussed in the annual report, the next 360-day supply and demand outlook anticipated the average price to be $1,251 for the period starting September 28, 2018. The market closed at $1,196 as we came into 2019, so with the average price of $1,251, we came in slightly with a bearish sentiment.

Possible Bullish Trend Momentum

However, the algorithm told us that if gold closed above $1,251, it would negate this bearishness and would activate a bullish trend momentum for the remainder of 2019. The targets activated were clearly identified in the report at $1,336-1,476.

Gold Rally

If we look at the chart, gold rallied all the way up to $1,349 on February 19, 2019. Then it corrected from what appears to be a 180-degree cycle top established on February 19, and reverted back down to $1,269 on May 21. Then after May 21, 2019, the market reverted back to continue the uptrend.

Once we broke out of this pattern, which was a descending wedge, it activated the extreme levels above the mean on the annual report, which was at the $1,336 to $1,476 levels.

Most Recent Action

Most recently, the market reached $1,415.4 as of June 21. We are entering this pattern where it has completed the daily target of the sell 1 (S1) level of $1,409 and almost the second sell level (S2) of $1,421 for today.

"I wanted to focus on this pattern," Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca said, "because it appears to tell us that the gold market is on the way to completing the long-term targets anticipated on September 28. If you kept this long-term position up to now, it is a good time to hedge your profits at these levels and wait for a correction back to the mean, could be into the low to mid-$1,300s, or slightly lower."

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the precious metals markets and several indices. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets," "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor-Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic Mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate and highly predictive trading system.

Mean reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity, based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it's between 90% (sell 1 or buy 1 level) and 95% (sell 2 or buy 2 level) probable that prices will revert to the mean by the end of the trading session. I use this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure which price levels traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. The price closing above the S2 level indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean, and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly or monthly average.

To learn more about how the VC PMI works and receive weekly reports on the E-mini, gold and silver, check out our Marketplace service, Mean Reversion Trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.