Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Management on Cisco Systems, Inc. and Bank of America Merrill Lynch to host a Tech Talk on Cisco's Security Business (Transcript)

Tal Liani

Hello. Good morning, everybody. Happy Monday. Today we're hosting Gee Rittenhouse, SVP, General Manager of Cisco's Security Group to speak about Cisco Security, speak about the market and understand the great success story of Cisco and the growth acceleration we have seen in the last few quarters. With us on the line we also have Marilyn Mora, Investor Relations and she's going to watch all of us to behave nicely.

And with no further ado, maybe, I'll pass it on to Gee just to start with a few comments and then we'll kick it off.

Gee Rittenhouse

Great. Thank you so much, Tal, and thank you everyone for taking the time out today to learn about the business. I first want to just open up with some basic comments. I will be making some forward-looking statements today and I'd refer to our SEC filings on our Investor Relations website for any further details.

I'll turn it back to you Tal for any of the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tal Liani

Excellent. So I'm going to start -- Gee, I'm going to start from a very high-level question. And it's kind of open-ended, because I want to base it, kind of -- have it as a framework for a discussion. And the answer is -- I'm sorry, the question is, three years ago we spoke about Cisco's relative share losses, issues with Security -- maybe even four years ago, issues with Security revenues that are not growing well.

Competitors highlighted market share gains from Cisco over multiple years. And here we stand a few years after and the story is 180, growth acceleration, great success. Your competitors are noting your success are saying that you're one of the biggest threat to them, even smaller competitors start-ups. What drove this change of trajectory, of growth trajectory? What do you attribute it to?

Gee Rittenhouse

Tal, I think, there's a couple things that have been driving our strategy and driving our success. The first one is, Cisco has always been in, let's say, the network, email, web infrastructure security market, because our customers ask us about security. One of the first questions we have at Cisco is, "Hey look you have our networks. You have our infrastructure. Can you add security? Do you have anything in security?"

And so, from that starting point we built a Security business, largely around the firewall. And about five years ago or so, the market pivoted from the firewall to the next-gen firewall. And that was a transition that quite frankly we missed at the time. We spent about three years trying to recapture that market transition with our own next-gen firewall. And that story progresses.

But in the meantime, the enterprise market has fundamentally changed. They no longer just have a firewall, a web proxy, email proxy in -- at the edge of their network. They're now having direct Internet access with their branches. They now have mobile users. They have things in the cloud in applications and SaaS.

So what we've done is we've expanded our portfolio and our market offer from those rather basic elements. They're still important and we still have major investments there. But we've expanded into the cloud, into endpoint, into these other markets.

And so, now our growth is captured by the growth of these new emerging markets. But also the transition -- that simple transition from the firewall to next-gen firewall, has expanded from the firewall into cloud, into mobile users, into these other things. And so, we've been able to capture that market transition, as well as the market expansion into these other opportunities.

Tal Liani

And what did you have to change in the structure of the Security segment to make it successful? Meaning, I remember, many years ago security was an add-on to the switch. You have a switch. You have a line card. You try to sell it with the switch. You try to -- conceptually, it was the same thing.

If we're so big with networking devices, networking gear, we're going to add on security to the networking gear. Today it looks more as a stand-alone segment. So take us through the transition. What are the changes, conceptual changes, or actual changes you made, physical changes you made in your operation that enabled this relative success in growing the business?

Gee Rittenhouse

Yes. Actually, I think, it's more the buying centers have evolved over this period. Initially, the buying center was a sec operations group and the security group. And it required very detailed security feature and functionality, so that you can look for advanced persistent threats and other things. That didn't go well as a board inside of a switch or a router that was bought by the network operations team and the CISO.

So there was a mismatch there, when we started down that path. The buying centers didn't line up. So we built a separate Security business that aligns with that buying center. But now, today, we see that that buying center has merged. And so, we have integrated our security back into a router, whether it's an ISR edge router or even Meraki at the UTM market.

And so, as we see kind of the firewall and IPS merge together into a next-gen firewall, we're seeing the firewall IPS and router merge together into a single box. And the market transition that's driving that, quite frankly, is either small/mid-market where they just don't want the complexity, or with software-defined WAN where now they're exposing every branch to the Internet and they want that security built in, so that they don't have to manage, upgrade, install lots of boxes at the branch.

We see going forward another shift in the buying center to the application lines of business. As we're moving applications into the cloud, we're now pivoting and building into our AppDynamics kind of go-to-market and that motion as well. So it really is this evolution of the buying center, more than anything from a technology perspective.

Tal Liani

Got it. Again, just staying at kind of the high level to understand your business, does it have its own salespeople? Or is it part of the general salespeople? Does it have its own quota-carrying salespeople, sales engineering? Is it -- where are the areas where you operate the business as a stand-alone business? Where are the areas where you operate the business as part of the Cisco's mighty portfolio?

Gee Rittenhouse

So from the financial perspective, the overwhelming majority of the business is a stand-alone business. We are integrating more and more into existing offers. But the majority of the business is a stand-alone business and that business is sold through the 17,000 sellers of Cisco, as well as all of our wonderful partners.

We do have an overlay team that also carries quota, but it's M bookings not L bookings. And they come alongside our partners and our general sellers to help facilitate the sale, add a layer of expertise be able to engage in the upfront sales motion.

Tal Liani

Got it. If I go back to kind of the roots of your security, you had a lot of internal R&D. But then, the firewall market, you made an acquisition. In the email security you made an acquisition. This is one of the most active areas for Cisco for M&A. How do you make sure that, two things, that you first of all integrate all these people, you sustain the talent; and second, integrate the products? What are the areas where you have integrated solutions? What are the areas where you still sell individual stand-alone just within one portfolio or one unified sales cycle sales process?

Gee Rittenhouse

So, we have built out -- our strategy has been to build out a security platform. I know it's commonplace today. You see a lot of people in the security market claiming to be a platform when they have one or two products in it. We have a dozen products in our portfolio, again, from endpoint, e-mail, cloud, firewall, et cetera.

To your point a platform in and of itself an integrated portfolio. In the security business, you can't -- that doesn't compensate for the performance of every individual component. So, in security, because it's all about detection, each of the components has to be best-in-class. And then we integrate them together for ease of use as well as for efficacy.

One of the unique parts of the security landscape is as companies accumulate security technologies over time as each new threat manifests itself, in this collection of security, vendors, and appliances, now the security vulnerability is in the complexity of managing that of threats coming in between the gaps. So, we have taken our portfolio and integrated the back end of the portfolio, so that all of the components share threat, events, et cetera of the landscape.

And so as a result we see almost 2 trillion e-mail artifacts a day. We have almost 50 billion web requests per day. We have 185 billion DNS clearings per day. There's massive amounts of data all curated on the back end with Talos, our research group. And then that is then redistributed across the portfolio to maintain that best efficacy.

So, we don't have to integrate the software of these individual products together. We did on the firewall, that's an exception. But for the most part we've integrated the back end of the portfolio.

And then because of our customer's request last year, we announced that we were integrating the front end of the portfolio together with two cloud management platforms one called Cisco Threat Response. That enables you to actually go through the portfolio and look for threats and how the threats evolve and how to block them and whatnot. That is the fastest-growing product launch in our history in the nine months since we've launched. We have over 5,400 customers on that and it's growing every week.

And then we have another platform that distributes policy across the portfolio in a single portal. So, whether you're on the CISO side and distributing policy in a uniform way or on the secure operations side looking for threats and behavioral analytics we have those two portfolios. And so we don't have to integrate the products together in lines of codes. We do it as a system.

Tal Liani

Got it. I want to maybe discuss with you kind of market-by-market because at the end of the day we understand security is -- or we look at security as a single market, but it's composed of a puzzle of small pieces. And I want to kind of understand the trends in each one of them and I'll start from one of the largest ones firewalls that we've been discussing for many years.

And the question is how do you view -- what's your view on the firewall market? It went through -- if you look at the market share data and market growth data it went through a period of acceleration, growth acceleration and lately started to decelerate slightly. It is one of the biggest segments of security.

And the question is do you -- what are the drivers there? Do you think that -- and I'm talking about first the market then Cisco right within that line. Do you think this market can continue and grow? Or should it decelerate? And are there any new things new areas within the market for firewall?

Gee Rittenhouse

Yes. So, you're absolutely right. We view the market in the same way. It accelerated primarily because the attacks the exposure of security became a Board-level conversation, a CXO-level conversation. The level of attacks went from the kind of Layer 3 four to applications and whatnot. So, there's a whole market refresh from a firewall to a next-gen firewall advanced capabilities around that.

As we kind of push forward in time, there are certain things -- certain attributes to that market that are making that model more difficult. The first is that the complexity of the enterprise and the attacks is hard to reconstruct what the enterprise looks like, what users, what applications they're running, what device software they're working on, et cetera, et cetera.

From the Edge -- because in the past there was a lot of north-south -- what we call north-south traffic, one that went from the enterprise to the Internet, and then from the Internet back to the enterprise. So, the firewall got to see a lot of that and be able to reconstruct what's going on in the enterprise and then protect it. We call that that hard-shell, so that you have a wall around the enterprise and you have that layer of protection.

Over the last five years that concept from a security perspective has broken down. There's a lot of what we call east-west traffic or someone comes into the network with a mobile device that's infected and then spreads across the network doesn't even go through a firewall. And so we see that with these advanced attacks, the firewall is absolutely required to establish where the enterprise sits from a governance compliance and legal and regulatory perspective, but less and less so from an absolute protection perspective.

It's now moving into visibility, and analytics, and mobile devices, and other things like that. And so we see the market compress because if you're not going to protect the enterprise largely through a firewall, the willingness to pay is not there, as well as the dilution of that market as they move from a firewall into other tangential security market to protect the enterprise in.

I think like one of the most common discussions today is taking that to the limit in a technology called Zero Trust, where you don't trust the network at all whether you're behind the firewall or outside of the firewall and you try to secure the enterprise that way. This is where we've made major investments and our last investment Duo Security was specifically to address the Zero Trust issue because we do see the firewall market flattening out over time.

Tal Liani

And in terms of market share shifts is this market going to stagnate and kind of the focus will shift to other markets? Or do you see opportunities for Cisco to gain share from others? And if yes then why?

Gee Rittenhouse

I think the market will slow down over time. It will always be necessary again like antivirus on your endpoints are necessary just from a compliance perspective. You still have a lock on your front door. But I don't think you'll see the large double-digit growth, it will be more a multiple of GDP kind of numbers.

We are -- Cisco is addressing that by building in more firewall functionality around Layer 7, around application visibility controls into our routers and into our network infrastructure. We've also been investing heavily in more modern security technologies like Zero Trust, like cloud, security, et cetera as the market moves -- as the growth of the security market moves from infrastructure into these other areas.

Tal Liani

One of the other markets, this is related to firewall is the data center market. Can you – the data center firewall market. Can you discuss first of all, what is this market your Tetration product what kind of issues does it address that are different from the traditional firewall market? And how do you see this market evolving?

Gee Rittenhouse

So, we actually see the firewall for the data center and cloud. I'm going to add cloud to this, because enterprise is now our – have a hybrid or multi-cloud scenario, where they're expanding from the data center to include assets into the cloud and we protect them. Our strategy of protecting those assets are the same. So, you still have a firewall that as you ingress and egress the data center or your cloud assets that north-southbound traffic still is a great place to put a firewall for protection and general visibility. And so we sell our appliances – we sell our firewalls both in an appliance form for data center, where the bandwidths are quite large, or in a virtual form factor in the cloud, where the bandwidth requirements are much less.

But again, that's just extending this hard wall security approach to these markets. And we know that, there's a lot of east-west traffic, or a lot of application-to-application traffic into the data center. And so we invested heavily into Tetration, which forms an overlay, which protects these assets, these software assets from east-west. I think Tetration can scale all the way to what I'll call containers and microservices. So with Tetration, we're able to reduce the attack surface of an application by a factor of seven and improve the operational efficiency by a factor of 70% by just separating these assets out.

Now in the data center, again, if you just focus on that, we could have larger segments that have higher performance. And so you could virtualize the data center from let's say, human resources, legal development product, and in these large segments we use that with Application Centric Infrastructure or ACI and we do that in the Switching itself. So whether you're doing it at a large – providing security and segmentation at a large scale with ACI and firewalls, all the way to an application itself with micro segmentation and Tetration, Cisco has invested along that entire roadmap.

Tal Liani

Another area where we see growth is the area of Zscaler and what they have done is they've taken secure web gateways and firewalls to a certain degree firewalls they have taken to a cloud-based architecture. And before –

Gee Rittenhouse

Yes.

Tal Liani

Before I go there, because I have a set of questions for this, I want to just go over just the basics of full proxy versus DNS-based approach, because one of the things – when we talk to them and talk to others they say Cisco is doing DNS-based approach. We are doing full proxy. We have a lot of investors on this call probably they don't understand this concept, and what is Cisco doing, and if you can take us first through explaining this and then explaining how you're approaching the market that Zscaler is also approaching?

Gee Rittenhouse

Great. So let's take a step back off the market. We do see, as I said before, a whole industry massive industry shift from on-premises appliances to cloud-based appliances. We spoke about Tetration. We spoke about those things. We've seen this across the board. So we've seen it in e-mail proxies. I'm sure we'll probably get to the e-mail proxy. But we moved our proxy from on-prem to the cloud and that's the fastest growing part of the e-mail segment for us.

We've also seen the web proxy move from on-premises to cloud. And one of the issues that is specific to a web proxy is it's still true that most of the enterprise traffic that goes into cloud, whether it's cloud infrastructure, whether it's SaaS applications or whatnot, they go through the web HTT Protocol. So a web proxy, the performance of a web proxy is very, very important. So the features, what are you blocking, what are you caching, what are you doing, and then the performance these are key items for web proxy. And so Zscaler did the classic motion of positioning itself as just take your on-premises proxy any one of the market leaders there and move it to the cloud.

Now the issue that has historically always been there and we feel continues to be there is the performance of that. So when you're doing cloud-based web, you're now routing traffic through the cloud. You're routing it through either private access or whatnot. To make sure that, you're able to do this, you have to have a large footprint, because the enterprise users and customers complain when their web is slow, as I'm sure everyone on this call, if you can't get on the web or it feels slow you have an issue with that.

So one way to accelerate that traffic is don't push everything through the web proxy. We have the world's largest secure DNS platform in the market today by far. And so we know just from that initial web set-up, we know if it's good – if that request is a good one. If it's a good one pass it directly. You don't have to go through a web proxy. If it's a bad – if it's a bad request block it at the DNS. You don't send it to a web proxy and use CPU cycles to block it there. You can do it at another level. And then for that traffic that you're really not sure of, could be maybe, maybe not you send only that traffic through the web proxy. That's a selective web proxy. That is our Umbrella platform. And so by coupling DNS and web proxy together, we have the highest performing web cloud, web proxy in the market.

Now – and then – and so we compete there and – and that continues to be a growth area for us. The issue that we have with a selective web proxy is that from a compliance perspective, you're not – you can't guarantee that traffic even a little bit didn't go through, because you're not capturing the packets in a proxy. So our customers have been asking us for over a year, can you add the capability of full proxy capability? And so last week – no, two weeks ago at Cisco Live!, we announced the availability of a full web proxy capability on our Umbrella platform.

And so now you can have a security – the fastest easiest way for mobile users as well as enterprises is just do pure DNS. If you want another layer of security, you could add a selective web proxy that is very, very high-performance and very easy to use. But if you want – if you need full compliance based proxies, we've just added that capability and so now you can steer traffic to our web – into our cloud platform and do that.

Now, I also have to say from a differentiation perspective that since we started with DNS, where microseconds of delay is important, we have a global cloud that processes about 5% of the global Internet traffic, and has load balance across all of the geos to do that. So based on that Cisco's own cloud infrastructure, we're now able to route even full proxy traffic to that cloud and still maintain best-in-class performance, as well as best-in-class security because we have Talos feeding that cloud. And so our efficacy of our proxy much, much higher than anybody else's on the market because we have the broad portfolio again.

Tal Liani

Is the Umbrella -- this is all part of the Umbrella platform. Is it offered only on a "SaaS basis" meaning you offer it as a service to customers?

Gee Rittenhouse

Yes. And a full secure Internet gateway. And this is where we've worked from the top down where our competitors have worked -- the top meaning we have a CASB, we have a DNS, we have a research. Now we've added firewalling capability and web proxy. So we've gone from a global-scale CASB/DNS. Cisco fortunately knows how to build switches, routers and firewalls, so we worked our way down.

We wanted to do that because we felt you have to do it very carefully to maintain that performance so we had to do it right. Our competitors have moved from the bottom up a proxy, add some layer for firewalling. It's going to get harder and harder adding the DNS, adding these other things because that's just the scale of this, like I said 185 billion DNS queries per day. This is massive, massive scale infrastructure and it just gets harder as you go up the stack.

Tal Liani

Who are the customers for this kind of service? Is it branches-only? Is this designed for branches? What about campuses? What about data centers? Can they benefit from such a service?

Gee Rittenhouse

They can, yes. We do the full market but as you're getting to the global enterprise accounts, you do start to switch from their data centers into their branches. And so if you just think about it from a bandwidth perspective we're up about one to 10 gigs, gigabits per second. If you start getting larger than that into really peer-to-peer data center-to-data center 100-gig links and above that's where the direct appliances have a better price performance perspective.

Tal Liani

Got it. Just last question. You said it but I want to make sure. Given the notion of the size of your cloud business meaning -- I'm talking about in order to offer something like Umbrella you have to have data centers all over, you have to have a network that you can offer services from. So share with us what do you have in terms of global footprint of data centers to offer such a service?

Gee Rittenhouse

So we have about 35 data centers. It grows every month. We continue to add and expand our cloud. It's a global cloud. So we load balance across that. And we've had 100% uptime for the last decade, so you can just go to status, umbrella.cisco.com and see exactly the performance of it.

We have about 100 million users, daily users on this platform. As I said we process about 5% of the global Internet with over two terabytes back-end transit or terabits per second back-end transit. So it's a full massive cloud. We're now integrating that capability into our SD-WAN. So we've expanded the go-to-market from that kind of initial motion of, I've got an on-prem web appliance and now I want a cloud-based appliance to I'm having direct Internet access as a branch with SD-WAN and I want a secure SD-WAN approach. And so we can now actually just route through SD-WAN in a pretty simple one click. Just point that SD-WAN tunnel into our cloud and that will be the transit point for all of the other SaaS applications. So we can route optimization as well as basic security.

Tal Liani

Okay. You answered my next question. Two for one.

Gee Rittenhouse

Perfect.

Tal Liani

I want to shift to endpoints. We've seen IPOs in this space Carbon Black and others. They've been growing nicely on a standalone basis. What's Cisco's position on the endpoint market?

Gee Rittenhouse

We feel the endpoint market is an important one. So we've been investing heavily. We actually have more endpoints under management than any of the competitors you mentioned. We don't sell them directly into the market. All of the ones that you mentioned and others as well have a much larger go-to-market. Most of our go-to-market is through enterprise licenses of the portfolio. So we have a world-class endpoint detection and response capability.

We've added endpoint platform protection, EPP. So we see about one-third of our customers swap out their antivirus for our solution. But the -- our motion in the endpoint space is around zero trust.

So as the market begins to lock down with very strong security protections around Microsoft 10, Apple and others the whole issue of protecting an endpoint in and of itself we see will decrease over time. But the importance of the footprint of the endpoint as you go into zero trust where the security as I said before, enforcement goes from the middle bump in the wire to the endpoint and the application. That security starts to move to the edges and this is why Duo, our M4 endpoint capability, our posture capability with ISE and segmentation around the endpoint is important as well as the private access capability through SD-WAN into the mobile.

And then Tetration and ACI and other things that we're doing on the application side these are the investments. So we've expanded our thinking of the endpoint space well beyond next-gen AV or EDR. That's not our primary focus, although we do have a lot of devices under management because we couple it into the whole security framework for us.

Tal Liani

And just one last question before I go to Identity and Duo. On endpoint, some of your competitors are doing cloud-based solutions, where all the processing is done in the cloud with very small agent on the PCs. What's your position on this market? Are you trying to compete with these cloud-based offerings? Or is it more as you said complementing part of your portfolio, but not necessarily a focus?

Gee Rittenhouse

No. In fact, for our endpoint, all of our processing for the most part is done in the cloud. We don't market that way. But we see 20 million unique pieces of malware every day. We have a massive machine learning/artificial intelligence group that's widely published in the industry, so we go well beyond the marketing to actually publish the algorithms and whatnot. So there's a lot of intelligence and processing in the cloud, because you don't want to take up CPU cycles on the endpoint and overwhelm either from a battery life perspective or performance issue on the endpoint, so all modern endpoint security offerings are done in the cloud as well as ours.

Tal Liani

Got it. Okay. I'd like to shift gears to Zero Trust and Identity. We spoke about it a few times on this call. You acquired Duo and from your comment, it looks like it's one of your key growth drivers for the Security segment. And I want first to speak about what kind of a problem does it solve. The name speaks for itself, but what kind of a problem does it solve? How is it achieved? And how do you grow from basic authentication multifactor or single-factor authentication to other areas of Identity?

Gee Rittenhouse

So in the past, you were able -- you were trusted based on the network that you are on. So if I put my -- plug my computer into a switch behind a firewall or I connected with WiFi on a corporate network or I VPN-ed into their corporate network, I was trusted and had access to the infrastructure inside the enterprise. And of course, if I was infected, I then share that infection across all the other people that were trusted on that same network. And as I said before, because of mobile users and cloud applications, people being able to access, we have applications and data on one side and users and devices on the other and these are all now a dynamic system on and off the network, that bump-in-the-wire. There's no wire anymore. There's no bump.

And so now you have to think about the problem fundamentally. And the major shift in the industry is to -- instead of saying allow all, once I get on a network, I'm allowed to do something. The new terminology is, I do not trust you. You deny all. Even if I plug into a switch or get onto a wireless access in an enterprise, I am not allowed to do anything. I have to build that trust either through -- the easiest way is MFA. Or maybe it's location, or maybe it's the posture of the device, I'm not infected and on and on and on it goes as I build up trust based on policies. Then as I establish that trust, I have access to other applications.

So now we're moving from our access to the network to access to applications based on trust. And Duo does that. And so we've been on this journey for a very long time with our Identity Service Engine. Our DNA is auto segmentation with switches. That helps establish trust to the network. And that's really good for IoT and things like that, where you don't have actually users that can authenticate with multifactor authentication. But as users and computers and whatnot grow, we also have to expand that model into the user space and the application space.

And so we acquired Duo, precisely because it has all of the main three components of Zero Trust. You have an MFA capability that's out of band, so you're not typing in numbers into a browser or something that can be compromised. It's super easy to use with an NPS score of over 70. So now, you can establish trust with MFA. You can build on that trust with posture and location and Stealthwatch and all the other capabilities that we have to say, not only that it meets my credentials et cetera, but it's behaving like Gee. It's like in the same area that Gee is et cetera.

And then Duo also has what's called the reverse proxy, which sits in front of the applications and actually enforces it. And so, we can enforce the policy at the identity level or at the traffic level. And this is unique to the industry. Most people can only do it at the identity level like you hear a lot of IAMs, saying that they have Zero Trust. They're doing that at the identity level and we feel that that's hard to do, because even just keeping the HR systems and the devices and asset management, it takes a while.

So you also want to do it at the traffic level, but we know that that in itself is also complex. So by doing it in both places, this is what made Duo unique to us. And it made it so valuable for us in the market, because it fits into Cisco's approach to Zero Trust as the network, as the proxies and as MFA identity all in one.

Tal Liani

And how is your progress in this market versus competition? What are the things that you can do in order to gain share, outgrow your competitors et cetera?

Gee Rittenhouse

So we compete very well in the market. Our market growth is commensurate there, where we hold or take market share, depending on which -- how you segment that market. And fortunately for us, it's really -- we're able to do that just in the transition of MFA, going from tokens and passcodes into mobile devices, we've been able to grow and maintain Zero Trust just based on that. The Zero Trust market itself there's a lot of hype and a lot of talk, but that market is still evolving. So we feel that we're very well positioned to go from the MFA into Zero Trust, particularly with our cloud platforms and whatnot. Zero Trust is still a relatively small part of the -- our Duo revenue, low double digits. But it's expanding as the market expands and I think we're very well positioned to take advantage of that.

Tal Liani

So what's your differentiation in -- you mentioned MFA multifactor authentication multiple times. What's your differentiation versus competitors like Okta? And I'm not speaking on Okta, I just want to understand what's your differentiation in this market versus others?

Gee Rittenhouse

So our -- we have two forms of differentiation. The first one, overwhelmingly is ease of use. The customer satisfaction the way we do it is simple green button. It is very, very compelling in the marketplace.

Historically MFA has -- everyone knows that it's critical for good security hygiene. It has not been widely adopted because of the ease-of-use problem. It always generates tickets with the CIO. They've lost their token something got lost et-cetera, et-cetera. So we first and foremost differentiate on ease of use and we have the highest NPS score of highest customer SAT ranking -- ratings in the marketplace.

The second piece where we differentiate and it's more for the security knowledgeable CISOs and whatnot, we differentiate on efficacy. The fact that we come in out -- what's called out of band, we have a separate way of independently validating that's you and it's not -- you can't hijack it, like you can with a browser man-in-the-middle or other approaches gives us a level of efficacy that also is very high in the market. And so the ease of use first and the efficacy second is how we differentiate in that market today.

Tal Liani

Right. Okay. In the interest of time I'm going to move on to the next topic I wanted to ask you about, e-mail security is another big area. It's our -- or not start-ups there big companies bigger companies like Proofpoint, Mimecast there's even Microsoft, big mighty Microsoft there.

Now same question I asked you before, how is your solution? How is it stacking up against next-gen SaaS offerings from these small competitors and big competitors?

Gee Rittenhouse

So we see -- if we work our way down the market, we still see large e-mail players Microsoft, G-Suite et-cetera, and as adding more and more security features as well as embedding security into their enterprise licensing financial offers. And so, we see that as a general trend. That will continue indefinitely from that perspective.

We see the buying behavior though very differently. That’s -- the customers are still hesitant to add -- have the people providing the service, be the one securing the service. And so, we still see an opportunity to add a security layer on top of this.

And we historically really struggled with that decision. We had -- have a market leader in the on-premises e-mail space. And we really hesitated about moving that to the cloud because we didn't know how that market would evolve.

Now with the market clearly establishing a position in the cloud with competitors that you mentioned and others we pivoted our investment and actually more than doubled our investments into the e-mail space specifically around our cloud offer.

So our cloud offer by itself is one of the fastest-growing parts of the -- from a revenue perspective, bookings it is the fastest-growing part of the portfolio. It's growing faster than market there. And it's an area that we'll continue to invest in from the standalone. We also established key partnerships in this space because we built an open platform.

So partners like Agari around demarcation and other capabilities will continue to add to this cloud platform. But we have definitely seen the market shift in terms of focus from on-premises into the cloud and we're -- we've made that shift ourselves.

Tal Liani

Got it. Okay. In the interest of time again I'm -- we are getting to the end of the call and I still have important questions. I'm going to ask you just last question before we open the lines for Q&A. And Marilyn are we going to have time for questions?

Marilyn Mora

Yes. We will.

Tal Liani

Okay. So just last -- one last question for me is SIEM market, you're doing everything in Security but you're not in SIEM. What's your view on the SIEM market? Don't you have a desire to go and compete with Splunk and also integrate this into your portfolio?

Gee Rittenhouse

So we look at the SIEM market slightly differently. And I recognize that that can change over time. So just remember my first comments. But one of the -- the SIEM market emerged because it always has the hope of having all these vendors in your enterprise.

You could send all the events there and in one platform be able to integrate and have a holistic view of the enterprise. We have bifurcated that market and said for specific use cases like infinite response and analytics, we have built a platform that now sits on top of the Cisco portfolio, but you can also integrate third parties into that.

And so we've deconstructed the SIEM market into an analytics piece and now where we are investing and away from the data repositories and the compliance and the regulatory pieces that we're not actively investing in.

And quite frankly the reason is that you have to appear neutral to all third parties. This is the benefit of the companies that you mentioned in that whole space. So if Cisco were to buy one of those -- that platform position it would be hard from a brand and market association perspective to be viewed as independent for third parties.

Even if we really emphasize that point, I think the market would respond differently and could devalue our position in that space. So we've taken the bottom of the SIEM market, the analytics piece and have invested heavily in analytics. Security is all about analytics. But we're not currently going up market into the full SIEM market.

Tal Liani

Got it. Okay. So I'll stop here just to see if there are -- maybe Marilyn, you want to manage the Q&A session?

Marilyn Mora

Sure. Sarah, why don't you go ahead and open the queue for the Q&A?

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And it looks like we're showing no questions from the phone lines.

Tal Liani

Perfect. I was hoping that's going to be the case, so I can sneak in another question.

Gee Rittenhouse

You were very thorough Tal.

Tal Liani

I have one I big conclusion from this call. It's that one hour is just not enough to interview you. That's the big conclusion. AppDynamics. It's a big part of your success. First, explain the space. A lot of people don't understand what does it mean app security, application security. And how do you see it? What's the outlook? How do you see this market evolving?

Gee Rittenhouse

So AppDynamics is a market leader in the application performance management market segment. So as businesses move their applications into the cloud and have SaaS offerings and whatnot a few things have happened.

First of all, the line of business itself has gained a lot of importance. They're putting applications, assets, data, et cetera into the cloud. And knowing how that actually behaves is super important. In fact, several years ago there was a whole market discussion around shadow IT. And how does the IT remain compliant and whatnot when the lines of business are going directly?

But equally important from the line of business perspective that is the revenue generation, and they want to see how it's performing and are people getting stuck and whatnot. So there's deep, deep instrumentation of the application, and then AppDynamics provides a very, very detailed and comprehensive view of which parts of the application are generating the revenue. Where are the people going in the application? How are you monetizing? What's the delay across the application and whatnot?

One of the key pieces of this is -- or one of the key questions that we're lacking is, what's the security posture of your application? You’re showing me how I make money. Now am I protected? And so we're adding that capability to AppDynamics in our roadmap and the key differentiation there is the agent that sits inside the application. Developers do not like sticking agents into their applications, no matter how their CIOs and whatnot push. They're just always nervous about that.

But we have a market-leading footprint in applications with AppD that we can leverage to start providing that security perspective. So, we're very excited about this. We haven't announced it, when it's going to be generally available. But we can certainly leverage the capabilities of application -- AppDynamics to go into this broader space.

Tal Liani

Perfect. Unfortunately time is up. I promised you it's going to be one hour and we are right on top of the hour. So I want to thank you Gee for your time and insights. I think this was an extremely comprehensive call to discuss Cisco's not entire portfolio, but definitely the biggest and fastest parts of Cisco's Security portfolio.

And to the investors, we published extensively on this topic. If you have any questions please don't hesitate to call me. Thank you.

Gee Rittenhouse

Thanks everyone for your time.

