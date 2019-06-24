Chico's FAS Is A Melting Ice Cube

Sycamore lowered its buyout offer, and investors should just take what they can get today before further deterioration.

Image source

Down nearly half this year already

Chico's FAS (CHS) has had a very rough time of it in the past couple of years. After the stock made a run to nearly $15 in late 2016, it has been a dud. In fact, just in 2019 alone, shares have been nearly cut in half from their already-low level, and trade today at just over $3. The company is involved in a takeover attempt from a buyout shop but its worsening performance is not only causing the share price to decline, but the buyout offer amount as well. Despite what looks like a cheap share price, I think there is more pain to come for Chico's and it looks to me like the stock should be sold.

Awful Q1 results

The company's Q1 results weren't pretty, which is what prompted potential suitor Sycamore Partners to lower the buyout offer. Total sales fell 7.8% year-over-year, reflecting a comparable sales decline of 7% and the impact of 41 net fewer stores against the same period last year. The decline in comparable sales was due to a nasty combination of lower average ticket and lower traffic counts.

Unfortunately, Q1 was just another terrible quarter for comparable sales in what has become the norm. The Chico's brand saw comparable sales decline 7.8% on top of a 5.5% decline in the year-ago period. White House Black Market posted a -10% showing stacked on a -6.6% from the same period last year, while Soma was the only brand with a positive showing in Q1, improving to +3.4% from -5.8% in last year's Q1. Management was excited about Soma's Q1 comparable sales number, and rightfully so, but it is nowhere near big enough to salvage what has become a melting ice cube.

Gross margins came in at 36.9% of revenue in Q1 against 40.4% last year, a huge, 350bps decline. This was attributable to product liquidations, in addition to store rationalization. Excluding depreciation from the company's store rationalization, gross margins would still have fallen 250bps. That's better, but still nothing close to a positive showing. It has become very clear that not only is the company struggling to generate revenue, but the revenue it is generating is coming at a something less than full price, which is denting margins simultaneously.

SG&A costs were largely flat on a dollar basis, but as a percentage of revenue, rose 270bps to 35.9%. Combined with the decline in gross margins, this deterioration is particularly painful, as operating margins fell more than 6%.

EPS fell from 23 cents in the year-ago period to just 2 cents in this year's first quarter due to lower revenue and materially lower margins.

Lots of cash, but it won't save the share price

On the bright side, Chico's has $168 million of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet, which is nearly half of its market capitalization. It is partially offset by $54 million in debt, but even the net cash position of $114 million is enormous compared to the company's market value of $398 million.

Source: Investor presentation, page 5

What's interesting is that for all of the company's struggles in recent years, it has been able to produce strong free cash flow. Indeed, last year's total of $104 million is right at one-quarter of the company's current market value, and that isn't an unusual showing for Chico's. That has allowed the company to continue to pay its now-enormous dividend, as well as buy back stock.

Of course, the repurchases have been completed with terrible timing as hundreds of millions of dollars were spent when the stock was trading in the high single digits or more, so that was money that was essentially wasted. I suspect management wishes it still had those hundreds of millions of dollars on the balance sheet.

Still, with the dividend costing less than $40 million per year, Chico's could continue to pay it for some time to come if it chooses to. The stock certainly appears to be pricing in a dividend cut, and that would be the prudent thing to do given the weak state of the business, but with strong free cash flow generation and lots of cash on the balance sheet, it isn't necessary at the moment.

Take the money and run

Even so, there is simply no reason to own this stock. The 10% yield is certainly eye-catching, but there is far more risk in the stock price than 10%. Chico's is struggling enormously with generating traffic, which is a huge red flag for any retailer. It is trying to play catch-up digitally, but it is years behind other retailers that made early moves to modernize their shopping experience. I think this is playing out in the company's comparable sales numbers, and the story isn't a good one. In addition, the company's comparable sales numbers bear out that the assortment simply isn't good enough to drive traffic.

Margins are plummeting as well, nearly removing all profitability in Q1. While management reckons margins will improve from here as fewer markdowns are needed, I'll reiterate that markdowns are needed because of weak comparable sales results. Until Chico's can get people back into stores and spending their money, margins aren't likely to reflate as pricing power will remain weak.

With estimates for earnings around breakeven this year and no real catalysts for improvement, I think Chico's will continue to move lower. Indeed, Sycamore lowered its offer after the Q1 report from $3.50 to $3.00 as management continues to reject the buyout offer, despite it likely being the best opportunity to extract some value for shareholders.

I see no reason to buy this stock given all of these negative factors, and if you do own it, please consider selling it and using the proceeds elsewhere. Surely, the decline in the share price this year has been painful, but I'm fairly certain it will only get worse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.