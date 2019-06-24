Altura Mining: Steady Progress Being Made, But Headwinds Still Remain

Long-term, the future outlook for Altura Mining could be bright, particularly if it can enter Stage 2 of production, but first, the company must execute near-flawlessly to avoid any further dilution.

Although Altura Mining has a "floor" set in its BOAs for a minimum price it will receive for its end product, with a tight balance sheet and expensive debt to service, navigating through the current lithium bear market will be most challenging for this company.

Unfortunately for the company, lithium prices have been falling and continue to decline, with 6% spodumene concentrate now selling ~$600/t across the industry.

Further, daily production rates have delivered up to 90% of nameplate capacity, with recoveries improving to average 68% this month (from 62% in May).

Altura Mining continues to make solid progress at its plant with 38,600 dry metric tonnes (dmt) having been loaded and sold; June production is on pace to set record highs.

After experiencing some commissioning hiccups early on during the ramp-up phase, as I touched upon in my previous article, Altura Mining (OTCPK:ALTAF) has continued to make steady, incremental progress towards bolstering lithium production at its flagship Altura Lithium Project, located in Western Australia.

Operations Update

Most recently, Altura Mining provided the following update to the market.

Source: Altura Mining June 2019 Press Release

As can be ascertained from the bullet points above, June has been a banner month of production for Altura Mining, so far. More specifically, from Altura Mining:

Current quarter sales of 38,600 dmt to the end of June 2019, represents a strong increase from previous quarters. The completion of loading of the vessel Pacific Pioneer on 19 June 2019 finalised the current quarter sales and provided a single cargo record for Altura at 13,700 dmt. [...] Plant performance has continued to improve with steady increases in both production capacity and recoveries. During the month of June daily production of up to 815 tonnes of spodumene concentrate in a 24-hour period has been reached, compared to a target of 640 tonnes per day. Overall lithium metal recovery for June has increased from the May result of 62% with month to date recoveries averaging 68%, however the focus remains on bringing the recovery levels closer towards the 80% target.

Further, Altura Managing Director James Brown provided the following optimistic comments:

We are delighted with the continued progress towards achieving nameplate production and recoveries. We are seeing better consistency across the operation with the performance of the plant close to where we expect it to be on a steady-state basis. The production performance has resulted in strong quarterly sales with June currently on track to better the May production record. Feedback from offtake customers continues to be positive with our shipments consistently delivering SC6.0-quality concentrate with low iron, low mica and optimal moisture content.

As a consequence of the positive news (strong June quarterly sales, daily production rates approaching 90% of nameplate capacity, recoveries improving from 62% to 68%, new monthly production record, etc.), shares of AJM.AX (the native ticker of ALTAF) jumped an impressive 22.73% following the latest news release update, and the stock is now trading at A$0.135/share.

Shares of AJM.AX are now up a whopping 42% in the last week or so (since bottoming out at A$0.095/share earlier this month, which set a 52-week low).

Tough Times of Late

However, despite the recent surge in the share price of AJM.AX, to say that the last ~1.5 years have been unkind to Altura Mining and its shareholders would be a huge understatement, as it's been an excruciatingly painful ride downhill, in recent memory. Albeit, Altura Mining has not been suffering alone, and as the saying goes, "misery loves company"; it's been a total bloodbath across many industry-leading lithium stocks.

Since January 1, 2018, Altura Mining and a hand-selected group of lithium peers have delivered the following abysmal returns:

ALTAF is down -72.81%.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF) is down -54.55%.

Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF) is down -69.26%.

Albemarle (ALB) is down -46.56%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) is down -47.35%.

Much of the above weakness experienced in lithium stocks can be explained by fast-declining investor (and market) sentiment towards the sector on the whole, as many analysts/pundits/news outlets/media/etc. have come out in recent years clamoring for falling lithium prices, due to the narrative that the market will enter into a state of severe oversupply.

For instance, Morgan Stanley made a call, back in February 2018 (which more or less coincided with the start of the current bear market in lithium) for lithium prices to decline 45% by 2021.

Source: Financial Times

Although it's impossible to know for certain where prices (not to mention the supply/demand dynamic) will be trading at so far out into the future, nevertheless, so far, Morgan Stanley hasn't been wrong about the trend for lithium being in the downward direction.

Back in 2018, for instance, a lithium producer such as Mineral Resources (OTCPK:MALRY) was previously able to negotiate sales contracts in the range of $900-960/t for 6% spodumene concentrate.

Source: Mineral Resources Quarterly Activities Report; April 2018

However, just this past May, Mineral Resources revealed to the market that it is now having to sell the same material for "only" $682.38/t.

Source: Mineral Resources May 2019 Press Release

Further, Altura Mining made mention in its most recent Quarterly Activities Report that it was now fetching "only" $601/t for its 5.9% spodumene concentrate.

Source: Altura Mining Quarterly Activities Report March 2019

In addition, Altura Mining's next-door neighbor, Pilbara Minerals, most recently made mention of contract pricing, disclosing that the company is receiving in the range of $600-640/t for its 6% spodumene concentrate.

Source: Pilbara Minerals June 2019 Press Release

Now, it's certainly true that Altura Mining has provisions in place with certain customers (such as Ganfeng Lithium) to set a "floor" on the minimum price it will receive for its end products, at least over the near-/medium-term:

Source: Altura Mining November 2018 Press Release

As noted above, this particular Binding Offtake Agreement (BOA) with Ganfeng Lithium has a minimum price of $550/t for 6% spodumene concentrate through the end of 2020.

Now, with data points from various spodumene producers (not to mention Altura Mining itself) reporting recent contract sales prices in the low range of ~$600/t thus far in 2019, it's clear that the bear market (i.e., falling lithium prices) isn't over, and it's very possible that a bottom has yet to be formed.

In other words, lithium prices could still fall further from here, and until lithium prices start climbing back up sector-wide, it will be critically important for anyone interested in the Altura Mining story to pay extra close attention to the state of its balance sheet.

Tight Balance Sheet

At the conclusion of March 31, Altura Mining reported a cash and cash equivalents balance of A$17.531 million.

Source: Altura Mining Quarterly Cash Flow Report March 2019

Although the above cash balance may look solid at first glance, it's important to consider that Altura Mining most recently received a fresh infusion of capital, back in February, when it announced a placement with international institutions, sophisticated investors, and Securities Purchase Plan (SPP) for eligible shareholders to raise A$38.5 million.

Source: Altura Mining Quarterly Activities Report March 2019

It's also important to keep in mind that to fund the initial CAPEX build needed to put the Altura Lithium Project production, the company had to take on some very expensive debt to do so.

Source: Altura Mining Quarterly Cash Flow Report March 2019

As shown above, Altura Mining has existing loan facilities of ~A$173 million to attend to, which also carry along with them an onerous interest rate of 14% per annum over the first 18 months of the loan and 15% per annum thereafter.

Worth noting, interest payments are due every six months, and as Altura Mining outlined in its December 2018 Quarterly Activities Report, it will cost the company in the range of A$13.9 million to make each payment.

Source: Altura Mining Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2018

Certainly, it's within the realm of possibility that the company will look to refinance the debt, but for now, it remains a thorn in Altura Mining's side (which will no doubt be a lot more difficult to continually service in a market still in the midst of experiencing a decline in lithium prices).

Final Thoughts

For speculators, although it without a doubt provides a huge boost of confidence to see Altura Mining being able to ramp up its operations closer and closer to its designed nameplate capacity (and recoveries target), caution is well advised against overreacting and letting the Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) take over at this time, because the company may not be out of the woods just yet.

Yes, certainly having a floor pre-set as it pertains to contract pricing established in BOAs with customers helps better insulate a company like Altura Mining from a bottomless pit of falling lithium prices; however, as the ramp-up phase clearly showed, producing high-quality spodumene concentrate is no trivial task and should any future/further problems at the processing plant crop up, the company may find it difficult (given its current "low" cash position) to combat any serious issues without having to resort to more capital raises.

Let's not forget, spodumene concentrate (even battery-grade material) is a low-margin end product (even in good times), so any lithium producers (such as Altura Mining) that don't currently have vertically integrated operations setup via a secondary processing plant to sell higher-margin lithium chemicals (e.g., lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide) to customers will face strong headwinds in a weak price environment, like the current one that has taken hold of the market.

Long term, Altura Mining has a lot to offer since the company has preliminary plans in place to expand to Stage 2 of production (doubling spodumene production from a nameplate capacity of 220k tpa up to 440k tpa), which should in theory help greatly bolster project economics and provide the company a lot more free cash flow.

However, for now, Altura Mining will need to continue executing on point with its operations if it's going to emerge out of this lithium bear market (relatively) unscathed. As it pertains to the share price, there's already been a lot of damage done to AJM.AX in recent years (now down -72.81% since January 1, 2018), but irregardless, for the more risk-adverse speculator, the prudent move is likely to watch on the sidelines for now. First, to observe if/when lithium prices bottom, and then to subsequently assess how Altura Mining is holding up, at that juncture, before deploying any capital.

