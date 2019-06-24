Physicians Realty Trust: Buy The Drop

The healthcare REIT's portfolio stats are superb, and shares are moderately valued on the drop.

Physicians Realty Trust is one of the largest owners of medical office buildings in the United States.

The recent drop in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) opens up an entry window into the REIT's stock for income-minded investors. Physicians Realty Trust benefits from long-term growth trends in the healthcare industry, including an aging U.S. population and growing outpatient revenues, and the healthcare REIT has competitive portfolio and distribution coverage stats. I consider Physicians Realty Trust a long-term "Hold" with considerable potential for above-average FFO growth. The yield on cost will continue to rise going forward.

Physicians Realty Trust - Portfolio Overview

If you are looking to buy into a large, diversified owner of single-tenant and multi-tenant medical office buildings, Physicians Realty Trust may just be that company.

At the end of the March quarter, Physicians Realty Trust owned 250 properties, reflecting 13.6 million square feet. The majority of the REIT's properties are medical office buildings, or MOBs, that are spread out all over the United States.

Here's an up-to-date portfolio snapshot.

In fact, 93 percent of all buildings in Physicians Realty Trust's real estate portfolio are MOBs, though the REIT also has investments in specialty hospitals and long-term acute care hospitals. Most MOBs are located on-campus or affiliated (88 percent), meaning patients have easy access to a host of healthcare service providers.

Physicians Realty Trust's MOBs currently can be found in 30 U.S. states. The healthcare REIT has a moderate degree of geographic and a high degree of tenant diversification (the largest tenant accounts for less than six percent of annualized base rent). Ideally, I would like to see Physicians Realty Trust expand to other states and grow into a healthcare REIT with a truly national real estate platform going forward.

Physicians Realty Trust has a well-utilized portfolio. The healthcare REIT's portfolio occupancy rate has consistently remained above the 95 percent mark in the last eight quarters.

The quality of Physicians Realty Trust lease portfolio has gradually improved over the last three years as the company made a shift towards tenants with higher credit quality.

A higher percentage of investment-grade rated tenants reduces cash flow risks to Physicians Realty Trust and stabilizes the REIT's lease portfolio. Today, more than half, 53 percent, of Physician Realty Trust's real estate is leased to investment-grade rated tenants which have much lower default risks than other tenants. Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust's portfolio preferences also shifted with respect to its building sizes. The healthcare REIT invested a larger share of its portfolio into better and bigger healthcare facilities that have a higher rent per square foot. Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust's portfolio consists of long-duration leases which give the REIT cash flow visibility, especially with a high percentage of quality tenants. Physicians Realty Trust's weighted-average lease term, or WALT, was 7.7 years at the end of the March quarter, much longer than its peers.

Here's how DOC compares against Healthcare Realty Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) and Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. (HR) in terms of WALT.

Physicians Realty Trust's significantly lower amount of near-term lease expirations means DOC has less lease risks than its peers and higher quality cash flow. Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Market Opportunity

Investors in medical office buildings benefit from two major trends in the healthcare industry: 1. The U.S. population is aging rapidly, indicating growing demand for healthcare services going forward; and 2. Patient preferences are shifting away from costly, time-consuming inpatient admissions to more efficient (and cheaper) outpatient treatment.

Outpatient revenues have steadily increased over the last two decades, at the expense of traditional hospitals that deal with inpatient treatment. Outpatient medical centers/medical office buildings are the beneficiaries of this trend.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Peer-Beating FFO/Share Growth

Physicians Realty Trust has been able to grow its FFO/share much faster than both Healthcare Trust of America and Healthcare Realty Trust: While Physicians Realty Trust grew its FFO/share by 23 percent since Q1-2016, HTA has seen its FFO/share growth flat-line and HR's FFO/share growth actually declined 2 percent.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust has been able to grow its funds from operations faster than its peers due to nicely timed acquisitions and strategic dispositions. The healthcare REIT has disposed of non-core properties during times of high market prices for MOB facilities in 2018 and has shown capital discipline over the years. In 2018, for instance, the REIT disposed of a number of smaller non-core properties and selectively acquired a few larger buildings.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Management has executed well on acquisitions in the past and shown restraint in times of high valuations for medical office buildings (i.e., 2018). A disciplined approach to property acquisitions reduces the likelihood of overpaying for property-related FFO-streams, and it has been a key reason why Physicians Realty Trust has been able to beat the competition in terms of FFO/share growth.

Historically, Physicians Realty Trust has selectively purchased new properties and recycled capital from asset sales into new class A MOB facilities. Physicians Realty Trust has grown its portfolio size slowly and steadily since its IPO in 2013 with acquisition activity slowing down in 2018 due to stretched valuations in the sector.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Outperformance

Investors have acknowledged Physicians Realty Trust's superior value proposition in the MOB-focused healthcare sector. DOC has widely outperformed its MOB peers in terms of total return since DOC became a publicly-listed company in 2013.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Can the outperformance continue?

That depends on management's ability to continue to execute on select acquisitions and the continued high-grading of its portfolio. The value proposition, in my opinion, is very strong, especially due to DOC outperforming its peers in terms of FFO/share growth.

Physicians Realty Trust is the only healthcare REIT in the peer group that I currently own myself and recommend. I do not recommend Healthcare Trust of America (stretched valuation, flat-lining FFO growth, dividend growth not compelling), and I also do not recommend Healthcare Realty Trust (stretched valuation, flat-lining dividend).

Distribution Coverage

Physicians Realty Trust has covered its dividend payout consistently with normalized funds from operations and the degree of DOC's excess dividend coverage translates into a moderate degree of dividend safety (average normalized FFO of $0.264/share vs. $0.23/share in dividends over the last eight quarters).

Physicians Realty Trust's dividend coverage ratio averaged 115 percent in the last two years, leaving room for dividend growth.

Valuation

Physicians Realty Trust has become a bit more affordable lately as the stock pulled back on general profit taking. Year to date, DOC is still up 11.6 percent, however.

Source: StockCharts

Today, income investors pay ~17.9x Q1-2019 annualized normalized FFO for Physician Realty Trust's sustainable 5.1 percent yield. This is not cheap, but investors in MOBs face attractive long-term growth trends, and the dividend has room to grow.

And, here's how Physicians Realty Trust compares against its MOB peers in terms of FFO multiple.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Physicians Realty Trust is a moderately valued healthcare REIT based on FFO, and the company is not immune to increasing competition in the sector which would make acquisitions more expensive and put pressure on yields and cash flow. Physicians Realty Trust is one of the largest MOB-focused REITs in the sector, however, which raises the odds that the REIT can continue to benefit from the growth trends in the healthcare industry.

Valuation risk is the single biggest risk factor investors need to account for right now, in my opinion, and they may want to limit their investment to 2-3 percent of portfolio assets in order to manage risk.

Your Takeaway

Physicians Realty Trust is a long-term bet on growing healthcare expenditures and rising outpatient revenues, mainly derived from medical office buildings and associated healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust has a strong, almost fully-leased MOB portfolio that is strategically located, for the most part, on-campus, which gives patients convenient access to a large number of healthcare professionals. Dividend coverage is good, and the REIT's dividend stream is moderately valued on the drop. Buy for income and capital growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.