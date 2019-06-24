The Daily Drilling Report's Oilfield Almanac And Gazette: June, 2019

Introduction

It's been tough to make a living in the oil patch in recent times. Particularly in the Oilfield Service Index, (OSX) where many of the stocks we cover in The Daily Drilling Report reside. You can see that it's been down 30% over the last 6-weeks, only rebounding a little this week from increased ME tensions.

Source

Never-the-less, make a living we must and in internal articles we've counseled that investors must at this point take a long view. That means a couple of things.

One is lowering your average cost of ownership, sometimes referred to as "dollar cost averaging." We follow several of the big oilfield service companies, OSV's, in the Daily Drilling Report regularly. To no great surprise, they have all been crushed since October of last year. If you were in any of these then, you're in for the long haul (if you ever hope to see daylight, that is). One thing you can see from the graphic below is that early June was a great time to buy these stocks. All have bounced 10-20% since.

Source: Seeking Alpha, chart by author

The second thing that it is time to consider when bottom-fishing on Wall Street is dividends. Dividends are the "rent" companies pay you for the use of your money, and few sectors pay better dividends than energy sector.

So in this article we will opine a bit as to the state of and direction oil might take in the next few weeks, and reveal some of our top picks for growth, and income in the energy sector.

Notes from the Oilfield Almanac

The long slide in oil was interrupted this week with the Iran kerfuffle that turned out to be a nothing burger. (I suppose that maybe we will send them a bill for the drone?) After going to bed Thursday night convinced that those responsible would be "severely reprimanded", we woke up Friday with the news the President had had a change of heart after realizing we might kill a few folks with a retaliatory strike.

This is probably appropriate given the stakes no matter how disappointing it is viscerally. I have to agree with the President's reasoning, and applaud his craftiness in not taking this step. There was no appetite for this strike broadly in the country, and he would have been excoriated in the press when news of the deaths of the Iranian missile-heads made the rounds. Killing a few Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC commandos would do nothing to further our interests-stopping Iran's nuclear program, and would have been met with a response from the IRGC. We would of course then had to take out another missile battery. Wars are much easier to start than to stop. If the last 20 years has taught us anything, it should be that.

Attacking our drone was a desperation step by the Mullahs to entrap America into retaliating. Now, giving them a pass on knocking this drone out of the sky, we assume the moral high ground in a press for "negotiations." Negotiations that their population may "demand" of them. Make no mistake, sanctions are having a profound effect on the average Iranian's life.

Things are hard in Iran now, the U.S. re-imposition of sanctions is having a real effect on their economy. The graphic below suggests that Iran's economy is actually shrinking. That means in spite of a growing population the country's economic output is falling. This is the very definition of hardship on a personal level.

Source

If you're an average Iranian, it means your money is worth less, the Iranian Rial has lost 60% of its value YoY. It means there are less goods and services you can afford to buy, inflation is over 30% YoY. It means if you're a new graduate, looking for a job, there are no jobs to be had. Iran's youth unemployment is approaching 27%, and new graduates nearing 40%.

Source

This is an untenable situation that cannot persist for very long. People will demand change. And, that of course is the ruling theocracy's deepest fear. Because when change comes from within, (as real change surely must), it has much more profound and permanent results, than when it is forced from external sources. It's how the Mullahs took control of this country in the first place. I went into more detail about Iran's social, economic and political woes in a previous edition of Oilfield Almanac. Have a look if this discussion interests you.

Given all of that, I expect the most recent backdrop for oil of over- supply/under-demand worries will shortly resume its dominance. Inventories have been building for most of this half year, and the world is consumed by the trade spat with China. Until we get some kind of deal regarding trade with the Chinese, I don't see a positive catalyst for oil.

Unless...the Iranian's shoot down another drone... or worse.

Notes from the Gazette

One of the companies we discussed internally over the last month was Halliburton, (HAL). Poor Hally has been written off by the investing community due to its over-exposure to North American shale. Shale players took last October's "wake-up" call to heart, and cut back on their drilling programs. "Capital Discipline," became the watchword that tanked service company shares over the last couple of months, as can be seen in the chart above.

Shale is like the hamster's wheel though, if you slow down too much...well you'll start to fall backward. (This may not have been the greatest analogy ever, but the little guy in the pic below stole my heart away.) The point is shale players do not have the luxury of sitting out more than a quarter or two before their production starts to nose dive. Drill they must at some point, and Hally will be right there to help them along.

Source

Big Red recently dropped back to the lows of December 24th, 2018. So, if you've been kicking yourself for not scooping them up as they ramped to the low $30's in Q-1, rejoice...they're back there again.

I think with just a little encouragement from the market, Hally could pop right back to the low $30's. If they do remember where you heard it, and consider a subscription to the Daily Drilling Report (DDR)!

Our collaborator, Badsha Chowdhury has covered a number of companies on the OSV side of things recently. One company in particular caught my eye after he posted it in the DDR last week (about a week before it hit the Free Side). He wrote up Independence Drilling Contractors, ((ICD)) in the following article, "Independence Contract Drilling Bets On Improved Pricing And Advanced Rigs,"

The essence of his thesis for this well-capitalized, micro-cap drilling contractor is that a steep decline (about 50%)in its stock price over the last month may create an opportunity for sharp-eyed investors. The catalyst for growth will be improved pricing that comes from synergies created by the acquisition of Sidewinder Drilling in 2018, and the upgrades of legacy rigs to Series 300 spec with better pipe racking and hookload capacities. This combined with a general improvement in the rig market expected for the second half of 2019 could lead to a pop in this one from current levels. Give the entire article a read if a short term opportunity like ICD interests you.

Pay me now!

On to the dividend payers we discussed in the DDR. Basically, you have your pick of two outstanding companies offering yields of around 6% currently. One is Shell, (RDS.A, RDS.B), and BP, (BP). The thesis for these companies is that they are, or have been near support price bottoms with yields in the 6% range. If you track them of the past few months, as we have done, every time since the end of January, they attain greater than a 6% yield, a rebound into the mid-5's is seen. Shell has maintained a tighter range over this period than BP, as can be seen.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Chart by author

Both of these companies are well capitalized, with dividends covered by cash flow, and base their economics on $50 oil. The expectation of most pundits and soothsayers is that we won't see oil prices much below that point for very long. In that case, Shell and BP are fairly reliable income plays with a low capital risk in the 6% range.

Your takeaway

We don't have a clear direction for oil over the long term. There are just too many factors influencing price action. As was highlighted in the Almanac section, until we get a resolution on trade with China, global growth fears will likely overhang the market and keep a lid on oil. If Iran shoots down anymore drones or worse, then we will see a pop in oil, as the U.S. will have to respond.

There are still opportunities to make some money and grow your capital. I think Halliburton, and Independence Contract Drillers, are largely derisked at current levels and are primed to grow if the markets recover in the second half, as expected.

If the service sector is too risky for your palette, take a look at the two income plays we spoke of. Either Shell or BP are attractive at yields in the sub-6% range, and visit it frequently. Keep an eye out for them!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAL, BP, RDS.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.