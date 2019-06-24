VICI Properties: Setting The M&A Pipeline In Motion

We like VICI mainly due to its strong upside from M&A transactions, underpinned by stable cash flows.

VICI announced a $278 million deal to acquire three casino assets in partnership with Century Casinos, which will acquire the operating assets of these casinos.

VICI Properties (VICI) announced that it would acquire three properties - Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville, and Mountaineer Casino - in line with their acquisition strategy. Its acquisition spree will diversify its real estate assets, reduce tenant concentration and consequently result in substantial growth in cash flows and a market re-rating of its share price.

Relative to other gaming REITs, the share price has only grown modestly due to various industry and company-specific concerns that VICI needs to address. At ~15x forward P/AFFO and a dividend yield of 5.0%, coupled with strong fundamentals and a healthy M&A pipeline, the future looks bright for VICI.

What’s the Deal?

VICI Properties disclosed that they had entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the land and real estate assets of three properties: Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville, and Mountaineer Casino for $278 million. The deal will be in collaboration with Century Casinos (CNTY), which will acquire the operating assets from current owner Eldorado Resorts for $107 million.

Upon the expected transaction close in early 2020, VICI will enter into a triple-net lease agreement with CNTY related to the acquired properties. The lease agreement will include an initial annual rent of $25 million (i.e., implied capitalization rate of 9%) with an initial lease term of 15 years plus four 5-year tenant renewable options. The rental coverage ratio in the first year is estimated at ~2X and the tenants’ obligations will be guaranteed by CNTY.

Relative to recent transactions, these lease terms are favorable relative to an industry cap rate of 8.11% and a rental coverage ratio of 1.78X.

Deal Implications

The transaction makes sense since it will broaden the company’s tenant base. Moving forward, the company will move away from a portfolio concentrated on the Caesar portfolio, leveraging opportunities with other gaming companies as Century Casinos.

Further, the transaction is expected to generate an incremental $0.02 to $0.04 to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) in FY 2020. VICI will finance the acquisition with a combination of cash and long-term financing, with neutral impact to long-term net debt/EBITDA ratio of 5.5X.

Strong Upside from M&A Transactions

“VENI, VIDI, VICI (I came, I saw, I conquered)”

Listed in February 2018, VICI Properties was formed as a corporate spin-off following the reorganization of Caesars Entertainment (CZR). The company owns 27 casinos (including pending acquisitions) across ten states, 21 of which are leased to CZR under long-term triple net leases. Its properties include Caesars Palace Las Vegas and Harrah’s Las Vegas, as well as four golf courses. Additionally, it also owns other casino brands, including Horseshoe, Harrah’s, and Bally’s. Moreover, the company also owns the Margaritaville in Bossier, LA, and the Greektown casino in Detroit, which are both leased to Penn National Gaming (PENN).

We believe that the key driver of VICI’s AFFO expansion will come mainly from acquisition-led growth. Although, organically, rental growth is not too shabby as well at ~4-4.5% driven mainly by reinvested FCF (~2-2.5%) and same-store lease escalators (~2%).

However, we think that considerable AFFO growth is possible through the successful execution of their planned acquisitions in the pipeline. In addition to the Century Casino transaction, the company also plans to acquire the Jack Cincinnati for $745 million in late 2019, leased to Hard Rock International.

We think VICI could achieve ~12% AFFO growth per annum based on the following levers:

acquisition of call option assets on another three of CZR’s assets which will be exercised at a measured pace through 2022 additional joint acquisitions with gaming companies similar to the CENTURY deal additional gaming assets with other operators such as the PENN deal possible expansion into non-gaming real estate such as leisure assets with a management team experienced in the broad real estate market.

Predictability of VICI Cash Flows

The stability of VICI’s rental income stems from its high rental coverage (its rental coverage of 3.5X compares favorably with MGM Growth Properties “MGP” at 3-4X and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. “GLPI” of 1.8X) and corporate guarantee. The majority of their rental income comes from regional assets, which appears to be relatively defensive.

We believe there is a common misperception that regional gaming is highly volatile based on the recent dip in 2008. For the last two years, total domestic gaming revenues are growing at a modest clip of above 2% to 3% per year. The modest growth is underpinned by further consolidation, improvement in operating efficiencies, and healthier consumer spending.

Case in point: The three properties – Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, Lady Luck Caruthersville, and Mountaineer Casino - are putting up decent figures. Lady Luck Casino has registered 4% annual revenue growth over the past five years, whereas Isle Cape Girardeau has been relatively range-bound over the same time frame. While Mountaineer Casino experienced incremental competition, its operating performance seems to have stabilized.

Valuation: Growth Not Factored in Share Price

VICI currently trades at ~15X FY 2019 P/AFFO and a dividend yield of 5.0%, roughly in line with MGP at ~14.2X P/AFFO and a dividend yield of 5.6% but lower than GLPI at 12.3X P/AFFO and a dividend yield of ~7%. Since its IPO listing in February 2018, VICI shares have modestly increased by 14.25%, albeit below MGP and GLPI, which have seen share price increases of ~20% each.

In our view, the market is discounting VICI’s growth potential, instead emphasizing late-cycle industry concerns and risks from tenant concentration. However, we point to VICI's solid prospects for future growth from successful M&A transactions, as well as relatively secure cash flows from a mix of regional and Las Vegas assets. Over time, these M&A transactions should catalyze a re-rating of VICI’s stock.

Conclusion

We like VICI mainly due to its strong upside from its acquisition pipeline, which we think that the market is not fully accounting for. Furthermore, its continued acquisition strategy should further diversify its gaming assets and reduce tenant concentration risk over time. Finally, the predictability of its cash flows from lease contracts, and guaranteed rent escalation will provide a cushion against any unexpected downturns in the casino space.

