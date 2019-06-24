Disney Plus Isn't Worth A 20% Increase In The Stock

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is planning on launching its own streaming service later this year. Investors are clearly excited about the prospects of this business. It’s no coincidence that prior to the Disney+ pricing announcement, the shares were up roughly 7% on the year. Since the announcement, the shares are up more than 20%. With a return of nearly 30% for the year, investors may be assuming the ride will continue. Unfortunately, a great product and a great company can still get ahead of its fundamental value.

A clear competitive advantage

Before Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) focused so heavily on its own shows, users came to the company because of the breadth of choices at a reasonable monthly cost. In the last few years, the company started to realize it wouldn’t be able to keep all the content it licensed and began to focus on original programming.

The company has been largely successful with this transition, the evidence is in the company’s subscriber growth. As of Netflix’s last quarterly results, global paid streaming members reached nearly 149 million, up more than 25% year-over-year. With this as a backdrop, it seems the streaming giant is nearly untouchable. As with most things, the truth is less straightforward than the initial numbers suggest.

There are three issues that Netflix is dealing with and these challenges aren’t going to dissipate anytime soon. First, Netflix’s size suggests slower growth is coming. The company is suggesting less than 24% annual growth next quarter. If this materializes, this would be the slowest paid member growth of the last five quarters. It’s difficult to believe that Disney+ will have no impact on Netflix’s growth in the future. While Netflix generates buzz with some of its original shows, Disney owns properties that have rabid fans and franchises that are iconic.

The second issue facing Netflix is the company is borrowing a significant amount of money to fund its operations. Last quarter, the company reported a total decrease in cash of more than $440 million. In addition, the company’s borrowing is leading to an increase in interest expense. Last quarter, Netflix spent over $135 million on interest, representing nearly 30% of operating income. Though Disney isn’t launching Disney+ until later this year, it’s interesting to note that the company’s interest expense used just over 12% of its operating income last quarter.

The third issue facing Netflix is content obligations that reached nearly $19 billion last quarter. As a point of comparison, projections for Disney’s content spending are about $1 billion in the first year and $2 billion by 2024. Just to bring this point home, Netflix content obligations per member come to nearly $127. If we compare this cost per paid member to the company’s $30.36 revenue per member, investors get a clear picture of Netflix’s uphill battle. Based on these challenges, it seems clear that Disney may have a competitive advantage. Investors seem to believe Disney+ will represent a significant revenue stream for the future. Unfortunately, there are multiple questions that few seem to be asking.

Questions, questions, questions

The big question facing Disney+ is it seems the service could be a hit and yet detrimental to Disney’s bottom line. While the acquisition of Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) assets brings some great content, there is also a question of how Disney integrates this into its offerings. Last, with Disney taking total control of Hulu, how does the Mouse House fit these pieces together?

First, from a pricing standpoint, investors seemed to clearly like the $6.99 a month price for Disney+. It’s no coincidence that the price for Hulu went from $7.99 a month to $5.99 prior to the Disney+ announcement.

Investors are all too aware that Netflix decided to raise prices at the beginning of this year. Netflix increases revenue in one of three ways. Customers can move to a higher priced tier, the company can attract new customers, or it can raise prices. The most popular Netflix tier is the HD standard plan, which was moved from $10.99 to $12.99 per month. It’s hard to ignore that the most popular Hulu plan, plus Disney+, works out to $12.98. In short, customers can get the best of day-after television through Hulu and a massive content library through Disney+ for about the same price as Netflix.

It seems Disney’s pricing could give it an edge, yet the reality isn’t that simple. The popular theory seems to be that everyone will “cut the cord” then sign up for multiple streaming services. However, there was a study conducted by a research firm Magid that leads to a different conclusion. “Consumers are willing to pay an average of $38 per month for streaming services.” Let’s give Netflix the benefit of the doubt and assume customers start at that $12.99 price. If we add both Hulu and Disney+, we are up to $25.97 per month. It’s a safe assumption that Amazon Prime Video may be a given, since it comes with so many additional services and free shipping. Amazon Prime costs about $120 per year, or $10 per month. If we add this $10 a month, we’ve already reached $35.97.

The problem seems obvious, there are no live sports, or live TV of any kind. Given the massive fan base of the many leagues, this seems unrealistic. Will users decide to buy ESPN+ for $5 a month? Users may also decide to subscribe to something more broad-based like DirecTV Now, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV or others. If users want live TV or live sports, paying $15 or more for one of these other services would push aside something else.

A second issue is even if ESPN+ continues to grow, this transition to streaming may not benefit Disney as some would expect. ESPN+ is $5 a month, yet according to some reports, the company receives about $9 a month for ESPN as part of a cable package. Further complicating this issue is ESPN reportedly lost about 2 million subscribers during 2018 to reach a level of about 86 million. Theoretically, ESPN+ could be attractive as a standalone option, yet 86 million people paying $5 a month versus $9 would represent a revenue decline of more than $340 million per month.

The third challenge lies with Disney’s acquisition of Fox assets and how the company integrates its new properties. One of the biggest challenges seems to be Deadpool.

Disney CEO Robert Iger confirmed the future of this franchise saying, “we will continue in that business,” and “There’s certainly popularity with those types of films.” To say there is “popularity” is a bit of an understatement. The original Deadpool movie's worldwide gross exceeded $783 million. Deadpool 2 raked in over $785 million worldwide. Deadpool has a hardcore fan base and yet Mickey Mouse and Deadpool hardly seem to go together. It’s also hard to ignore Iger’s rather obvious disdain for the franchise referring to them as, “those types of films.”

Disney must continue the Avengers timeline, support the X-Men business, figure out where Deadpool fits, keep up with the Avatar franchise and the Fantastic Four. As a glimpse of how challenging this could be, consider the difference in the treatment of Avengers: Endgame compared to Dark Phoenix from the X-Men universe. Dark Phoenix has been out for about two weeks, yet the worldwide gross is just over $200 million. By point of comparison, Avengers: Endgame topped $2 billion in about the same time. Clearly, these are different franchises with different fan bases. However, it seems Disney may have trouble trying to promote and produce films for multiple fandoms at the same time.

Between customers’ budget challenges, ESPN+ potentially cutting into Disney’s traditional cable revenue and the multiple movie franchises to promote, Disney investors have a lot of questions and few real answers.

Projections that everyone seems to ignore

There seems to be little question that Disney+ will garner significant subscribers. Goldman Sachs suggested the service would have as many as 73 million subscribers by 2025. Additional estimates suggest subscribers of 60 million to 90 million subscribers by the end of 2024. With 90 million subscribers, Disney+ would generate over $600 million per month in revenue.

On the surface, this sounds terrific, as $600 million a month means over $7 billion in revenue per year. Looking at the bigger picture, investors need to temper their expectations. Analysts are expecting Disney to generate over $84 billion in revenue by 2020 alone. Revenue growth for 2019 is expected to be over 20%, by 2020 this growth is expected to be more than 18% annually. If revenue growth steps down by 2% per year through 2024, Disney's revenue would equal nearly $137 billion by 2024. Given that $7 billion in streaming revenue would equate to just 5% of the overall total, the current spike in the stock price seems overdone.

Investors may be looking at Netflix’s valuation and imagining that the market will re-evaluate Disney in the same way. At present, Netflix trades at a forward P/E of about 108. Part of the reason Netflix attracts this valuation is analysts are expecting nearly 49% annual EPS growth over the next five years. There is some support for this lofty EPS growth, as the last five years, Netflix was able to generate over 56% EPS growth on average per year.

Where Disney is concerned, the company’s forward P/E is just over 21, yet the next five years analysts expect EPS growth of just 2%. For a company that has traditionally generated consistent EPS growth of about 9% to 10% per year, this 2% growth represents a significant step down. In addition, EPS projections for 2019 have declined by 6.7% in the last 90 days, while 2020 estimates are down nearly 10%.

To be clear, I’m not suggesting that Disney+ won’t be successful. I’m not telling anyone that Disney isn’t a great company with a strong long-term future. What I am saying is with the stock up significantly this year, and exceedingly high expectations for Disney+'s future, investors need to adjust their expectations to something more in line with reality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.