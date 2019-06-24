Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - June 23, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California again found itself amongst the biggest movers for the week. This week the stock was again the biggest decliner and fell a further 6.32%. The merger arbitrage spread is now at 28.41% against an offer price of $8 from Illumina (ILMN). However, unlike previous weeks, this week's drop was accompanied by a significant announcement. It does seem incredible that the spread has continued to widen during the past few weeks on no news but now we have found out why. On Tuesday morning, an announcement was made stating

"the Competition and Markets Authority of the United Kingdom (“CMA”) announced the completion of its Phase 1 review of the Merger and that it will refer the Merger for a Phase 2 review if the Company and Illumina are unable to address the CMA’s concerns"

This does not necessarily mean that a Phase II investigation will be initiated. The companies have until next week to respond to questions raised by the CMA investigation. The stock however, rebounded slightly only to fall away again by the end of the week. Illumina and PacBio expect the deal to close in the fourth quarter.

We have made readers fully aware of our strategy with this deal. Last week we warned that we might not add to the position if the stock dropped further. This was the reason why. We were unable to forecast this announcement but it was clear that something was brewing having seen the stock decline on such little news. We believe, this lack of news, coupled with stock movement is news in itself and will continue to update readers to this effect. We maintain our long position and now look forward to the extended time frame of completion where we can continue to execute our active arbitrage strategy.

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

Spark Therapeutics was the largest gainer this week rising 7.54% to $105.07. This is an increase of $7.37. The rise follows last weeks fall due to the simultaneous announcement of regulatory intervention by the FTC and the CMA in the UK. In fact, immediately following the announcement last week the stock dropped into the low $90's pre market. It appears bargain hunters have been attracted at these prices. Investors have also taken heart from Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) stated commitment to the deal. Analysts have stressed the importance of this deal for Roche as signified by the hefty takeover premium offered. We maintain our small position in this deal and await further news.

CIRCOR International (CIR)

CIRCOR was the second best performer this week. This is an unsolicited deal from Crane (CR) at $45 per share by way of tender offer. CIRCOR had initially rebuffed the deal but have now agreed to review the terms of the offer. Since that announcement on Monday, the stock has risen to $45.84 and is now almost 2% above the offer price. Traders are clearly anticipating a higher offer. The stock advanced 2.34% during the week.

The important news to note here is in a filing made by CIRCOR on June 17,

"The CIRCOR board of directors intends to make its recommendation with respect to the tender offer to shareholders within ten business days"

This 10-day window could take us through to Monday July 1, or possibly beforehand. Watch out for some volatility in this stock during the week as traders positions themselves for an announcement.

Zayo (ZAYO)

During the week, Zayo Group announced it has been "selected by a major news broadcaster to provide a managed video network" However, there was no mention of the pending takeover at$35.00 per share from Digital Colony. Zayo was the third best performer up by 1.35% for the week. This is the first significant movement since the official announcement of a deal. We took a small position previously and were contemplating exiting the position based on the lack of movement and the length of time until deal completion. We may now look to exit the position following this rise and redeploy the funds.

Redhat (NYSE:RHT)

Although Redhat was only the fifth largest gainer this week, we include a brief note based upon the news announcement and a position update. Firstly, the company announced a solid set of results for the latest quarter ahead of expectations. Secondly, the stock closed up 1.27% for the week on news that EU antitrust regulators are expected to clear IBM's proposed takeover. This sent the stock to a spread of less than 1% against the $190 cash offer from IBM (IBM). Unfortunately, we got a touch greedy and held out for a slightly higher price that was not quite reached. The plan was to redeploy funds elsewhere. For the meantime we will continue to hold, but may sell on any new announcement if alternative opportunities are available.

Merger Arbitrage & Market Data

The broader market completed a full recovery this week as new all-time highs were achieved in both the S&P 500 and the Dow. The catalyst for this continued bull run was the indication from the Fed that interest rates may be cut towards the end of this year. Sentiment also turned positive regarding the ongoing U.S. - China trade war as talks were scheduled to take place. However, this market has yet to react significantly to the escalation of violence in the Persian Gulf. The S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) finished up 2.14% for the week which includes a dividend of $1.432.

The IQ Index merger arbitrage ETF, the MNA, also performed well. By Friday, the MNA ETF was up 0.47%. (You can read more about the MNA ETF in the "Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 15 advances and 5 declines this week with zero non-movers. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com improved by a further 0.58% and the standard deviation of returns was 2.36%. This continues to be significantly above the 3 month and long term averages. The performance of the portfolio was attributed to the large advance in ONCE and the decline in PACB.

The top 20 discount spreads now offer an average of 4.92% despite the advances made during the week. The T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash. The portfolio (available from the Merger Arbitrage Limited website) is once again becoming reliant on a handful of spreads for the high average return. This is signified by the widening of the PACB spread to more than 28%.

Merger Arbitrage Strategy

However, investors still have a number of options to choose from for a healthy return. New deals are being announced and unlike in previous months they have not all immediately raced up to the offer price. Array BioPharma (ARRY) is currently offering 3.90% and was a new deal announced during the past week. The exceptions here are those deals where a higher offer is anticipated. Especially in unsolicited deals such as Wageworks (WAGE).

We previously warned of the failure to resolve the US-China trade talks and the volatility this can bring to cash merger arbitrage spreads. Specific deals such as Mellanox (MLNX) have benefited this week as trade talks are set to resume. However, the market has broadly increased and this has helped the broader cash merger arbitrage portfolio. It is important not to be greedy in these situations and enforce prudent risk management practices. Stocks with a low deal closing probability (DCP) are more susceptible to market movements in the broader economic playground and could be adversely effected should trade negotiations not proceed as planned

Early closing of RHT which we referred to a number of times has helped produce an attractive return so far. We discuss deal closing schedules in a separate article. We have marginally decreased our long exposure from previous weeks as spreads have narrowed slightly and some existing spreads begin to dominate the portfolio return. As always, difficulties remain with individual spreads but we maintain our positive outlook for the profitability of merger arbitrage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PACB, RHT, ONCE, ZAYO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.