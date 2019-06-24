The European Court Has Destroyed The Hope For A Second Income, But I Remain Positive For CTS Eventim

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled against the implementation of tolls on German motorways on last Tuesday as non-residents would be penalized.

Last year, CTS Eventim and the Austrian toll system provider Kapsch had been awarded the contract for the collection of a car toll system in Germany.

In the past, CTS Eventim tried to engage in other business areas to diversify the business.

Introduction

CTS Eventim (OTCPK:CEVMF, OTC:CEVMY) is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment.

In the past, the company tried to engage in other business areas to diversify the business. Last year, CTS Eventim and the Austrian toll system provider Kapsch Traffic Com had been awarded the contract for the collection of a car toll system in Germany. The contract had a term of 12 years. The order volume for this time lied with two billion euro. Given that, the contract was the largest single order in the history of the company. Additionally, there was the opportunity to renew the cooperation once for three years or three times for one year each - for a maximum of 15 years.

In my previous analysis, I was very pleased with this contract as it opened up a completely new and steady income stream.

What happened

Well, this opportunity no longer exists. The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled against the implementation of tolls on German motorways on Tuesday as non-residents would be penalized.

In the judgment, the Court finds:

that the infrastructure use charge, in combination with the relief from motor vehicle tax enjoyed by the owners of vehicles registered in Germany, constitutes indirect discrimination on grounds of nationality and is in breach of the principles of the free movement of goods and of the freedom to provide services.

Andreas Scheuer, the Transport Minister of Germany has already announced that the toll is now dead. Furthermore, there was also no plan B for the case that the judges would ban the toll. Shortly after the decision, CTS Eventim has taken note of the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure's unilateral termination of the contract (with effect from 30 September 2019) with the operating company to levy the infrastructure charge.

Analysis

While the billions from the toll system would, of course, be nice, the ECJ's decision has not changed my opinion at all. Below is a concise summary of my thoughts on the company as it relates to a possible investment:

Despite regulatory risks, CTS Eventim is operating an extremely solid, growing and conservative business with very high entry barriers. Even Amazon had trouble gaining a foothold into the market. Furthermore, unlike Live Nation Entertainment, CTS Eventim does make a profit. Regulation pressure could force CTS Eventim to expand into other geographic markets or other services. With the surcharge for the toll at least second succeeded perfectly. For investors who are looking for a good investment opportunity outside of the U.S. market, where Amazon does not command a presence, CTS Eventim may fit.

That's my assessment today, too. The order volume of EUR 2 billion of the toll system contract spread over 12 years would be only EUR 166 million a year, hence EUR 133 million for CTS Eventim. In the financial year 2018, CTS Eventim had a revenue of EUR 1.2 billion:

(Source: Annual results 2018)

The revenue from the toll system would, therefore, have increased turnover by 6.5%. That hurts, of course, but CTS Eventim will also grow in its core business without this system: Live events.

Live events like the Olympic Games, the Football World Cup, festivals, or operas are as old as modern man. One of the first music festivals was held in the Ancient Greece during the Pythian Games. As before, everyone likes a certain music artist, singer or sport athlete. Maybe styles and fashions changed but not the importance of the live interaction with the artists itself. So people will always pay to see their favorite artists live, regardless if it is a rock band, a singer in the opera, or an athlete in the arena. Therefore, I would call the business model quite established and secure.

The company has an impressive growth history:

(Source: Annual results 2018)

This is also reflected in the share price performance:

(Source: Share price performance)

This growth is expected to continue. CTS Eventim anticipates an improvement from a high-single-digit to a low-double-digit percentage range in revenues and an earnings forecast from a mid-single-digit to a low-double-digit percentage range. The EPS is planned with an improvement from a mid-single digit to a low double-digit percentage range.

In this respect, nothing has changed for the company. CTS Eventim has always rewarded its investors with continued earnings growth and high cash flow. In addition, the company plans to distribute each year 50 percent of its profits to shareholders. While a payout ratio in the middle range (50-60%) suggests that the company can adequately cover its dividend, it leaves enough financial space for investment in future growth, e.g. through acquisitions. (Note, however, that - as is customary in German companies - the payment is made only once a year (usually in April or May) and not quarterly.) For 2018, the dividend yield was 1.90 percent.

CTS Eventim 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019e EPS in EUR 0.93 0.99 1.18 1.23 1.47 dividends in EUR 0.46 0.50 0.59 0.62 0.74 payout ratio ≈ 50 % ≈ 50 % ≈ 50 % ≈ 50 % ≈ 50 % FCF 0.96 1.60 2.30 2.55 2.15

(Source: onvista.de)

After the decision, it is also possible that the Company will claim damages against Germany. It has also gained important experience in establishing a toll system. With the existing knowledge and the existing infrastructure, CTS Eventim is, therefore, predestined to apply for other toll systems in the future.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that while the decision of the court has destroyed the hope for a stable second source of income, it has not disturbed the company's actual growth engine and the growth in this business is expected to continue.

For 2018, CTS Eventim has a P/E ratio of nearly 33. Even with the optimistic outlook of an EPS of 1.49, the forward P/E ratio for 2019 is with nearly 28 still very high. In return, you get a quasi-monopoly with high growth figures and steady dividend growth.

