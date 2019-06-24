Wait For The Pullback To Buy Marriott

As we are probably at the peak in terms of economic growth, there is more downside risk than upside potential.

Source

Marriot Hotels (MAR) has seen its shares perform quite well as of late. This despite various signals that we are near the end of an economic cycle and the company could see harder times ahead. The property manager has 7,003 properties it runs in its portfolio but it can see a number of conditions across the globe which affect results. Already it recently reported results that were not inspiring. Despite this, the shares are trading as if the company is going to experience sudden growth. While the hotel manager has some potential plans for future growth, any slowdown in a macroeconomics picture could halt these plans. Should the global economy continue to chug along and Marriott can reach its goals, than shares may not be a bad addition to the portfolio at the right price.

Performance

Marriott reported results in May that showed flat revenue and a decline in earnings.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The decline in earnings was due to some adjustments for merger related costs. However, once accounting for this the company actually saw an adjusted 5% increase in earnings. Not killer by any means, but growth none the less. As the company moves forward, it guided below expectations for the upcoming second quarter. It now expects EPS of $1.52-$1.58. This is higher than the year earlier period of $1.47 per share. RevPar or revenue per available room rose 0.8% in North America and 1.9% globally. This means the company is still booking more rooms and demanding higher rates when necessary. Additionally, the company is hoping to see further growth in revenue from the addition of new rooms. For the quarter the company added 19,000 new rooms to its portfolio which stemmed from a mix of competitor conversion, acquired rooms, or new hotel openings.

The company operates many brands outside of its namesake.

Source: Investor Presentation

This is beneficial of course as the company can extend its rewards to a large and growing base and capture more customers. This also allows the company to expand a bit more as it can have multiple brand offerings in one location catering to different customer profiles. Customers tend to love to use their hotel rewards to earn free nights and the more they stay within a group or brand of hotel the more they earn.

The company has further plans to grow its base of revenue through the addition of 2,900 new hotels. This is part of the 475,000 rooms it sees in its pipeline of activity becoming available by 2021. The company believes this should add about $700 million annually in revenue once all operation. While this is growth, it is rather small in terms of the $20+ billion the company is already doing. Thus the growth we can expect going forward should be considered mild and on track with the 5% we have seen lately. Barring any economic recession that would put development plans on hold.

Source: Investor Presentation

Looking at the balance sheet we see the following.

Source: 10Q

The company continues to repurchase shares and return cash to shareholders as well. Through may 8th of this year the company had repurchase a bit over $1 billion worth of stock or about 8.1 million shares. I would prefer to see share repurchases put on a hold and debt reduced first. Given the growing amount of debt representing about 1/4 the company's market cap, it should drive cash towards this first. While shares are at or near highs, I believe it would be a better use of capital.

Long term, the company expects to be able to grow net income to $2.5 billion by 2021.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company expects to reduce 15-17% of shares outstanding by 2021 and if it can hit earnings goals than it should earn around $8.50 per share in 2021. With that in mind, lets take a look at valuation.

Valuation

Taking a look at the historical valuation, we can gain insight into where shares typically trade.

Source: Morningstar

Looking at the last 5 years of valuation levels, we can see if shares are under or overvalued in relation to their own history. Currently, Marriott shares trade above their average P/S, P/B, forward P/E, and PEG ratio. This all signals that shares are currently overvalued compared to their own history. As there is no major growth expected, there is no reason they should trade above their average. When I look to purchase shares of a stock, I like to acquire them at a discount to their average as long as the fundamental operations of the business are still performing.

Compared to peers, Marriott doesn't trade at much of a premium.

Data by YCharts

It offers the highest yield for investors as well. If we assume the company trades at its historical forward P/E in 2020 and actually looks to still earn the $8.50 per share its assuming for 2021, the shares should theoretically trade at $183 per share. Or about 20% higher from here. This would be a nice gain for a year from now, however, this presumes the targets can be met. At this time I think the risk is greater for global economic growth to slow. If this were to happen, the company may hold off on expansion as well as see a slow down in occupancy. This combination effect would drive shares significantly lower along with revenue.

Conclusion

While Marriott is a brilliant brand operator and hotel manager, the shares are not attractive at this time to me near new highs. My continued preference to invest in the hotel arena is actually through REIT's. I am long APLE which is the largest Marriott operator in the industry. Additionally, the company pays a handsome yield which I can reinvest in more shares or into other positions. While Marriott could see its shares rise with stable macroeconomic growth, the tides are looking rough at this time. I prefer to purchase shares at a discount to their average and at this time the stock is not offering that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.