Trex Is Still An Impressive Holding To Have

The stock has not done much in the last year and offers a way to play on the aging housing stock in the United States.

Trex (TREX) recently reported earnings that led to a sell off in the shares. The company is trading in the lower-middle range of its 52 week stock price movement. While some investors may take pause due to the company's products being geared toward housing, it is at less economic risk than otherwise believed. The company makes products primarily for outdoor living spaces. Best known for their composite decking that outlasts regular wood, the company offers a compelling story and is worth taking a look at as an investment. As the U.S. economy appears to be strong and rates look to be on hold, property prices should continue to increase causing further investment and repair to the aging houses that are growing in number.

Earnings Review

Trex reported earnings that beat on revenue but saw a miss on the bottom line.

The company also guided for revenue below analyst expectations for the second quarter. This led to a large sell off in the shares. And despite the market's recent recovery to close to all time highs the shares are not near their own highs. Residential sales continued to grow at an attractive rate with 7% growth. Commercial product sales saw a slight decline however, from $16 million to $14 million. I believe this is where the company has a significant opportunity in the future for growth as well.

While the company saw a decline in earnings it was largely due to problems with production lines and new startup costs related to new product launches. As the company introduces these new products into the market it predicts further margin expansion, somewhere around 40%. This is quite impressive for a company producing essentially a commodity. However, due to the strong consumer recognition of the brand and the performance of the products, the company does not have to compete on price as heavily. To ward off new competitors the company has introduced newer cheaper alternatives.

The company competes primarily with wood products. So to combat this and rising costs of professional labor, it has introduced a more DIY friendly product that is more cost effective. At only 2x the price of traditional wood decking options it becomes more attractive to those who are willing to do the work themselves and have a longer lasting product.

The company has created quite a market for its products and despite this still has plenty of share left to gain. Source: Investor Presentation

The company's products offer tremendous benefits over wood and with continued strength in the economy, low unemployment, and higher home prices, there is no reason that higher adoption of the products would not happen. If the company can grow its share to 25% of the market in the coming years and assume that the market itself does not increase in size, it could see a $400 million dollar increase in sales. This would equal almost a 60% increase in revenues. It would also lead to some impressive earnings thanks to margins being strong.

The pitch in the product itself is for the consumer to ultimately save and have less maintenance to worry about.

Seeing that the consumer is busy working more often or has more on their plate than ever with social activities, the gym, kids, and so on, this becomes more attractive just from the time saving aspect.

Further more, the company has recently entered the commercial products market.

This is a large area of opportunity for the company and future acquisitions could be had to enhance the products it offers here. This also diversifies the revenue stream a bit to more necessary repair and replace projects. Commercial building codes require certain materials to be used and from a future cost perspective any new project will use the best materials available to prevent further costs. The company is targeting margin expansion in this division as well which so far it has delivered on. The company's intense focus on improving profitability is what has led it to the success it is today.

The company maintains a balance sheet from a position of strength.

While cash on hand is not very much at around $8 million, the company has virtually no debt either at $27 million.

It is also important to make sure we don't see a build in inventories.

We don't like to see a build-up in inventories, as it could signal a slowdown in the end of the quarter.

The company also repurchased about 400,000 shares from the prior year. While not a significant amount, I am glad to see management taking some stock off the table while the shares are trading down.

Should the shares pull back, the company has the authorization to purchase almost 9% of the company back. Though due to a little cash on hand they would probably need to use debt.

Remodeling Should Support The Business

The company sees most of its sales growth come from remodeling.

As we can see above, existing home sales have been stable and above 5 million per month for the past 3 years. This is where Trex really is seeing demand originate. According to the Buyers Ask site , the average home in America is now 37 years old. What this means is more remodeling. According to Reuters, Americans are expected to spend nearly $345 billion in the second quarter on remodeling or repairs. A 7 percent increase from last year. This bodes well for Trex.

What is even more interesting is what people are spending money on. The backyard has become a place where families will spend more time as the cost of vacations continue to rise. According to Forbes, people are spending about 10% or more of their annual income on family vacations. People are now seeing a benefit to spending the money on adding backyard entertainment, as it is more convenient for use. It also helps improve resale value giving the home owner a return on investment.

We know that some of this is going to other things as well. Some people will fence in the yard for their pet, put a pool in for the kids, or build a patio. However, wood decks ultimately fail and require replacing. Each time one fails, Trex is the better choice to replace it with.

The company continues to be recognized as the leader in its space. In fact when talking about decks, most of the time people use the word "Trex" as they do Band-Aid without realizing its a brand. This has built a better brand recognition for the company than any marketing could ever do.

This recognition and the trends mentioned above continue to benefit the company financially.

The company has grown sales, grown its ROIC, an improved free cash flow. Seeing the company invest in new products and expand offerings is inspiring as it shows they are not just relying upon existing product sales to continue to grow revenue. Acquiring a larger percentage of the potential customer base will help the company grab that slice of the market share we discussed earlier.

Going forward the company should be able to continue its growth track. The only thing to be concerned with is a major recession. In the event of such a recession, the company has a well maintained balance sheet to absorb any loss in sales. With recession only lasting a mild amount of time before being over, Trex can weather the storm.

Value

Making sure to not overpay for growth is extremely important. We take a brief overview of the historical data for the company as well as some current metrics.

The company trades at a pretty high P/E. It also trades at a higher P/S anf forward P/E than we have seen in the last few years. I typically like to buy shares of stocks when they trade at a discount to their average. For now this implies that Trex is not offering additional value at this time. However, it is important to realize it is not trading much above its historical levels at a time when the market is at a high either. Seeing continued double-digit growth would go towards the justification of such a P/E, but for now this is higher than its average in the past couple of years. It also trades at a high price to cash flow. It could improve this with the trend in better margins and further growth in sales.

Taking a look at DCF value, we find the following.

We are given a DCF value of $96.19 or approximately 43% higher than where shares currently trade. So now seems like a fair time to buy trades. This is assuming the company can grow earnings around 12% for the next 3 years. It should be noted the company has grown its earnings at a faster pace than in the past. The continued efforts and an acquisition last year should help the company keep its momentum going forward.

Conclusion

Looking for attractive investments in the mid cap space, Trex seems like an eligible candidate. With improving sales, earnings, and almost no debt, the management team has proven it's able to deliver. We also get to invest in a company with products we know and a business we understand. Knowing what your investing in is always a more comfortable choice. With typical valuation ratios showing the shares are higher than its historical average, waiting for a pullback might be a good idea.

The DCF valuation does show we have room for error, as does a buyback that should provide a cushion. Investors should look for any weakness in shares as an opportunity for a long-term investment in a company with a product growing in popularity. Should earnings growth significantly weaken, than we would need to reconsider the thesis.

