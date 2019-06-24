How To Trade CarMax

The company is more than likely going to outperform its peers thanks to a better market segment, higher margins and rising pressure on (new) car sales.

Over the course of the past few months, I have looked at countless retailers from all segments. Most retailers were struggling in an environment of falling margins and pressure on sales. And then there is CarMax (KMX). The company is operating in an environment of falling new car sales and pressure from peaking consumer sentiment. Nonetheless, unlike its competitors, the company is crushing expectations and rapidly rising to new all-time highs. The company is doing something right, and offering investors capital gains in an increasingly challenging environment. I expect the stock to outperform its peers on the mid-term and likely even beyond thanks to the company's product portfolio that allows it to outperform even in challenging market environments.

Margins & Sales Growth

Strong sales growth, solid gross profit and higher earnings are the result of an exceptional experience to both retail and wholesale customers according to Bill Nash, president and CEO of CarMax. 'CarMax had an outstanding quarter' which is more than confirmed by EPS results as you can see below. Adjusted EPS beat by more than $0.10 in the first quarter of the 2020 fiscal year. Adjusted EPS reached a new high at $1.59 which is 19.5% higher compared to the previous-year quarter when EPS growth reached 18%. So not only has the company improved its bottom line in every single quarter of the past few years, the company has even managed to sustain double-digit growth in this stage of the cycle.

The good news is that bottom line growth was fully supported by sales as total used vehicle unit sales improved by 13.0% which includes a 9.5% increase of same-store sales compared to the prior-year quarter. Used vehicles sales growth has accelerated from 1.6% growth in the prior-year quarter. Used vehicle prices were on average down 0.1% with wholesale prices being up slightly by 0.2%.

These numbers are absolutely astonishing and one of the reasons why the stock is such an outperformer as I will show you in this article. First, let's look at some of the reasons the company mentions to explain solid sales growth.

A solid execution supported by the effect of customer experience enhancing initiatives. A strong lending environment including increased conversion by the company's Tier 2 and Tier 3 third-party finance providers. A shift in timing of some customer tax refunds into the first quarter of its fiscal year.

With regards to wholesale, sales increased by 6.6% driven by an increase in the company's appraisal buy rate and the store base growth rate. And speaking of new stores, the company opened three new stores. Two of these in new markets (Waco and McAllen, TX) and one in Memphis, TN.

Margins were stable with gross margins being unchanged at 13.8% and EBIT margins down to 6.5% from 6.7% in Q1 of 2019.

SG&A expenses increased by 11.7% to $489.7 million as a higher store count, higher variable costs associated with higher sales, and higher technology spending added to these costs. On a per unit basis, costs were down $26 year-on-year.

The graph below summarizes the numbers I just discussed. Sales have been in a very long and steady uptrend with only significant weakness during the GFC. Pressure on margins damaged the bottom line in 2015 and 2016 but are currently a tailwind with net income margins close to an all-time high. Note that the numbers below are shown on a TTM basis.

So far, these numbers show that the company is still able to do very well in a tough business environment and they certainly prove the CEO's comments are right. However, that does not fully answer why CarMax is doing so much better than its competitors.

CarMax is up 62% over the past 5 years and has two major competitors unlikely to reach new all-time highs. The company must be doing something right that has caused this outperformance while both Lithia Motors (LAD) and AutoNation (AN) have gone nowhere since 2015.

First of all, 2015 marked the start of a lot of trouble for retail companies in general. Most companies started to report falling margins which is currently meeting pressure on sales.

Total sales from both domestic and foreign autos has been down since 2015 with current growth rates being at -11%. In other words, saying that dealers in general are in a difficult situation would be an understatement.

Nonetheless, and this is one of the reasons why CarMax is an outperformer, the company is specialized in used cars. Sales of used car dealers went back to 5.8% in April after used car sales completely ignored the trouble new car dealerships are currently witnessing.

In addition to that, CarMax is reporting a much higher profit margin compared to its major competitors. Profit margins are two times as high. The same goes for operating margins. The company also has a better liquidity position which somewhat erases the worries regarding the higher debt/equity ratio.

With that said, it is more than likely that the pressure on car sales in general is going to continue as leading economic indicators continue to fall as I explained in my economic outlook article (link below).

Extra: My entire economic outlook (detailed breakdown)

Nonetheless, CarMax is not a bad place to be. The graph below shows why. The black line displays the ratio between the CarMax stock price and Lithia Motors' stock price. The thin blue line displays the ratio between the S&P 500 and industrial stocks (NYSEARCA:XLI). I added the blue line to show economic trends as the S&P 500 outperforms industrials during economic declines. The correlation between the two ratios has increased over the past few years as used car and new care sales increasingly diverged. I believe CarMax is poised to outperform its peers from this point on. The company continues to deliver outstanding results and I continue to expect that the used car business simply is a better place to be.

One way to benefit from this trend is by buying CarMax and by shorting a competitor with a larger new car sales exposure like Lithia Motors. That way, one would essentially be trading the ratio above (black line). However, I am not advising anyone to short anything. My message is that if you want exposure in the dealership segment, one should go with CarMax as I expect the stock will outperform its peers on the mid-term. This stock offers the most potential, regardless of the economic pressure on the entire retail industry. Personally, I am looking for a long/short trade in this segment, and I think it is very likely that CarMax is going to be on the long side of such a trade.

