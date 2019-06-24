Tick, Tock Goes The NG Transport Clock

Thus, natural gas transportation volumes are about to take another big step up in billions of cubic feet moved.

Yet we are still wasting huge amounts of gas via flaring, and have thousands more wells already drilled just waiting to come online.

Macro:

There's 6 Bcf/d of additional pipelines from the Permian to the Texas Gulf Coast scheduled to come online over the next two years.

Source: RBN Energy

Meanwhile estimates indicate there's already 1 Bcf of natural gas currently being flared in the Permian each day. An incredible waste of resources.

Source: Google Earth

In addition, there's over almost 4,000 DUCs (drilled but uncompleted wells) in the Permian alone just waiting for the pipelines above to come online so they can get product to market.

That's going to mean a lot more ancillary natural gas moving from the Permian to the coast. Gas which needs to be gathered, processed, and sent down the pipes. All of which require compression.

Source: ArchRock Presentation

The simple fact is, you can't move natural gas from point A to point B without compressors, and you can't move it overseas without LNG and LPG ships.

Natural Gas Transport Portfolio:

Thus the paradigm shift of natural gas production, transport and usage continues. As in all such high growth, dynamic situations there have been and will continue to be bottlenecks and delays along the way. However, it’s pretty clear overall natural volume transported, and therefore the natural gas compressor demand, as well as the LNG and LPG shipping demand, is going to continue going nowhere but up. This is why I made natural gas transportation stocks “My Top Idea for 2019”.

A few companies that benefit, which I suggest readers consider doing further research on include: Archrock (AROC), CSI Compression (CCLP), Energy Transfer (ET), Golar LNG (GLNG), Dynagas (DLNG.PB), Gaslog (GLOP.PB), and Teekay LNG (TGP, TGP.PB).

Source: Data Powered by Intrinio

Overall the NG Transport portfolio is up 16% since I first formed it at the beginning of the year, and produces an incomes stream in the mid 7% range.

Worst Performer:

Golar LNG (GLNG) has been the worst performer year to date, down 21%. However, if anything I find it more attractive than I did at the beginning of the year. The simple fact is there's really nothing long term that's gone majorly wrong with the GLNG business.

China preloading LNG supplies prior to the winter temporarily caused LNG shipping rates to spike up. These rates then fell off sharply when China winter demand was not as high as expected.

Source: Chart Courtesy of Value Investors Edge

However, as we've seen in the macro section above, there's nothing that's really changed the overall NG transport picture. NG pipelines to the coast are still being built, as are LNG liquefaction plants on that coast so it can be transported overseas. Whether that LNG goes from the US to China, or due to trade wars, US to Japan, Korea, and India, really doesn't change the demand picture much. Sentiment in the sector certainly, but underlying cash flows of the firms involved, not really.

GLNG's rumored spin-off of their LNG fleet has now been officially confirmed by management. This would likely release capital for GLNG to increase or accelerate its other projects, as well as making the overall GLNG story more clear cut for investors. The Hilli Episeyo train 3 deal, expansion of a key floating LNG liquefaction 'FLNG' project worth up to an additional $88 million per year in EBITDA, is still expected before year end. It may even include an extension of overall T1 - T3 contracts that would help further reduce cash flow stream risk. Sergpipe power related developments are expected to add $99 million per year in 2020. The new FLNG Gimi, Greater Tortue project, is still expected to come online in 2023 and estimated to produce an additional $151 million in annual EBITDA. Indeed, if the spin-off of the LNG fleet goes as I suspect, this could provide internal funds for the equity portion of the next FLNG project.

GLNG is mostly about growth, future promise. As such its stock price tends to be more volatile than average, with the price going up and down each week more based on sentiment than actual change in cash flows. This however is one of the reasons I like it more today than I did at the beginning of the year. As Warren Buffet once famously said,

"In the short term, the market is a popularity contest. In the long term, it's is a weighing machine."

Best Perfomer:

Archrock (AROC) has been the best performer YTD, up 30%. In part this was thanks to fortuitous timing. We were lucky enough to catch a low point when we added to existing holdings near the end of last year. One of the benefits of continuing to follow a particular stock closely in Cash Flow Kingdom chat and exclusive articles, is you are prepared and able to take advantage of such opportunities as they occur.

Our opinion on Archrock has not changed any. We still think a fair price is approximately $16.50 based on forecasted cash flows expected to be produced this year. We still think the 5.4% dividend, covered at 2.8x last quarter will be raised 10 - 15% this year. We still see risk improving as the Debt / EBITDA ratio declines from 4.4x last quarter to less than 4x next year (mostly due to EBITDA increasing).

As we said in the macro section, there is currently an estimated 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas being burnt off into the atmosphere each and every day just in the Permian. Once pipelines necessary to take it to market are completed (6 Bcf/day of NG pipelines scheduled for completion over the next two years), it's going to go down those pipes and be put to use. Additionally, there's about 4,000 Permian DUCs also waiting to transport to come online so they can be completed. These will contribute huge amounts of ancillary gas filling the NG pipes. However in order to do so, compressors will be needed for gathering that NG. Compressors will be needed for processing that NG. Compressors will be needed to move that NG down the major pipelines to market. And as wells deplete, even more compressors will be needed for enhanced gas lift applications. Demand is going nowhere but up.

Source: imgflip.com

The Power of Multiple Cash Flow Streams Since inception (1/1/2016), the CFK Income Portfolio has generated a total return* of 50.8% (verse 27.8% for the S&P 500 and 35.7% for the Russell 2000). This was accomplished while also producing this very attractive, steady income stream. *verified by Etrade. The primary goal of the Income Portfolio is to produce a steady income stream in the 7% - 9% range. By focusing on underlying cash flows, and overlaying sound money management strategy, we seek to produce a steady long-term income flow to fund retirement and/or distribution reinvestment. Cash Flow Kingdom, "The Place where Cash is King".

Disclosure: I am/we are long AROC, CCLP, ET, GLNG, GLOP.PB, TGP.PB, TGP, DLNG.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article discusses a risky and / or thinly traded investments in the natural gas transportation sector. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.