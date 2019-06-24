My First 4 Years With SCHD As A Dividend Growth Investment

I hope that the information here may help other investors who are considering dividend ETFs as components of their dividend-growth portfolios.

This report shows how SCHD has performed during my four years of ownership in dividends, dividend growth, and total return.

My purpose was to test it out as a possible dividend-growth ETF and see how it compares to my own results with individual stocks.

This is a 4-year review of my ownership of Schwab's US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). I will compare its performance since I bought it in 2015 to the performance of my public Dividend Growth Portfolio (DGP) over the same timeframe.

I developed an interest in dividend ETFs several years ago after realizing that I am not getting any younger. I know that my wife will not want to manage our investments the way I do when I can no longer do it. ETFs are pretty maintenance-free.

I studied about 20 dividend ETFs (there are more on the market now). My goal was to identify dividend-growth ETFs that my wife could hold with confidence.

In my studies, SCHD emerged as the one that most closely matched my own approach to dividend growth investing, with the major exception being that it excludes REITs. For an explanation of how I select stocks and manage the DGP, here is its business plan.

SCHD is based on the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index (DJUSDIVT), so its portfolio is managed according to the rules for that index. It follows a "modified cap weighting" approach applied quarterly, and it is reconstituted each March.

I purchased SCHD in my rollover IRA at Schwab in April, 2015. It has resided there ever since. My decision to buy SCHD was based mainly on these factors:

It seemed like an ETF that could carry out a dividend growth function well, albeit with a lower yield than I get from my portfolios of individual stocks.

In exchange for the lower yield, I expected that SCHD's dividend growth rate would be faster than the DGP's.

It is an ETF that I can suggest to my wife when I am no longer capable of managing our investments.

It provided diversification over my stock portfolio.

Its low expense ratio would not shave much out of performance.

I will revisit these objectives at the end of the article to see how SCHD has measured up. First, let's explore some detail about its performance, using my DGP as a benchmark.

Dividend/Distribution Performance

It is important for ETF investors to remember that you can only assess ETF dividend performance on a year-to-year basis.

The reason is that ETFs, unlike most dividend growth stocks, vary their distributions both up and down each quarter. They do not pay the same distribution for four quarters and then raise it every 5th quarter, the way that most dividend growth stocks do.

That means that using one or two quarters of data to assess the past or project the future is useless. You can't "annualize" the most recent distribution to estimate what the full-year payout is likely to be. You cannot view a quarterly increase as permanent. Indeed, an increase in one quarter may be reversed with a decrease in the next quarter.

To illustrate this, one needs to look no further than SCHD itself. Here are its quarterly distributions over the past 5 years compared to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which is a typical dividend growth stock.

You can see the contrast between the ETF and the stock: SCHD's quarterly payouts jump up and down, whereas JNJ's payouts are smooth and predictable, with a single increase each year.

When you look at the payouts annually, however, SCHD's larger pattern becomes clearer. This chart is from SA, showing SCHD's full annual total distributions since its inception.

Viewed annually, SCHD's distribution record looks more like that of a typical dividend growth stock, with steady annual increases.

Comparing SCHD to DGP

Because I bought SCHD in April, 2015, my personal start date does not line up with the calendar. So in this report, each of my 4 years of ownership equate to these 12-month periods:

May 2015 - April 2016 = Year 1

May 2016 - April 2017 = Year 2

May 2017 - April 2018 = Year 3

May 2018 - April 2019 = Year 4

To make the comparison to my own portfolio, I "normalized" my SCHD investment to the actual value of DGP on April 30, 2015. In other words, I adjusted the dollar value of my investment in SCHD to the actual dollar value of DGP on the same date. That gave me a ratio: Adjusted amount / Actual amount.

I then used that ratio to scale all of my SCHD results - dividends and market values - to their counterparts in the DGP. (I do not reveal the ratio, because SCHD is in my wife's and my private accounts.)

Unless otherwise noted, the remaining slides are based on my own calculations. The following slide shows the quarterly normalized distributions received from SCHD (blue bars) and the dividends from DGP (red bars) received in my first 48 months of ownership. Again, the quarters represent my ownership period: Q1 = May, June, and July of 2015, and so on up to the most recent Q16 = February, March, and April of 2019.

I highlighted two steep drops in SCHD's quarterly distribution. The second one takes on significance in this comparison, which I'll talk about in a moment.

Let's look at the same data annually. Year 1 = May 2015 to April 2016, and so on up to Year 4 = May 2018 to April 2019.

On this chart, you may notice that SCHD's distribution actually dropped slightly from Year 2 to Year 3. This is an outcome of looking at 12-month periods that are different from calendar years.

The annual drop results from the second steep quarterly drop shown on the previous slide. It was masked in the calendar-year annual numbers displayed earlier, because the next quarterly distribution took a big jump back up. I don't consider this alarming, just interesting.

Clearly, the dividends from my DGP have been consistently higher than from SCHD. That is a result I expected, because SCHD is a lower-yielding investment than the DGP.

The difference is also reflected in the annual yields. I calculated these as trailing 12 months (TTM) yields for each year of ownership. Using TTM eliminates the need to project forward yields, which is impossible with ETFs, as already explained.

From these numbers, it looks like one can expect about a 2.8% to 3.2% yield from SCHD over time.

That is consistent with SCHD's TTM yield since its inception:

My DGP in the same 4 years generated TTM yields from 3.7% to 4.0%.

Evaluating SCHD's Dividend Growth Performance

Since I have owned it, SCHD's dividend growth rate [DGR] has been a little faster than the DGP's: 7.3% to 6.6% CAGR per year. The DGP's DGR suffered from the Kinder Morgan debacle in 2015.

Perhaps SCHD had a similar skid or two, because if you look back farther, both portfolios had higher DGRs in earlier years. By my calculations, with dividends reinvested, SCHD's DGR since inception (using 2012 as its first full year) through the end of 2018 has been 13.9% per year compared to DGP's 10.3% per year.

Looking to its annual distributions by calendar years since inception, if SCHD were a stock, it would now be a Dividend Contender, with 7 years of increases recorded, as shown on this slide from SA.

So even with the wide quarterly variations, SCHD has achieved the goal I hoped for, namely that given its lower yield than my own DGP, it has had a faster dividend growth rate.

Given the DGP's higher yield, it has delivered more dividend dollars in my four years of ownership. That's common in the early years when you compare a lower-yielding but faster-growing investment like SCHD to a higher-yielding but slower-growing investment like DGP.

In the four years, the DGP has delivered $14,441 to SCHD's $10,670, or 35% more dividend dollars. If SCHD maintains its faster DGR, that gap will shrink in the coming years, and SCHD's annual income will eventually surpass the DGP's. I have made no effort to calculate when that might be.

Evaluating SCHD's Total Return Performance

Let's turn to total return with dividends reinvested. SCHD's distributions are dripped via Schwab, while the DGP's dividends are accumulated in my E-Trade account, then reinvested when they reach a threshold of $1000. Both portfolios have had 12 dividend reinvestments in the 3-year period.

The table below, based on my calculations, shows total returns net of expenses for the four years that I have owned SCHD.

This result is surprising and disappointing for SCHD. The rule of thumb is that the stock (or portfolio) with the faster DGR will also deliver faster price returns.

On the other hand, as I have demonstrated in other articles, "slow growing" stocks, when combined with dividend reinvestment, often outpace so-called growth stocks in total return. That happens as a result of the compounding impact of dividend reinvestment. Here's my latest article on that subject: "When Do Dividend Growth Stocks Provide More Growth Than 'Growth' Stocks?"

My results with SCHD still constitute a small sample size at four years, and more importantly the four years has not included a recession. So despite the wide disparity in total returns at the moment, I don't draw any conclusions about total return yet. Maybe most of the stocks in my portfolio are overvalued and those in SCHD are hated by the market. I haven't delved into that sort of comparison at all.

Here are the top 10 stocks in each portfolio by total value (sources: Morningstar and author's DGP portfolio).

Bottom Line

Overall, I am satisfied with SCHD's performance over my four years of ownership.

Looking back on my reasons for buying it, here's how they are holding up.

It seemed to be an ETF that could carry out a dividend growth function well, albeit with a lower yield than I get from my portfolios of individual stocks.

That has been the case. Its dividend has increased each calendar year since its inception. The non-calendar-year evaluation in this article revealed that not every 12-month period has had an increase, but the miss was slight and made up for by the time the calendar year ended.

In exchange for the lower yield, I expected that SCHD's dividend growth rate would be faster than DGP's.

That has also been the case.

It is an ETF that I can suggest to my wife when I am no longer capable of managing our investments.

Still true. I literally pay no attention to it from month to month. It has required no decision-making.

It provided diversification over my stock portfolio.

Still true. There is some overlap between the portfolios, but SCHD holds quite a few stocks that I do not.

Its low expense ratio would not shave much out of performance.

Still true. In fact, at some point during my ownership, its expense ratio was reduced to 0.06%.

My original objectives did not include anything about total return. I know that this will draw criticism, but SCHD's inferior total return during my four years of ownership does not bother me. I remember that when I wrote my first report on owning SCHD, its prior four-year total return CAGR had outpaced DGP's 13.3% to 10.0%. Things change.

As always, this article should not be interpreted as either an endorsement or criticism of SCHD for any investor. Always look to your own goals and needs in evaluating any potential investment. I hope the information here is helpful to those who may be considering ETFs to replace individual stocks.

Note: Please understand that I am bullish on SCHD for the ownership objectives that I have listed in the article. I have no opinion and make no projection on SCHD's total returns over the coming months and years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHD, AND ALL STOCKS LISTED IN MY DIVIDEND GROWTH PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.