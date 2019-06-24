The False Recession Story, Revisited

Two months after our first report, the frightening but false narrative about an impending recession continues.

Many market participants who sold their positions last December are continuing to hold onto the “recession story” as a form of denial.

Two-months ago, almost to the day, we wrote a piece about the false narrative that was permeating the investment community regarding an imminent recession. In this piece we go back to see what, if anything, has changed.

People think in stories, not facts and figures. The dominant story during Q4 of last year was one of imminent recession and one which we tried to counter with facts and figures that showed the economy was still a long way from excess. Expansions and bull markets do not end with a whimper. They end with a euphoric roar.

Many of those who sold out of their positions last December are continuing to hold onto the “recession story” as a form of denial; mistakes can be hard to admit. However, even the most misguided of stories eventually get crushed by a wall of facts. Let’s look at the facts.

Labor Force Participation Rate

The labor force participation rate was slightly lower in March and unchanged in May, but remains between where it was in the summer and fall of 2018.

When we look at the last 10 years, it becomes evident that the participation rate remains within the range of the of the past five years:

Non-Farm Payrolls

Jobs creation took a hit in February, recovered in March and April, but was down again in May. We think this weakness has much to do with the aftermath of the government shutdown and the spending constraints caused by the debt ceiling:

Once again, looking at the past 10 years, we see that there are no worrying changes to the pace of job creation, as it continues to fit within the range of the last decade:

Initial Claims for Unemployment Insurance continue to follow a downward trend:

When we compare the initial jobless claims with the Coincident Economic Activity Index, we see that there is an inverse relationship between the two, where the initial claims increase while the economic activity decreases ahead of recessions. At this time, the initial claims continue to decrease further into historic lows, and economic activity remains steady. This behavior is not indicative of an approaching recession (chart below).

Composite PMI

The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) shows that business is expanding; readings above 50 reflect growth in business activity. It is important to note that although the rate of expansion is lower than the recent highs, the fact remains that business continues to expand at an above-average rate. Recessions do not start while business is expanding:

ADS Business Conditions Index

The ADS business conditions index has been improving since December 2018:

Industrial Production

Industrial production has started to recover from the slump that it fell into at the start of this year, and is back at the long-term average:

GDP

Real GDP trends downward for at least a year as the economy approaches a recession. All seven of the recessions since 1970 were preceded by a drop in real GDP (red lines on chart below), but today real GDP is rising (green line):

Credit Card and Consumer Loan Delinquency Rate

With all the worry out there concerning the dangerous level of debt, you would think that credit card and consumer loan delinquencies would be dangerously high. Instead, at 2.5% for credit cards and 2.05% for consumer loans, they are lower than at any time during the last two expansions:

The household debt service ratio is at a four-decade low:

Commercial and Industrial Loan Delinquency Rate

The delinquency rate on industrial and commercial loans, while having increased slightly during the correction of H2 2018 (black oval on chart below), is only slightly above 1% which is still close to the lowest level in 30 years. Delinquencies always rise ahead of recessions (red lines), but the recent slight increase is less that it was in 2015 which did not result in a recession.

Two months after our first report, the frightening narrative about an impending recession continues creating fear among a significant portion of market participants, but is still not confirmed by the economic numbers.

In our previous article we had stated, " When the market breaks out to new highs, the fearful will have no choice but to jump back in", and that is exactly what is happening.

During the 2018 correction, our analysis showed that we were not at the start of a new bear market and that the bull market was not in the process of ending. As a result, our subscribers avoided the herd mentality of panicked-selling and the losses it created.

" Happy ANG subscriber here. I believe them to be the best broad market analysts on seeking alpha. " " ... paid for the service on first trade." " Best here in seeking alpha...@ANG Traders . Best of the best! " Take advantage of our14-day free trial and stay on the right side of the market and Away From the Herd.

.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.