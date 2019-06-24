Sarepta Therapeutics: Judgement Day Cometh

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) has been rangebound for the past couple of months until just recently as investors await Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) upcoming gene therapy data. As the only DMD player with a commercial product in the space, Sarepta gets a lot of its base valuation from Exondys 51's profits along with potential upcoming golodirsen and casimersen cash streams. With other entrants into the DMD space only a matter of time, Sarepta's valuation should have a very solid base to grow from with its commercial products, cash hoard, pipeline, and M&A possibilities all adding a significant premium to the stock.

Sarepta's share price has been in limbo the last 3 months since Pfizer revealed in its Q1 earnings call that it expects to present preliminary data on its Phase 1B gene therapy candidate PF-06939926 at the upcoming Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy PPMD conference on June 28th. However, a recent upsurge in the price and pullback might be a sign investors are finally getting excited about Sarepta finally breaking out of its trading range again.

Data by YCharts

With no current competition for its DMD drug Exondys 51, Sarepta's monopoly on eligible patients in the space will eventually come to an end, but the longer that takes to happen, the stronger Sarepta's base of strength will be. Sarepta's own initial gene therapy data results put it about a year ahead of Pfizer and sets a very high bar for Pfizer to compete against as Sarepta's stock skyrocketed initially from the results in June of 2018.

Data by YCharts

One of the main concerns of Pfizer's data release is will the company report transparent results with quantification of dystrophin using western blot like Sarepta reported or not. Currently, western blot is the only measure that the FDA has accepted as the basis for approval of a dystrophin-producing therapy. Sarepta also reported immunohistochemistry including dystrophin-positive fibers as well as intensity in last year's findings. Sarepta also included detailed images for both the immunohistochemistry as well for western blot.

This information along with potential genome copies for nucleus will be very useful for investors and parents of DMD patients in determining the value of Pfizer's data compared with Sarepta's. With Pfizer using an ~300% higher dosage after conversion than Sarepta used in its trial, Pfizer's data will have to be out of this world to be seen as superior as its candidate is placing a very high viral burden on its patients compared to Sarepta's much lower converted dosage. Considering that, as the science stands today, parents of DMD kids might only be able to effectively use one gene therapy program in their lifetime, transparency and full detailed results should and will be called for from the DMD community and other gene therapy players. Pfizer reporting partial interim data when parents and patients are trying to make a choice between experimental therapies could be seen as unethical if companies don't remain fully transparent throughout the process.

Here's a look at Friday, June 28's upcoming meeting schedule for investors at Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy's 2019 annual conference where Pfizer and other DMD companies will be doing their main Q&A sessions after Pfizer's data release.

9:30 Gene Therapy Trials Moderator: Richard Klein 9:30 Solid: Genevieve Laforet 9:50 Pfizer: Michael Binks 10:10 Sarepta: Douglas Ingram 10:30 Q&A

Table by Trent Welsh

Notice that first up will be Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) who's lead Phase 1/2 gene therapy candidate SGT-001 showed worrisome adverse events in its latest data reveal resulting in that company's latest slide.

Data by YCharts

Next up is Pfizer to discuss its latest data results and expectations going forward. Finally, after that comes Sarepta's President and CEO Douglas Ingram to comment on Pfizer's data reveal and what it potentially didn't reveal in its data release and how those results compare with Sarepta's data from last year. I would expect potentially significant moves in Sarepta's stock when Pfizer's data is revealed with more potential minor adjustments to the stock during the Q&A sessions as the data is digested by the DMD community.

With golodirsen's approval hopefully right around the corner with an August 19th PDUFA date, it might be useful at this time to do a simple valuation range for Sarepta's base including casimersen's expected approval in Q1 of 2020. The FDA should be announcing a PDUFA date for casimersen at any time also as its data from the ESSENCE study continues to impress. Here's how Exondys 51's ~ sales (using nice round numbers to make it easy) have looked since its approval in late 2016, along with simple easy projections for future sales if it peaked out in 2020 at $500M a year.

Sarepta 2017 2018 2019 2020 and beyond Exondys 51 $150M $300M $420M $500M

Table by Trent Welsh from former Sarepta Earnings Calls

Now, let's assume golodirsen and casimersen get approved and set their cash flows at ~1/2 the amount each in ramping up revenues over the coming years of Exondys 51's. This is because Exondys 51 is appropriate for about 13% of DMD patients that are amenable to exon 51 skipping while exon 45 and 53 skipping drugs golodirsen and casimersen treat about 8% of the population each resulting in a total of about 30% of the DMD community after all three approvals. Here are their projected cash flows using the preceding assumptions and putting casimersen at $50M for a shortened 2020 assuming an approval in Q1 of 2020. Remember, these are all just my assumptions and estimates with sales for both topping out at ~$250M.

Sarepta 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 golodirsen $35M $75M $150M $250M $250M casimersen $50M $100M $200M $250M

Trent Welsh

Now, we do a simple cash flow valuation for the three drugs using three different discount rates of 5%, 10%, and 15% depending on how investors view the riskiness of the upcoming cash flows. This will give a range of valuations for what these cash flows are worth starting with 2019 as year 1 cash flows using NPV = cash flows/(1+i)^n where i is the discount rate and n is period number (years) and ending in 2023.

Sarepta i=5% i=10% i=15% Exondys 51 $2.089B $1.822B $1.607B golodirsen $632M $533M $453M casimersen $492M $408M $342M TOTAL $3.213B $2.763B $2.402B

Table by Trent Welsh

With Sarepta's market cap currently sitting around ~$9.5B, its future cash flows from Exondys 51, golodirsen, and casimersen make up anywhere from ~25% to ~33% of Sarepta's base or ~ $32-43 in share price. This is a very nice conservative solid foundation for Sarepta's stock price that will help protect it from downside risk including the $1.4B (~15% or $20 in share price of Sarepta's base) in cash the company ended Q1 2019 with. The terminal value of the cash flows I think are conservative as they easily could be higher for longer especially if European approval comes around after golodirsen and casimersen get their approvals.

Sarepta's pipeline currently sits at around 26 programs including 11 gene therapy programs, 14 RNA programs, and a gene editing collaboration as it works on expanding its pipeline to 40 total programs in the coming years. Gene therapy programs are where Sarepta gains its massive upside potential as further data reveals are expected this fall with some possible approvals coming in the next couple of years. Some recent M&A deals in the space include Roche Holding AG's (OTCQX:RHHBY) massive $4.8B bid for Spark Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ONCE) gene therapy assets, at over double Spark's market cap at the time, and Pfizer's recent acquisition of Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) in an $11.4B deal. Besides continued M&A interest in the space around Sarepta and others, Bank of America Merrill Lynch also recently named Sarepta its top small/mid-cap biotech stock for the second half of 2019 as multiple catalysts are lined up that could easily propel the stock towards a $200 a share valuation.

I recommended buying Sarepta on the Pfizer news dip on May 1st which has already worked out well for investors since then. I continue to see huge potential in the stock as the Pfizer overhang will be over soon allowing Sarepta to trade on its upcoming catalysts again instead of the competition. With a solid base of expanding and projectable cash flows over the coming years to build on, Sarepta's gene therapy candidates could continue to propel the stock to new highs either through additional data reveals or ultimately as a lucrative M&A play for a large biotech company. I continue to hold Sarepta as the third largest position in my portfolio with a $200 price target with no intent on selling shares anytime soon as the sky is the limit for Sarepta if things continue to play out as they have historically. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.