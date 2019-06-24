This is a special contribution article by Prof. Grant Henning based on his published research on the BLM technical theory. The model, his trailing stop-loss approach, and comments are expressly based on his own proprietary methodology and forecasts in the references below.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks for Week 26 of 2019 (6/24-6/28)

The Bounce/Lag Momentum algorithm continues to be an effective stock-picking guide. It is essentially a numerical derivative of the ratio of the percentage bounce from the 52-week low to the percentage lag from the 52-week high. As such, it is a sensitive positive momentum measure that works well to identify stocks that are at the upper half of their momentum trajectory. Because they are often well into their momentum cycle, it is necessary to watch them closely for sudden reversals. Stop-loss orders may be useful for this purpose. On average, however, these stocks continue to show upward momentum.

Bear in mind that there is much more to successful trading than merely picking good stocks. I suspect that finding good stocks is only about 40% of possible success in equities trading. The remaining 60% is determined by money management and capital preservation. Decisions about entry and exit points and how long to hold a position are especially important. In today’s volatile marketplace, “buy-and-hold” strategies are unlikely to be successful. Therefore, although I am offering weekly stock picks, this should not be interpreted as a recommendation necessarily to buy all of these stocks nor to hold the stocks for an entire week.

In these updates, I explore opportunities in three areas: individual high-momentum stocks, leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stocks, and leveraged exchange-traded funds. This is analogous to fishing for the largest fish in three adjacent ponds simultaneously. This past week individual high-momentum stocks afforded the best returns of these three approaches.

Performance of Last Week’s Picks

Last week’s five BLM stock picks gained an estimated overall average of 7.64% on the week. However, as the table below illustrates, this positive performance was possible only by using 2% trailing stop-loss orders. Otherwise, the overall averages showed a gain of only 0.25% for the week. This underscores the need for a well-defined exit strategy in order to maximize success. During the same week, the S&P 500 Index gained 2.20%.

Stock Symbols - Last Week 25 Weekly Gain (Loss) Weekly Gain(Loss) with 2% Stop-Loss* JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) (9.66%) 0.94% Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) 1.79% 8.76% eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) 10.88% 10.19% Conformis, Inc. (CFMS) (10.09%) (0.66%) Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) 8.33% 18.99% Average 0.25% 7.64%

*Use of 2% trailing stop-loss orders is a personal trading-style decision with the advantage of preventing large losses and the disadvantages of triggering premature sales and increased portfolio turnover. In my personal trading style, I tend to err on the side of caution by preferring to suffer a small loss and to repurchase the same stock later, rather than to suffer a large loss if the stock falls and does not return. Note that this is just a matter of personal trading style, and it does not work well at all times with all stocks for all persons.

Another reason for considering stop-loss orders for these picks is that they all have already had big momentum moves and are somewhat “long in the tooth.” The BLM method identifies stocks with positive momentum only after they approach their 52-week highs. Thus, they are often vulnerable to sudden downturns, and then capital preservation becomes a more serious issue than with picks made using other trading strategies. High-momentum stocks are subject to more volatile price swings than low-momentum stocks. The Dow 30 stocks and FANG, as reported below, due to large capitalization, tend to be less volatile than the high-momentum picks. Thus, there is often less need to use trailing stop-loss orders with them, and consequently they involve less portfolio turnover.

Please bear in mind that I do not hold positions in all of these BLM-identified stocks. Therefore, although weekly performance of the stocks from Friday close to Friday close is a matter of record, performance with trailing stops must necessarily be estimated. This is a difficult process because of two facts of life. One of these facts is “slippage”; i.e., the fact that the price at which an order is placed is not necessarily the price at which it will be executed. The other fact is that we have to deal with after-hours and pre-market trading, and intra-day volatility. News events and block trades with low liquidity can move stock prices massively between sessions. Because of this, it is not always possible to make a suitable entry purchase on Monday mornings. Therefore, in calculating the estimated gains with stop-losses, I have gone to using the mid-range trading point on Mondays as the point of entry and the point which is 2% below the weekly trading high as the point of exit. These prices can be found as part of the historical record presented at Yahoo finance.

Remember also that the picks offered here represent a weekly snapshot of stock opportunities in motion. Because I perform analyses and trade daily, I often find picks that run their course during the week and are no longer viable at the weekly report time. Trading stocks is analogous to shooting at a moving target. Also, because I frequently enter trading positions not viable at the time of this weekly report, my personal trading results tend to exceed the recorded performances of these weekly picks.

Comparative BLM/S&P 500 Performance through 25 Weeks of 2019

Bounce/Lag Momentum +102.46% YTD

As you can see in the above chart, where the vertical y-ordinate represents percentage gain and the horizontal x-axis depicts number of weeks, the estimated average performance of the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock picks is greater than five times the performance of the S&P 500 Index. BLM 25-week estimated composite gains of 102.46% compare favorably with S&P 500 composite gains of 18.57%, and have exceeded my strategic objective of 10% per month. While past performance is no guarantee of future gains, I remain optimistic going forward.

For those with the temerity to trade these stocks on margin, I estimate year-to-date average gains of 237% when fully margined, to the extent that these stocks were marginable. However, note that, unlike Dow 30 stocks, I do not advocate trading most of these particular stocks on margin because they tend to be too volatile.

Next Week’s Market Conditions

Last week presented the usual challenges for market prognosticators. Based on the RSI/MFI Outlook Ratio of 1.090, I predicted modest gains in the market, and we can see that the S&P 500 Index gained a weekly total of 2.20%. Markets are often driven by news events that are beyond any one person’s prediction or control. However, in the absence of market-moving news developments, technical indicators remain dependable.

For this coming week, six stocks were found to reach or exceed the critical BLM value of 30 from among more than 5,000 stocks surveyed, five of which are reported below. In addition to noting the number of qualifying BLM stock picks, another way to gauge market conditions is to examine the ratio of the relative strength index - RSI - to the money flow index - MFI - for a major index of interest. Values above one suggest a positive outlook; whereas, values below one imply negativity. Thus, I call this an “outlook ratio.” As you can see in the following chart for the S&P 500 Index, the RSI Index now stands at 67.53, but the MFI Index is at a much higher value of 80.89. The ratio 67.53/80.89 is 0.835, which is below 1.00 and implies a negative bias for the coming week. After the recent run up in market indices which have built in much of the expectation for Fed easing, I expect a market downturn in this coming week. Bear in mind, however, that major news events can swiftly affect market trends.

A Look at Next Week’s BLM Picks

For next week, the BLM algorithm has identified six more stocks with a qualifying BLM score at or above 30, from among over 5,000 stocks examined. Recall that a BLM score at or above 30 is normally required to qualify as a weekly pick. In the table below, I am reporting the top five qualifying stocks along with each stock’s BLM score and relative ranking.

Stock Pick - Week 26 B/LM Score Combined Ranking ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) 72.80 1 Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (CVRS) 58.35 2 UniQure NV (QURE) 53.27 3 Zynex, Inc. (OTC:ZYXI) 40.41 4 Sea Limited (SE) 39.97 5

Charts of each of these picks are available below. The live tracking spreadsheet for the Bounce/Lag Momentum selections is available under the Tools pull-down menu for members, although it does not as yet reflect the benefits of trailing stop-loss orders.

You can see from the following charts that all of these stocks are experiencing upward momentum surges and are reaching new annual price highs. However, it is precisely for these same reasons that extreme caution is warranted in each case. It is also useful to apply the fore-mentioned outlook ratio for individual stocks.

ARQL

ArQule, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that is engaged in the research and development of therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases. These drugs focus on the biological pathways implicated in a range of cancers and certain non-oncology indications. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of approximately four drug candidates, all of which are in targeted patient populations. The company's product candidates include ARQ 531, Miransertib - ARQ 092, ARQ 751, Miransertib - ARQ 092, and ARQ 751. ARQ 531 is a potent and reversible dual inhibitor of both wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton’s tyrosine kinase - BTK. ARQ 092 is a potent and selective inhibitor of protein kinase B - AKT, a serine/threonine kinase. ARQ 751 is a potent and selective inhibitor of AKT that is in Phase I clinical development for solid tumors harboring AKT, phosphoinositide 3-kinase - PI3K. ARQ 087 is a multi-kinase inhibitor designed to preferentially inhibit the fibroblast.

CVRS

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. is engaged in robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The company's CorPath System is a medical device that brings robotic-assisted precision to radial, coronary and peripheral procedures. The workstation allows the physician greater control and the freedom from wearing heavy lead protective equipment that causes musculoskeletal injuries. With the CorPath System, it brings robotic precision to radial and complex interventional procedures to help optimize clinical outcomes and minimize the costs associated with complications of improper stent placement with manual procedures. It operates through the development, marketing and sales of robotic-assisted vascular interventions segment. The CorPath System enables the robotic-assisted control of coronary guidewires and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-protected, ergonomic interventional cockpit. The CorPath System consists of two components: a bedside unit and an interventional cockpit.

QURE

UniQure NV is a gene therapy company based in the Netherlands. The company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of single treatments with curative results for patients suffering from genetic and other severe diseases. The company advances a focused pipeline of gene therapies that are developed both internally and through partnerships. The company’s product candidates within the Core Program include AMT-061 for Hemophilia B, AMT-130 for Huntington's disease and S100A1 for congestive heart failure. The company, through its collaboration with Bristol Myers-Squibb (NYSE:BMY), is focused on building a portfolio of gene therapies led by the S100A1 program for congestive heart failure.

ZYXI

Zynex, Inc. operates through the Electrotherapy and Pain Management Products segment. The company conducts its business through its subsidiaries and the operating subsidiary is Zynex Medical, Inc. - ZMI. Its other subsidiaries include Zynex Monitoring Solutions, Inc. - ZMS and Zynex Europe, ApS - ZEU. ZMI designs, manufactures and markets medical devices that treat chronic and acute pain, as well as activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. ZMS is in the process of developing its blood volume monitoring product for non-invasive cardiac monitoring. ZEU intends to focus on sales and marketing its products within the international marketplace, upon receipt of necessary regulatory approvals. It markets and sells Zynex-manufactured products and distributes private labeled products. Its products include NexWave, NeuroMove, InWave, Electrodes and Batteries. ZMI devices are intended for pain management to reduce reliance on drugs and medications.

SE

Sea Limited, formerly Garena Interactive Holding Limited, is an Internet company. The company operates through three segments: digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. The company has developed an integrated platform consisting of digital entertainment focused on online games, e-commerce, and digital financial services focused on e-wallet services. Its platforms include Garena, Shopee, and AirPay. Garena provides access to engaging mobile and personal computer (PC) online games, live streaming game play, as well as social features such as user chat and online forums. Shopee is an e-commerce marketplace where users come together to browse, shop and sell on-the-go, anytime, anywhere. AirPay App is the company’s digital financial services business that provides e-wallet services to consumers through the AirPay App and to small businesses through the AirPay counter application.

Dow 30 and FANG Picks

Many readers are especially interested in large-cap, low-risk Dow 30 and FANG stocks that experience low volatility and may also pay dividends. These stocks also tend to be fully marginable, which means that it is possible to leverage gains by a factor of approximately 3.3. Dow 30 and FANG stocks also offer opportunities for options traders. However, because they do not usually produce my targeted 10% monthly growth, I tend to leverage gains by purchasing them only on margin. Beginning this week, I am adding the popular FANG stocks to the regular Dow 30 offerings.

My five Dow 30 and FANG picks for next week are listed sequentially as follows: 1- Facebook (FB), 2- Netflix (NFLX), 3 - Microsoft (MSFT), 4 - Cisco Systems (CSCO), and 5 - Visa (V). The rationale for their selection is that these five stocks were found to rank highest of the Dow 30 and FANG stocks in a six-index combined-ranks analysis. The indexes included momentum, value, and growth factors. These stocks tend to satisfy my personal monthly growth target only when fully margined.

This past week the three best Dow 30 stocks by these same criteria (MSFT, DIS, and V) gained an average of 1.55% before leveraging. Fully leveraged, these stocks gained 5.12% on the week. This indicates that BLM Momentum stocks with trailing stops but no leveraging were more profitable last week on average than trading leveraged Dow 30 stocks or leveraged ETFs.

Leveraged ETF Picks

For this coming week, three leveraged Exchange-Traded Funds - ETFs - qualify as picks on the basis of a weighted combination of BLM scores and annual percentage growth. These three are as follows: Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X ETF (UTSL), Direxion Technology Bull 3X Shares ETF (TECL), and Proshares Ultra Consumer Services ETF(UCC). Last week’s three leveraged ETF picks (UTSL, DRN, and URE) gained an average of 1.83%.

Although such ultra ETFs are already fully leveraged, it is possible to augment their gains (or losses) an additional 10% by purchasing them on margin. It is important to compare results of various strategies regularly, including individual momentum stock picks, Dow 30 and FANG stock picks, and leveraged ETF picks. Last week, individual momentum stock picks outperformed the other two trading categories.

Procedural Disclosures

Although the BLM algorithm is a proprietary analytical procedure that is the end result of years of statistical analysis, much of its conceptual design is described in my books listed below. However, it currently involves the maintaining of a 100-column spreadsheet with daily updates including inputs from an AI expert system and a regression residual analysis. Use is made of rank statistics in the belief that a trader should not only find good stocks, but should also have a means for comparative ranking of those stocks. Computations proceed throughout each trading day, but these results are posted weekly through this medium.

An illustrative difference between these Weekly Bounce/Lag Momentum stock selections and the Weekly Momentum Breakout stocks is shown below. While both models typically have some overlap in the strong momentum growth selections, the B/LM model is looking for the strongest momentum stocks in closer proximity to 52-week highs as shown in the blue area. The Momentum Breakout model tends to look for early positive price reversals that are attracting high investor inflows for strong breakout gains as illustrated by the red area. It is not uncommon for Momentum Breakout stock selections to move into strong Bounce/Lag Momentum scores with sustaining positive momentum conditions from prior weeks.

For comparison, the Week 24 Momentum Breakout Stock selections are available HERE. If you have any further questions about the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock-selection procedure, you can probably find the answers in my books referenced below.

Best wishes in your trading decisions,

Professor Grant Henning, Ph.D. (Ret)

My last article is available at the link below, and each set of weekly stock selections are updated on the live tracking spreadsheets and V&M Dashboard available to members under the Tools section. Week 25 selections were released only to members last week.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 24 Of 2019

References:

The Value and Momentum Trader: Dynamic Stock Selection Models to Beat the Market (2010)

Trading Stocks by the Numbers; Financial Engineering for Profit (2015)

If you are looking for a great community to apply proven financial models with picks ranging from short term breakouts to long term value and forensic selections, please consider joining our 300+ outstanding members at Value & Momentum Breakouts Subscribe now and learn many new models and techniques for short and long term trading success.

Members receive active trading alerts and live stock picks well ahead of published articles.

Now into our 3rd year, this rapidly growing service has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 every single year!



See what members are saying about V&M Breakouts HERE

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.