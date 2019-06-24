Vaalco Energy Announces A Share Buyback Program

I do not think EGY is suitable for a long-term investment, and I recommend EGY as a short term or midterm trading vehicle instead.

VAALCO's business model is fundamentally weak since it operates only one field, and 100% of its revenues come from Gabon.

The company announced $10 million share buyback of the currently outstanding shares of its common stock over 12 months.

Quick Presentation

The American oil producer VAALCO Energy (EGY) focuses uniquely on West Africa and particularly one producing field in Gabon called Etame Marine block P, where the company controls 12 producing wells with gross production of 13.8K Boep/d. VAALCO Energy is the operator with a 31.1% net working interest.

Most recent liftings:

Lifting Date BBLS CUMULATIVE 217 05/29/2019 370,410 108,050,519 216 04/25/2019 329,701 107,680,109 215 03/29/2019 400,404 107,350,408 214 02/24/2019 380,765 106,950,004 213 01/26/2019 319,590 106,569,239

Source: EGY lifting data.

I have been covering this oil company for many years now on Seeking Alpha, and you can read here my precedent article about the recent first-quarter results.

VAALCO Energy's proved and probable reserves increased 144% year over year, and the company expects the full-year 2019 production to be between 3,300 Bopd and 3,900 Bopd.

Source: VAALCO Energy presentation

One notable event that has been scheduled for the third quarter of 2019 is a new development drilling program which will have a positive effect on the net proved reserves for YE-2019.

The development drilling commitment is comprised of 2 development wells and two appraisal wellbores.

The company decided to go ahead with this new drilling program after securing a 10-year extension of the Etame Exclusive Exploitation areas through 2028, with the government of Gabon under which the company is required to drill two development wells and two appraisal wellbores to be completed by September 2020.

Also, the company is considering two potential workovers in 2019 that are designed to add oil production and reserves. However, these two workovers are planned for H2 2019, at the earliest. The cost of these two workovers is expected to be in the range of $3 to $6 million.

On March 15, 2019, according to OET:

The driller said on Thursday the 2009-built Topaz Driller had secured a deal with the oil company Vaalco. Vaalco will use the rig for offshore drilling operations in Gabon. The contract is expected to start in the third quarter of the year, following the completion of its contract with Eni, also in Gabon.

The Company estimates the cost of these wells will be approximately $61.2 million ($20.5 million, net to VAALCO).

Obvious motivations for implementing a shares buyback

1 - The company announced $10 million share buyback of the currently outstanding shares of the company's common stock over 12 months.

On June 20, 2019, according to VAALCO Energy:

[I]ts Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program under which the Company can repurchase up to $10 million of the currently outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock, over a period of 12 months through open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions, or otherwise in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Board also authorized the Company to establish “Rule 10b5-1 trading plans.” Rule 10b5-1 trading plans allow companies to repurchase shares at times when they might otherwise be prevented from doing so by securities laws or because of self-imposed trading blackout periods.

2 - According to the last 10Q filing, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding at March 31, 2019, was 60.683 million shares. The buyback program represents nearly 6 million shares or roughly 10% of the shares outstanding diluted.

3 - The issue with Sonangol has finally been resolved successfully at a much lower cost than expected.

VAALCO and Sonangol E.P., the National Concessionaire, finalized a settlement agreement which allows for the termination of VAALCO’s rights, liabilities and outstanding obligations for Block 5 in Angola. The company said that the settlement agreement includes a cash payment of $4.5 million from VAALCO and elimination of the receivable from Sonangol P&P.

It was a reasonable settlement for VAALCO which managed to reduce the penalty evaluated at up to $15 million. It seems that the company decided to allocate the extra-$10 million saved from the settlement to minimize share outstanding instead.

Brent Crude oil briefly was trading above $70 per barrel but quickly retraced, and despite a recent jump due to the Iran situation, the downtrend momentum will likely continue in H2 2019 mainly due to a slower economy.

[T]he IEA downgraded its 2019 forecast for global oil demand for a second straight month, citing, in part, a global economic slowdown. The agency cut its oil demand growth forecast to 1.2 million barrels a day from 1.3 million barrels a day the previous month.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

VAALCO Energy has improved a lot since January 2018 where the stock was barely trading above $0.70 and quickly reached a high of $3.40 six months later. However, after a period of sheer euphoria, the stock promptly corrected in correlation with the weakening oil prices, as low as $1.20 in December 2019.

Since then, EGY could not find its right footing and drifted in correlation with the oil prices. The main reason is that despite improving oil prices, the company was not showing an excellent daily production which came at a record low due to a work stoppage by non-VAALCO employees on the FPSO that decreased output in the first quarter by about 200 Bopd.

VAALCO's business model is fundamentally weak since it operates only one field, and 100% of its revenues come from Gabon. When something happens there, automatically oil production is reduced, and the stock price sells off.

The risk of experiencing some production shortage due to mechanical, legal, or human issues is elevated. For instance, the 2016 ESP failure (Electric Submersible Pump) that EGY encountered nearly destroyed the company, and nothing tangible has been done to correct this business model flaw.

It is why I do not think EGY is suitable for a long-term investment, and I recommend EGY as a short term or midterm trading vehicle instead.

The share buyback program will not change this fundamental characteristic and will generate only a slight boost. On a positive side, the buying will eventually create excellent support probably around $1.50 but if only oil prices are holding their ground in H2 2019, which is far from evident.

Finally, I do not believe the company should spend such amount on a fruitless buyback. Instead, the $10 million could have been used to bolster the 2019 drilling program by an additional one or two wells which is much needed.

EGY is forming an ascending triangle with line resistance at $1.80 (I recommend selling about 30% at this level unless oil prices turn bullish) and line support at $1.45 (I recommend buying at this level assuming that the drop is not related to negative news or collapsing oil prices).

Ascending triangle patterns are generally considered short term bullish, which means the stock may experience a positive breakout of its resistance and test the next resistance that I see at $2.20. However, if oil prices turn bearish and trade below $55 a barrel EGY may eventually retest its December 2019 low at $1.20 again, at which point I think it is sage to accumulate.

