Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 6/21/19

by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 6/21/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period and will stay strong through the third week of June.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Sunrun (RUN);
  • Lowe's Companies (LOW);
  • Century Bancorp (CNBKA), and;
  • Armstrong Flooring (AFI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Safehold (SAFE);
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);
  • Chaparral Energy (CHAP);
  • W.R. Berkley (WRB);
  • Trinity Merger (TMCX);
  • Ross Stores (ROST);
  • Lennox International (LII);
  • Kellogg (K);
  • IQVIA (IQV);
  • Intuit (INTU);
  • EPAM Systems (EPAM), and;
  • CarGurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Stoke Therapeutics (STOK), and;
  • Fastly (FSLY).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Apple Tree Partners Iv

BO

Stoke Therapeutics

STOK

JB*

$25,000,002

2

Abdiel Capital Mgt

BO

Fastly

FSLY

B

$4,980,000

3

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

Sunrun

RUN

B

$3,041,803

4

Scott John K Jr

BO

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

NAVB

JB*

$3,000,000

5

Strategic Value

BO

Chaparral Energy

CHAP

B

$614,339

6

Coliseum Cap

DIR,BO

Lazydays

LAZY

JB*

$525,000

7

Column

BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$477,849

8

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

B

$425,496

9

Frieson Donald

VP

Lowe's Companies

LOW

B

$200,342

10

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

B

$189,654

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Valueact

DIR

Armstrong Flooring

AFI

JS*

$37,739,168

2

Cook Scott D

CB,DIR

Intuit

INTU

AS

$35,049,088

3

Bousbib Ari

DIR

IQVIA

IQV

AS

$14,400,000

4

Bluedorn Todd M

CB,CEO

Lennox International

LII

AS

$6,827,828

5

Fassio James S

PR

Ross Stores

ROST

AS

$6,202,800

6

Polar Asset Mgt Partners

BO

Trinity Merger

TMCX

S

$5,572,800

7

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$5,494,680

8

Dobkin Arkadiy

CEO,CB,DIR

EPAM Systems

EPAM

AS

$5,360,019

9

Brockbank Mark Ellwood

DIR

W.R. Berkley

WRB

JS*

$5,128,662

10

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$5,047,302

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

