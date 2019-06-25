Sentiment Speaks: The U.S. Dollar Is Likely Heading Much Lower

After rallying for a year, the DXY has likely put in a top

After striking a bottom in early 2018, the US Dollar Index has been in a prolonged and drawn-out rise for the past year and a half. On May 23rd of this year, we finally saw what is looking like a significant top at the 98.37 level. Since that time, we have seen a very sharp reversal back to the downside having now given us both a structural formation to signal that a top is in place along with a break of some key technical levels. The complete structure into the May highs, along with the follow-through lower, is all suggestive that the US Dollar is likely heading to much lower levels over the next several years.

President Trump makes his opinion know for the US Dollar

Last week, President Trump tweeted that,

"Mario Draghi just announced more stimulus could come, which immediately dropped the Euro against the Dollar, making it unfairly easier for them to compete against the USA. They have been getting away with this for years, along with China and others."

I can read two things into this tweet. The first of which is that President Trump is implying that both China and the ECB have the power to control their own currency valuation. The second of which is that President Trump does not want those valuations to move lower against the US Dollar.

While I certainly disagree with the first statement (something that Avi Gilburt and I have written about in length previously), The President may very well get what he seems to be looking for in regards to the US Dollar moving lower against the Euro. Given that the DXY is composed of almost 60% the EUR/USD currency pair, should we see that instrument move lower as is projected in the charts below, the Euro will be sure to strengthen against the US Dollar. Now, as I will discuss in more detail below, we do still have some further price levels below to break before we have additional confirmation of a top on the DXY, but again, should those levels break President Trump will likely get exactly what he is looking for in the not too distant future.

Price levels to look for to confirm a top in the weeks and months ahead

Although we do have initial confirmation that we have indeed struck a top, there are still several price support levels that need to break to give us additional evidence that a longer-term top has been struck. The next key downside pivot level that I am watching comes in at the 95.03 level. If we can break through this level, then this opens the door to see a fairly sharp move down towards the 93.19.

It is also noteworthy that because the entire move up off of the 93.19 low is likely an Ending Diagonal or a wedge pattern, the reversal back down off of the top should be quite swift and strong. Typically, when an Ending Diagonal pattern completes, we see a very sharp reversal back down towards the origination point of that Ending Diagonal. In this case, that origination point comes in at the 93.19 level, which will remain the initial target for this move. If we can indeed reach that point, then we may see a corrective retrace before this continuing down lower to the ultimate targets that I have for the DXY, which are back below the 2018 lows under the 88.25 level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.