Eaton Corporation Offers A Well-Supported Yield

The company has not increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years, and it is well-covered by both earnings per share and free cash flow.

While certain segments struggled, most performed well, especially the Aerospace segment.

The three items that I am most concerned with when purchasing a stock for the March to Freedom Fund are 1) how is the business performing 2) is the dividend safe and 2) is the stock attractively priced.

With limited capital available for investing and a portfolio of more than 40 stocks, I want to be very selective in what I add to our portfolio. Therefore, I want to own shares of companies that are near the tops of their sectors and have the potential for future growth.

As a dividend growth investor, I want to be assured that a company is able to cover its dividend payments while also having the room to grow its dividend. If the dividend isn't covered, then it could be a risk for a cut. Since we plan on using dividend income to fund retirement, a reduction in income is the last thing that we want.

If the dividend is safe, the next thing I want to know is if shares are attractively priced based on my valuation method. If a stock checks all three of these boxes, then it qualifies for purchase.

One company that I have watched for quite some time but have never purchased is Eaton Corporation (ETN). Year to date, shares of Eaton have returned more than 21%, topping the S&P 500's gain of 17.7%. Are shares attractively priced even after such a gain?

Company Background and Recent Financial News

First, let's discuss the company's business model. Eaton Corporation is diversified industrial equipment and parts manufacture. The company's electrical systems and components are used by customers in the industrial, commercial, vehicle and aerospace markets. Eaton Corporation was founded in 1916 and is based in Ireland. The company has a current market capitalization of more than $35 billion and generated $21.6 billion in sales in fiscal 2018.

Eaton Corporation reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 on April 30th.

Source: Eaton Corporation's First Quarter Financial Results Presentation, slide 4

Eaton Corporation earned $1.26 per share during the quarter, which was $0.01 above the average analysts' estimate. This was an increase of 14.5% from the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Revenue was higher by 1% to $5.3 billion, though this was ~$70 million below estimates.

Organic revenues were higher by 4% during the quarter, which was partially offset by a 3% currency headwind. Segment margins improved 80 bps to 16%.

Results for the different divisions of the company were mixed.

The Electrical Products division, the largest within Eaton Corporation, grew sales 2% to $1.8 billion. This division saw continued strength in both industrial and residential markets in the Americas region. Orders here were up 4%. This helped drive 5% organic growth, though currency exchange reduced results by 3%. Backlog for the Electrical Products division was higher by 13% at the end of the quarter. Solid results for the division led to operating margins growing 120 bps to 18.9%.

Revenue for the Electrical Systems & Services segment grew 6% year over year to $1.5 billion. On a rolling 12-month basis, orders were higher by 8%, and the backlog was up 11%. Double-digit growth in both commercial construction and data centers was the highlight of growth for this segment. Again, currency was a headwind, knocking 2% points off of revenue totals, but operating margins improved 100 bps to 13.1%.

The Aerospace segment grew 10% from the previous year with 11% organic growth. This segment saw the highest rate of growth for the company and produced record performance for almost every metric. Orders were up 18% due to increases in volumes for commercial transports, military fighters and transports and commercial and military aftermarket services. The backlog was up 21%, and operating margins were high by 370 bps to 23.1%.

eMobility, which is Eaton Corporation's newest and smallest segment, had revenue growth of 8%. While accounting for just 1.6% of sales in the first quarter, eMobility's focus on parts and systems for electric vehicles could become a significant contributor of sales going forward. This segment secured a $100 million contract to provide traction inverters for a battery-electric vehicle.

Eaton Corporation believes that eMobility could eventually produce revenue of $2-4 billion. Achieving this result would be impressive, given that the segment only had $83 million in revenue in the first quarter. Operating margins declined 830 bps to 6% as the company ramped up research and development in order to capture market share.

While these areas of Eaton Corporation produced growth, the company's other segments struggled.

Hydraulics sales dropped 3% to $686 million, while operating margins declined 100 bps to 11.7%. The division had 1% organic growth, but currency decreased results by 4%. Eaton Corporation saw weakness in the global mobile equipment market. Orders were down 11% in the quarter. Agriculture and industrial equipment were the weakest performers in the group.

Reductions in organic growth (6%) and negative currency (3%) combined to cause a 9% decline in sales for the Vehicle segment. The global vehicle market has struggled this year, with expected NAAFTA Class 8 truck production to be flat in 2019. Eaton Corporation also lowered its outlook for light truck production. This market was down ~4.5% in the first quarter. Despite weakness in the business, operating margins actually improved 30 bps to 15.1%.

Eaton Corporation's joint venture with Cummins (CMI) continues to perform well. The joint venture designed and markets medium-duty and heavy-duty automated transmissions for the commercial vehicle market. The joint venture had revenue growth of 27% during the quarter.

Eaton bought back $150 million worth of its own stock in the quarter and expects to repurchase an additional $250 million, or just under 1% of its current market capitalization, throughout the remainder of the year.

Eaton Corporation updated its guidance for 2019 on the conference call.

Source: Eaton Corporation's First Quarter Financial Results Presentation, slide 11

After factoring in first quarter results, the company expects organic growth of approximately 4% for the year, down from its previous range of 4% to 5%. Reviewing first quarter results, it shouldn't surprise investors that the Hydraulics and the Vehicle segments are likely to weigh on results in 2019.

For the most part, Eaton Corporation performed very well in the first two quarters. Most business segments increased sales. Gains in Aerospace were especially impressive and eMobility secured a large contract. The company also increased its earnings per share guidance slightly and now expects a midpoint of $5.87 per share, up from $5.85 previously.

While not all business segments showed growth during the quarter, Eaton Corporation performed well enough that the stock qualifies for purchase for us.

Dividend Analysis

After increasing its dividend by 8% for the March 22nd payment, Eaton Corporation has now raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. This qualifies the company as a Dividend Achiever.

The company did pause its dividend growth from 2008 to 2009 before returning to growth. This was the proper decision as Eaton Corporation suffered a 62% decline in earnings-per-share during this time. Prior to this increase, the company had regularly grown its dividend. According to the U.S. Dividend Champions, the company has increased its dividend:

By an average of 6.3% per year over the past three years.

By an average of 9.5% per year over the past five years.

By an average of 10.2% per year over the past 10 years.

As you can see, the most recent increase was above the shorter-term average raise. I take this as a bullish sign from management.

Shares of Eaton Corporation yield 3.4%, which is slightly above the stock's 10-year average yield of 3.2%. The current yield also compares very favorably to the 1.9% average yield of the S&P 500.

Eaton Corporation is expected to pay out $2.84 in dividends per share this year. Using expected earnings per share of $5.87, the payout ratio is just 48%, which matches the stock's 10-year average payout ratio.

Many investors prefer to use free cash flow instead of earnings to determine the safety of the dividend. Eaton Corporation generated $551 million of cash from operating activities in the first quarter of 2019 and spent $149 million on capital expenditures for free cash flow of $402 billion. The company distributed $302 million of dividends in the quarter for a payout ratio of 75%.

Over the past 12 months, the payout ratio looks much better. Eaton Corporation generated $2.87 billion of cash from operating activities during this time and spent $583 million on capital expenditures for free cash flow of $2.29 billion. The company distributed $1.17 billion of dividends during this time for a payout ratio of 51%.

Using either earnings per share or free cash flow, it appears that Eaton Corporation's dividend is well-covered and not at risk for a cut.

My Valuation for Eaton Corporation

Now that the company has satisfied my first two criteria for purchase, let's look at how I value the stock.

If you're not familiar with how I value stocks, I take the current price and compare it to fair values and price targets from a number of different sources to see how over or undervalued shares are currently. I then take the average of these values to determine a fair value.

For those companies with more than a decade of dividend growth, I am willing to pay 5% above what I consider to be fair value. I do this because it means that the company's dividend survived the last recession. Although Eaton Corporation didn't raise its dividend in the last recession, it didn't cut it either. For this security, I am willing to overpay to acquire shares.

Current Yield Years of Div Growth 5-Year Div Growth 3.4% 10 9.5% Value Line Safety and Fin Strength Current P/E 5 Year Avg P/E 2 / A+ 14.2 15 CFRA 1 Yr Price Target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $790 $82.68 $83 Value Engine 1 Yr Price Target Value Engine Fair Value My Price Target $83.77 $87.63 Under $90

Before purchasing a stock, I consult Value Line's safety and financial strength ratings. I am looking for at least a 2 for safety and a B++ for financial strength. Value Line gives Eaton Corporation a 2 for safety and an A+ for financial strength. Both ratings meet my criteria for purchasing stocks.

Using the June 21st closing price of $83.22 and the company's earnings per share guidance of $5.87 for the year, Eaton Corporation's stock has a price-to-earnings ratio, or P/E, of 14.2. This is a 5.8% discount to the stock's five-year average P/E of 15.

CFRA has a one-year price target of $90, which would give investors an 8.2% gain from the current share price. CFRA's fair value for shares is $82.68, which would make shares just 0.7% overvalued at the moment.

Morningstar estimates fair value for Eaton Corporation to be $83, roughly in line with the most recent closing price.

Value Engine has a one-year price target of $83.77, which would result in a gain of 0.7% if achieved. They estimate fair value to be $87.63, which would mean shares were 5.3% undervalued.

When I take the average of these metrics, I find that shares of Eaton Corporation have a fair value of $86. The stock is currently trading a 3.2% discount to this fair value. As I am willing to overpay by 5% for stocks with at least a decade of dividend growth, any price under $90 qualifies Eaton Corporation for purchase.

Conclusion

Eaton Corporation produced a rather solid first quarter. While pockets of the company struggled in the quarter, the majority of segments performed well. Currency was a headwind company-wide, but organic growth showed that products and services remain in demand. Growth in the largest components of the company, particular strength in Aerospace, and the potential for eMobility make the company's business attractive to me.

The company also has a very generous dividend that is well supported by either earnings per share or free cash flow. Given the low payout ratios and Eaton Corporation's ability to maintain its dividend as earnings per share collapsed in the last recession, I am confident that the company will be able to keep paying its dividend in the next recession.

Lastly, Eaton Corporation appears undervalued using my method of valuing stocks. This is after the stock has increased in value by more than 21%. I rate shares of the company a buy and would be willing to initiate a position if capital were available.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.