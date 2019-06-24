Calumet's Price Seems All Over The Map: What's The Truth?

We expect the price to break above $5 in the next few months.

With the recent weakness in the price of crude oil, Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) has generally been following downward in price similar to other oil stocks. Should it be? We are presenting our final estimate for the 2nd quarter results and a fair assessment for the company's value. Buying in the low 4s might be a good price for adding shares.

Specialty Business

For specialty quarterly estimates, it is about the price of crude oil, higher quarter over quarter negative and vice versa, and the seasonal quarter. The first two quarters are seasonally the highest revenue for specialty with the 2nd quarter being the highest. In estimating the average price of oil for the 2nd quarter to-date to determine its effect, we included a chart from Macrotrends for the last 6 months.

The price of crude in the 1st quarter averaged approximately $55 ($45.5 + $65.4)/2. It was pretty much a straight line up (average the high with the low). The 2nd quarter number is better guessed using monthly averages and then averaging the monthly numbers. By month, the averages are $63, $60, and $53 to date resulting in a quarter to-date average of $58+. The difference of $3 is the same estimated in our last article. We are standing by our estimate of $70 million for specialty made in our last article.

Fuels Business

To begin our fuels estimate, we are including the critical spread tables with an update. The first table lists our belief on the effect for fuels from Gulf Coast 2-1-1, WTI/Midland and WTI/WCS spreads with our multipliers. Remember, our estimate for fuels begins at $10 million, the EBITDA from 1st quarter. The next table lists the monthly spread averages. The source of the information in each the tables is from our own spreadsheets taken from the EIA reports and several other crude price websites on the internet.

Value of Different Crack Spreads and Feeds (70,000 b/d total) Percent of Feeds Value by Quarter (Millions/$1) GC 2-1-1 100% $5.0 WTI/Midland 30% $1.5- WTI/WCS 35% $1.5+

Monthly Averages April May June (To Date) Quarterly Average GC 2-1-1 $22.2 $23.2 $20.1 $21.8 WTI/Midland $2.7 $3.2 $0.5 $2.1 WTI/WCS $10.4 $14.3 $13 $12.5

The last table updates our June quarter fuels estimates based on quarter over quarter differences.

Fuels Spreads Adjustments (Millions) WTI/WCS WTI/Midland GC 2-1-1 Total Difference Last Quarter $9 $0, 15,000 $17 2nd Quarter To Date $12.5 $3.5, 15,000 $22 Difference $3.5 $2.1 $5 Multiplier $1.5 * See the calculation below $5.0 $Difference $5.2 ** $2.2 $25 $32.5

* (15,000 barrels/day * 90 days * $2.1 * 0.80) = $4.0 million

** The 5,000 barrel/day WCS hedged at $34 was ignored.

Adding the $30-35 million from the spread improvements to last quarter's $10 million generates a rough estimate of $40-45 million. This total is down slightly from our last article of $45 million.

The 2nd Quarter Results And Trailing Four-Quarter Leverage Ratio

In total, we still believe that the 2nd quarter EBITDA will range, $70 million from specialty and from $40 million from fuels, between $100 and $120 million.

The critical leverage ratio might fall to the low 4s. The calculation equals 4.2 when using $60 3rd quarter, $110 million 4th quarter, $60 million 1st quarter and $110 million 2nd quarter estimate, divided by 1.6 billion minus $150 million. During the BMO Capital Markets 2018 Chemicals Conference, the CFO, West Griffin, was asked if the leverage ratio might reach under 4 during this year. West answered that it was possible but everything would have to be perfect. One driving issues is that last year's 4th quarter, $110 million EBITDA, driven by an unsustainable high WTI/WCS spread, isn't likely to happen again this year or ever. 4th quarter EBITDA is more likely to be near $70 million or less this year.

Assessing a Value

A self-made chart made using TradeStation is included below.

It is clear from our experience that a big seller is still out there. Notice the number of times the price hit $4.5 and crashes toward $4. Our sense is that, once this major seller has exited, the price will increase. With another flag post formed, the base near $3.25, the top at $4.75 plus a flag, now in the long process of forming, the price could reach $6 ($1.5 + $4.5). Notice also, the white falling trend line, that is the 200 SMA (simple moving average). Thus far, the price continues to trade above that key technical resistance/support point. The volume is also falling, which can mean that sellers are finishing, and the stock price is ready to once again increase.

Our 2 Cents

One major issue remaining is the repayment of the $900 million worth of bonds due in 2021, but it has only $150 million in cash. It seems that the market still considers this an issue, hence the low price. Although the company is still working on cleaning up its balance sheet by significantly lowering its net debt toward 1 billion over the next few years, the price of Calumet stock isn't valued fully in our view. It's undervalued both technically (flag move to $6) and fundamentally.

The fundamentals from the last four quarters EBITDA place a possible leverage ratio slightly above 4. A company with this business model is cheap, in our view. A price closer to $8 is much more realistic. With the price hitting $4.5 and crashing, a long-term buyer might advantageously add shares at prices just above $4.

Our long-term view hasn't changed. We still stand by our previous belief that the debt could be as low as $1.1 billion by the end of 2021 and that EBITDA might reach $350 million or more in the same time frame. Coupled with this belief is a leverage ratio of less than 3. The company would likely begin paying a dividend shortly thereafter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.