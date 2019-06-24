CarGurus: A Growth Stock Offering A Good Long-Term Opportunity

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Carlos R. Tartarini as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

CarGurus (CARG) continues to show significant revenue expansion, driven by growing paid subscription services and highly engaged audience in its leading online automotive marketplace. Strong momentum in the marketplace, alongside international expansion and new product subscription offerings, underscored by a shift in advertisement spends to digital channels, should favor continued double-digits revenue expansions for the foreseeable future.

This strong growth, combined with operating margin improvements, as a result of economies of scale and increasing efficiencies, will be a robust combination for a great investment, supporting my bullish view on the stock over the long term.

Let's first examine the business outlook of the company, especially its growth prospects, so that we can take them into account in the valuation analysis.

A Leading Online Marketplace

CarGurus' marketplace has experienced an explosive boost in traffic, as show below, due to its success in engaging both prospective buyers and dealers in its marketplace, as an increasing consumer audience incentivizes more dealers to join the platform, which in turn provides a larger vehicle inventory listing, added by relevant information from CarGurus' proprietary algorithms, such as deal rates, further strengthening the appeal to prospective buyers.

Source: CarGurus Investor Day Presentation

As a reference, users' audience continues to show strong growth in the marketplace. Total monthly user sessions is up 45 % and total monthly unique users is up 37 % year over year in Q1 2019.

Dealers, on the other hand, are increasingly looking at this online marketplace as an effective option to boost the customer acquisition process. The number of U.S. paying dealers is up 7% in Q1 2019 over the same period last year. Most importantly, the annual average revenue per subscriber dealer has considerably increased from $12,470 in Q1 2018 to S15,440 in Q1 2019, driven mainly by connection volume growth between users and dealers, as a result of strong engagement in the marketplace.

Introduction of New Services

Targeting to increase the convenience for dealers, the company has expanded its product offerings, including new advertising options, search engine marketing and retargeting enhanced methods. As a result of these efforts, in Q1 2019, for example, 28% of customer base has already subscribed for 2 or more products, compared to 15% in 2018 at IPO.

In addition to the current range of products mostly focused on advertising strategies, there are also new initiatives of product offerings, like the consumer financing program in partnership with Capital One in U.S. market, where users can access an auto loan prequalification and then have an option to conclude the process in the store, potentially supporting the prospective buyer and also providing a more qualified lead to the dealer.

Longer term, the company strategy will also address the peer-to-peer market, targeting to move online each element of the transaction, when services such as warranty, insurance and vehicle service contracts could be digitalized, generating convenience for buyers and sellers. As this initiative ramps and matures, it can progressively become an attractive additional source of revenue for the company.

An additional tailwind for revenue growth is the gradual shift in advertisement spends to digital channels, as illustrated by the study below, potentially benefiting online marketplaces like CarGurus' platform.

Source: eMarketer

Despite the strong progress, we should keep closely tracking some key metrics that could signal a slowdown in the engagement in the marketplace, such as monthly user sessions and unique users, and also the uptrend trajectory of the average revenue per dealer, as a slowdown in these indicators could signal potential headwinds for revenue growth.

Expansion in the International Market

CarGurus still operates primarily in the U.S market, but it is expanding aggressively in the international front, notably Canada and UK markets, where business were launched in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Later on, operations have also been launched in Germany, Spain and Italy. Overall, the international presence is still small, representing 15% of the company total p paying dealers. However, it has been rapidly increasing at a growth rate of over 80% in the last 4 quarters. The acquisition of UK motoring website PistonHeads in January this year will further boost the expansion strategy internationally.

Indeed, there is an interesting opportunity for growth in the international market as the number of dealerships are bigger than in the U.S. market, according to the chart below. Furthermore, while the company's dealer penetration is over 60% in U.S. market, it is just around 10% in the international market, meaning that there is plenty of room to growth outside the U.S. market.

Source: First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Presentation

The speech from Mr. Sam Zales, CarGurus President & Chief Operating Officer, at the 2019 Q1 Earnings Call, summarizes the strategy for the international market:

So, as the fastest growing consumer audience in the automotive marketplace is in both Canada and the U.K., that's driving that growth you're seeing in those financial numbers. So each of those markets and even our new markets are taking up with the same perspective that we're bringing transparency to the consumers that they don't see from competitor models and dealers saying I want a player that can drive customer acquisition for me at a high-ROI. So that's been the basis of the growth.

Competition

On the competition front, although pressures from market players could pose a threat to the company's future growth, it is likely a low probability scenario in the short term, at least in U. S. market, since the company has been able to sustain its leadership position through the high engagement from its large audience, compared to other online automotive marketplaces, as illustrated by the chart below. As we can see, while CarGurus shows an uptrend search interest trajectory in its marketplace, competitors such as Autotrade, Cars.com and Truecar are stalled at much lower levels.

Source: CarGurus Investor Day Presentation

Besides, I believe the company's increasing product offerings targeting to maximize dealers' acquisition process should prove a suitable cost-benefit alternative when competing with search engines or social media sites for available marketing budget in the automotive space, due to the efficiency to reach prospective car buyers at specific automotive marketplaces, such as CarGurus, as opposed to non-dedicated channels.

Risks to Consider

While I am optimistic about the company's prospects, we should point out a couple of potential risks that can to some extent affect its business outlook.

First, while used car sales were up in the recent years and the expectation is that sales volume should remain at peak levels in 2019, in the event of a recessionary environment, consumer demand can significantly decrease, adversely affecting purchases of new and used cars, which could reduce consumers using the company marketplace.

In addition, the emergence of alternative ownership models, such as ride-hailing, car subscriptions, car-sharing and autonomous vehicles, is likely to play a disruptive effect in the automotive industry, as an increasing number of mobility options can reduce consumer demand for the purchase of automobiles. However, as we are still in the early stage of this transformation, its effective impact will depend on the consumer acceptance of these new services over the next years

Moreover, competitive pressures could influence prices downward in an attempt to gain market share or even protect the existent customer base. As far as the average revenue per dealer sustains its uptrend, I believe it is not a major threat. However, it is a subject we should keep monitoring closely.

Valuation

Just as reference, below we can see revenue and EPS historical figures, as well as Wall Street estimates:

Source: Data from Estimize, summarized by the author

I believe the revenue growth in the range of 20% annually estimated by Wall Street analysts is achievable, given the strong growth in the marketplace, combined with new trends, such as new products subscriptions and international expansion.

The EPS growth expectation highlighted above is underscored by potential gains of scale due to the business growth, with fixed costs becoming a lower percentage of the revenue, boosting operating margins over time.

In fact, as we can see below, the company's long-term target model is taking into account such efficiency improvements, as EBITDA margin is expected to reach the range of 32% to 34% in the future.

Source: CarGurus Investor Day Presentation

Based on this scenario, I estimated the fair value of the company using 5-year DFC model, assuming the company can sustain the revenue growth of 20% for the next 5 years and progressively increase the EBITDA from 12% in 2019 to 33% in 2023, which is the mid-range of its long-term target. Besides, I considered the terminal EV/EBITDA multiple of 18x, using the average of internet companies, and the tax rate of 26%, based on the historical tax rate paid by the company. After calculation, the estimated fair value is $45, with roughly 16% upside to current levels.

From a revenue multiple perspective, CarGurus is currently trading at around 8,5x EV/Revenue multiple. According to my point of view, while it is not particularly a bargain, current multiple can be justified by the company's annual double-digit growth expectation, associated with the fact that it has consistently beaten analysts' expectations since the IPO.

Source: YCharts

Takeaway

Cargurus is a growth story, in my view, as there are new opportunities that are being addressed by the company to keep the pace of business expansion. Furthermore, additional gains of scale can notably contribute to operating margin improvement over the long term.

I believe that investors' sentiment on the company can become increasingly bullish as the management team continues to deliver on its plan, sustaining the business momentum and improving the bottom line results for upcoming quarters. Therefore, future earnings could serve as potential catalyst for a surge in stock prices as long as numbers continue to beat estimates. Therefore, long term investors can be well-rewarded by owning shares of this company

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.