Smartsheet: Wait For A Better Price

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) is vying to become a mainstay in the modern tech stack, rubbing shoulders with such companies as Salesforce.com (CRM), Workday (WDAY), Adobe (ADBE), ServiceNow (NOW) and Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Office365. While these other tech companies are already multi-billion-dollar revenue generators, Smartsheet is still an infant with less than $200 million in sales with something to prove. The company has a "growth at all cost" strategy in what is considered a new market segment: Collaborative Work Management.

With a market capitalization of $5 billion, the stock appears to be overvalued. I would like to note that this company IPO'ed in April 2018, and analysts at that time considered the stock to be overvalued at its IPO price of $15. The stock is now approaching $50, and I believe that it might be smart to avoid this stock at the present time and wait for a better entry point. With the China-USA trade war still unresolved and signs of a potential economic slowdown, it is likely the stock market will have a downturn sometime this summer or fall. Although I believe this to be excellent stock, especially for stock speculators, I would wait for a better entry point, given Smartsheet's lofty valuation.

Company Background

Smartsheet was founded in 2005 and went public in 2018. The company is a leading cloud-based platform for what the company calls "work execution" and is on a mission to ween companies off what it considers outdated platforms conceived in the 1990s and onto Smartsheet's subscription-based services. Smartsheet empowers organizations to "…plan, capture, track, automate, and report on work at scale, resulting in more efficient processes and better business outcomes. Smartsheet empowers collaboration, drives better decision making, and accelerates innovation for over 78,000 customers in 190 countries. Smartsheet complements existing enterprise investments by deeply integrating with applications from Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Atlassian, and many others."

Smartsheet's highly flexible platform has led to viral adoption within enterprise organizations. Smartsheet supports thousands of use cases for work execution by non-technical users and allows for unlimited collaborators.

Smartsheet has been identified as a leader in the Forrester Wave™ evaluation of Collaborative Work Management Tools for the Enterprise, Q4 2018 report, published by Forrester Research, Inc:

Data management, artificial intelligence, and business-oriented workflow design are Smartsheet's most important differentiators. These capabilities enable teams to design tools that support project and process management that fits their needs with little formal technology support. Integrations and partnerships with vendors such as Google and Microsoft position the vendor well to address collaborative work management at the enterprise level." The report also asserts that collaborative work management (CWM) is no longer an emerging category but is "essential for digital business." The increased pace of digital business requires cross-functional teams to work together to deliver digital products and services to their customers, and those that do so will ultimately lead the market."

Source: The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools for The Enterprise, Q4 2018

Company Fundamentals

High growth companies generally don't measure up based on traditional value metrics. In fact, they often confound analysts. Therefore, I generally throw out traditional value factors and focus on other measures such as revenue growth, free cash flow margin, the so-called "rule of 40" for software companies and my favorite: how the company has historically performed relative to analyst estimates.

Source: portfolio123.com

Not only is Smartsheet growing at a rate of 57% per year, but they are also doing so with perfection as shown below.

Source: portfolio123.com

Free Cash Flow Margin

The free cash flow margin is negative -7.5% but has been growing steadily since the company went public.

Source: portfolio123.com

Analyst Estimates

I examine how a company performs versus analyst estimates as it gives me a feel for how conservative company management is, how well they communicate with the investment community, and how mature the management team is. This is a good predictor of what to expect in future quarterly results. With that said, Smartsheet has an extremely good record of analyst estimates beats. They have exceeded estimates for the last 5 quarters for both sales and EPS.

Source: portfolio123.com

The Rule of 40

Young software-as-a-service [*SaaS*] companies are a challenge when it comes to valuation. While they tend to generate high revenue growth rates, they also tend to be unprofitable due to large investments in research and development and sales and marketing. Discounting future cash flows requires many assumptions that are typically unreliable and difficult to support.

One industry metric that is often used for early-to-mid stage software companies is the "Rule of 40". It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. Some analysts interpret the rule as follows: as long as a company's growth rate is at least 40 percentage points higher than its free cash flow margin, a high-growth SaaS company can burn as much cash as it likes in order to drive growth.

Cash Burn

I think it is safe to say that Smartsheet is burning as much cash as it likes. All one has to do is look at the S&GA as a percentage of revenues.

Source: portfolio123.com

S&GA expenses are 13% higher than revenues. R&D expenses are 33% of sales.

Source: portfolio123.com

According to the Rule of 40, the cash burn is OK so long as revenue growth plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more.

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 57% - 7% = 50%

In the case of Smartsheet, burning cash appears to be "acceptable".

Revenue growth plus FCF margin is sometimes referred to as the "Efficiency Score". It has been determined that a company's Efficiency Score has a greater than 70 percent correlation to a public SaaS company's revenue multiple, which is a company's valuation divided by its revenue.

In order to demonstrate this, I have plotted the EV/Sales multiple versus the Efficiency Score in MS EXCEL for the 57 stocks in my Digital Transformation stock list. A linear trend line is plotted through the scatter plot that represents best-fit valuation multiple for a given Efficiency Score. Based on this data, Smartsheet stock appears to be overvalued relative to the rest of the stocks in my custom universe. In my estimation, there are better investments than Smartsheet because of the high stock valuation for its efficiency score.

Source: Porfolio123, EXCEL

Other Considerations

Smartsheet recently announced a share offering of $339 million worth of stock that will dilute existing shares. The company has been public for a little over one year and already is going back to the trough for more money. This is not surprising, given the high level of spending.

Summary

Smartsheet is one of several companies leading the charge in digital transformation. Although the company is growing by leaps and bounds with greater than 55% YoY increase in revenues per year, the stock has a lofty valuation. I believe that there will come an opportunity for a better entry price probably this summer or fall. This is based on the likelihood of a general stock market dip based on the assumption of economic slowdown and future issues with the China-USA trade talks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.