Starbucks: Weighing The Dividend Against The High Valuation

It's during times like this, when strong market rallies are in place, that I worry most as a portfolio manager. When stocks are soaring, especially on more speculative and generally sensationalist news, like Fed projections or whether or not two world leaders are likely to speak at a summit, I begin to worry that most of the margin of safety is out of the market, and therefore, the majority of the risk, in the short term at least, is to the downside.

As someone with a long-term time horizon, I do my best not to stress too much during periods of exuberance (however slight) because I know that over the long term, the market is likely to trend higher, and cashing out would be a mistake. I suppose there is solace in the fact that during rallies like this my net worth expands tremendously because I'm nearly always fully invested. Yet, I still like to take stock of my holdings and look for gross overvaluation when I'm seeing such strong green results across the major averages. In this piece, I'm going to break down Starbucks (SBUX), which is one of my largest holdings. SBUX is a wonderful company, without a doubt, but every equity comes with a fair valuation, and I'm worried that the market has become way too bullish with regard to SBUX's outsized premium.

This isn't the first time that I've written a somewhat bearish and/or cautious, opinion on SBUX shares. This is a company that I've held for years now with fantastic results. Right now, after many buys and a few sales, my cost basis on SBUX is $49.34, and the company makes up roughly 3.75% of my portfolio, which makes it my 5th largest holding just behind AT&T (T) and in front of Boeing (BA). Generally, to me, a "full" position is weighted at ~2%, so SBUX's size in my portfolio is quite hefty relative to many of my other holdings. I'm okay with that, because it's proven itself to be such a great DGI company. Yet, the value investor in me cannot blissfully ignore fundamental ratios that my little rational sense, which is where the inspiration for this article came from.

SBUX shares are trading near all-time highs currently, at $83.81. They're up roughly 30% year to date, and shares are trading at a price that is nearly double the lows that they made during the summer of 2018. My most recent SBUX purchase came during this bout of weakness. I added to my position on June 27th, 2018 at $47.63. At the time, shares were trading for roughly 20x earnings, which seems about right to me for a company with low to mid-teen growth prospects in the short term. I then sold those shares in December of 2018, locking in ~40% gains at $66.49 because, by that time, stock price appreciation has greatly outpaced growth, and shares were once again trading in the 26x range, which to me is just too expensive. Well, today, they're trading at levels much higher than that at over 31x ttm earnings, so here I am again, thinking about locking in profits and reducing exposure and risk, by potentially trimming more of these expensive shares.

When I first started accumulating my SBUX position back in 2014 and 2015, I was happy to pay ~30x multiples for SBUX shares. At the time, the company's bottom-line was growing at a ~20% annual clip. It's rare to find companies that offer that sort of reliable growth (and a growing dividend to boot).

Looking at a long-term chart, SBUX's EPS growth remained on that strong ~20%+ growth trajectory from the turn of the millennia to about 2017. A combination of store penetration in developed markets, the law of large numbers meaning that it's more and more difficult for management to move the needle, the threat of trade issues, and management change have all attributed to the stock's recent slowdown. Granted, when I say slowdown, I'm talking about a company that is currently projecting top-line growth of 7-9% and EPS growth of "at least 10%" into the foreseeable future. Don't get me wrong, there is absolutely nothing wrong with a company that can generate high single-digit top-line growth and low double-digit bottom-line growth consistently. Owning a company like that will generally make you rich over time. Yet, I do think there is an issue with paying 30x+ multiples for such growth.

To me, paying the same price for a company that is offering about half of the same forward growth prospects as it once was is silly. And, while there is a big difference between buying shares of overvalued equities and holding onto them throughout periods of overvaluation, at a certain point, even the risk of holding them (or at least, holding large positions in them) becomes a serious risk to one's financial health.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

This certainly isn't the first time that I've voiced this opinion, but SBUX is relying on the Chinese market for such a significant portion of its forward growth estimates, and that adds even more risk to the stock. It's very difficult to predict growth in a market where the rule of law cannot be relied upon. I think it's clear that the Chinese coffee market is growing, and SBUX management has done quite well for itself by penetrating that market early and gaining strong traction with its consumers. Yet, if the current trade war between the U.S. and China continues (or worse, deteriorates further), I think the company's current long-term growth guidance will come into question.

However, during the company's most recent quarter, it was actually U.S. same store growth (coming in at 4%) that outshined same-store sales in the Chinese market (which came in at 3%). The Chinese market still dominates SBUX's physical location expansion. Net store growth increased by 7% overall in Q2 with 17% net store growth in China driving the momentum. The Chinese market is about 30% the size of the U.S. market for Starbucks in terms of revenue and roughly 50% the size of the U.S. market in terms of store count. Margins remain much higher at the U.S. locations, and the operating income generated in China remains a relatively small piece of the overall pie. I think that SBUX's strong U.S. growth in Q2 helped to catapult the stock to new highs, yet I continue to believe that SBUX will need to continue to produce strong growth in China to meet the very high expectations that the market has for its shares as represented by its 30x+ multiple.

But this isn't meant to be commentary on the company's short-term business projections. I'm sure that SBUX management has plans to continue to increase its net store count at a fast clip, and I'm sure the C-suite at SBUX has a plan to deal with current trade concerns. It's a bit concerning to me that the company's shareholder returns have outpaced its operating income by a fairly wide margin in 2019 thus far, though I also acknowledge that SBUX came into a lot of cash when it made the Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF) deal last year, and it is generously rewarding its shareholders with those funds. Furthermore, SBUX continues to generate strong EPS that covers its growing dividend by a wide margin, and we're talking about a name that has posted nearly $10.5b of free cash flows during the trailing twelve months. In short, I believe the dividend is safe and likely to continue along its double-digit growth path. Yet, that's not what this piece is meant to be about either. Instead, it's meant to be a piece that focuses on basic value investing principles, using Starbucks shares as an example.

Believe me, I don't take the idea of selling a company that I believe will be a dividend aristocrat one day lightly. SBUX continues to return billions to shareholders via its strong buyback and its quickly growing dividend, and I've said many times before that my primary goal as a portfolio manager is to generate a reliably increasing passive income stream. Yet, if generating dividend growth is priority 1a, priority 1b, which is only slightly behind it, is preserving my family's capital and not taking unnecessary risks on the road towards my eventual financial freedom. This is why I pay so close attention to valuations when making portfolio management decisions, and it's why I'd even consider selling shares of a company like SBUX.

When I look at forward growth projections and think about a world where everything goes right for SBUX and we don't experience a macro setback in the U.S./global economy, I'm still looking at 2021 EPS expectations of ~$3.50/share. To me, paying 24x forward earnings (and we're not talking about next year's earnings, we're talking about earnings 30 months out) is a tough pill to swallow. So much has to go right for the company to justify this price point and so little can go wrong. This is what margin of safety is all about. As a relatively risk-averse investor, I have trouble sleeping when I know I'm putting my capital at risk with such slim safety margins available.

Paying close attention to valuations when making SBUX trades has treated me well. Prior to my most recent sale in December, I've sold SBUX shares twice and after both times, I've been able to buy back those shares (and more) at cheaper prices, and with enough time, I wouldn't be surprised if that's the case with the December sale as well.

I know that many will say that I've simply gotten much with market riming, yet the way I see it, being disciplined, selling high, and buying low, not based upon volatile share price movements, but instead, the underlying valuations, is one of the most sure-fire ways to compound wealth in the stock market. To me, it's not all that speculative to say that a company with SBUX's growth prospects is extremely overvalued at 31x earnings. I suppose it is speculative to sell share at these levels with the plan to repurchase them lower at a later date, yet I don't think it's speculative to say that removing them from one's portfolio reduces unnecessary equity risk.

Sure, I can't make any guarantees that I'll have such an opportunity, but more often than not, the market reverts to the mean and expensive assets get cheaper (and likewise, cheap assets increase in value). Anyone selling a high quality DGI name like SBUX certainly runs the risk of the stock running away from you and never again being able to buy shares at a price lower than the current $83.81 price point. You run the risk of losing the company's dividend yield and forward dividend growth prospects. Yet to me, I think it's much more likely that weakness will occur, and the stock will trade back down to a P/E multiple in the low to mid-20s than the name continuing to fly in such rarefied air.

Personally, I will probably wait to see what SBUX's next dividend increase is before making a decision. When I trimmed my position in December, I was taking out what I deemed to be unnecessary risk, and I was content to let the rest of my shares run. Sure, since then, SBUX's share of my overall portfolio has increased, yet I knew that was a likely possibility, and at 3.75% of my assets, I don't feel terribly frightened of my SBUX exposure. If SBUX's 2019 increase is anything like it's 2018 increase, I will probably just suck up my valuation concerns and ride the 20% dividend growth wave. Yet, if SBUX dividend growth disappoints (remember, after recent stock price appreciation, this stock is only yielding 1.72%) I am not opposed to looking for other, more attractively priced, higher yielding names with similar yields and forward growth prospects to re-allocate some of my capital towards.

That increase announcement is likely to come any day now. SBUX has paid its current $0.36/share quarterly dividend for 4 quarters in a row. Historically, SBUX has made dividend growth announcements in September, prior to the November payment, yet the company appears to have changed that schedule last year when announcing an increase after just 3 quarters of the prior $0.30/share payment. I suppose there is a chance that SBUX could get back onto that September increase schedule, paying the current $0.36/share payment for 5 consecutive quarters. Doing so wouldn't affect its annual dividend increase streak. Yet, that's not what I expect to happen, so I'll be looking forward to the next announcement eagerly.

Until then, I'll be happy to hear what everyone has to say. Is SBUX too expensive here at more than 30x earnings, or are you happy to buy and/or hold this name at these elevated multiples? Best wishes all!

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX, BA, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.