Strong Corporate Governance At Raymond James Financial

The majority of its board members are independent, and all are qualified to serve the shareholders.

In a prior article written for Seeking Alpha, I described the three risks that potential investors in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) should consider before making a financial commitment. These risks were fee compression on the asset management business, lower spreads in the banking business, and intense competition in the advisory business. Immediately after publishing the article, I received some comments in response to my article praising the RJF management team, to which I replied in agreement. I am writing this follow-up article on RJF to further expound on the matters related not only to the management team, but also to the broader corporate governance structure of the company. By the end of this article, I hope to assure shareholders and would-be investors of RJF that the company benefits from exceptional stewardship.

Standards for corporate governance

The assessment of RJF begins with identifying benchmarks in corporate governance for publicly listed corporations. Fortunately, the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute (CFAI) has done a lot of work in this space. In September 2018, the CFAI published the 3rd edition of its corporate governance manual (which can be accessed here). The manual describes key issues and risks facing corporations in relation to corporate governance and provides detail into various factors investors should take note of when making investment recommendations or taking investment actions. I will leave the engaged reader to read through the entire manual; simply note that I will be referencing elements of said manual throughout this article. Also note that for this article, I will be primarily referencing the RJF 2019 proxy statement, which is the best resource to understand corporate governance issues. With that in mind, let's get started with the most crucial element of corporate governance: the company's board of directors.

An independent and qualified board of directors

RJF has a board of directors comprised of thirteen (13) individuals. According to the proxy statement:

A director holds office for a term of one (1) year, and until such director’s successor has been duly elected and qualified or until such director is removed from office under our By-laws or such director’s office is otherwise earlier vacated.

Said policy is in line with the CFAI corporate governance manual's preference for an annual election of board members (rather than staggered board member elections).

The RJF board structure also follows another CFAI recommendation to have a majority of independent board members. As seen in the list below, nine out of the thirteen board members are independent.

Board member Status Charles G. von Arentschildt Independent Shelley G. Broader Independent Robert M. Dutkowsky Independent Jeffrey N. Edwards Independent Benjamin C. Esty Independent Anne Gates Independent Gordon L. Johnson Independent Roderick C. McGeary Independent Susan N. Story Independent Francis S. Godbold Non-independent Thomas A. James Non-independent Paul C. Reilly Non-independent Robert P. Saltzman Non-independent

(Source: RJF 2019 proxy statement)

Most importantly we found that RJF's audit committee is composed of highly qualified and independent board members (as seen in the table below). We also applaud that only independent board members are on the audit committee.

Audit committee member Relevant qualifications or experience Benjamin C. Esty (Chairman) Founding faculty chairman of Harvard's General Management Program; Taught corporate finance, corporate strategy, and leadership at Harvard for the past 25 years. Charles G. von Arentschildt Prior Chairman of Global Markets, North America, at Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.; Other roles held at Deutsche Bank include Global Head of Finance and Global Head of Commodities. Shelley G. Broader Former President and Chief Executive Officer of Walmart Europe, Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Canada (EMEA); Former President and Chief Executive Officer of Walmart Canada. Robert M. Dutkowsky Current executive chairman of TechData Corporation, a technology distributor; former Chief Executive Officer of TechData Corporation; Former Chief Executive Officer of Egenera, Inc., a software company. Anne Gates Former president of MGA Entertainment, Inc., a privately-held developer, manufacturer, and marketer of toy and entertainment products for children. Former executive vice president at the Walt Disney Company. Roderick C. McGeary Former chairman and interim Chief Executive Officer of BearingPoint, Inc.; former managing director of KPMG Consulting, Inc.

(Source: RJF 2019 proxy statement)

Financial services companies like RJF are very reliant on management estimates, including those relating to provisions (e.g., loan loss provisions) which directly impact earnings. Consequently, the importance of a strong audit committee is accentuated to said financial services companies. We are confident that this group of board members are up to the task with respect to objectivity and competence required.

Management incentives are aligned with shareholder interests

Next, we'll discuss the top management compensation and the different aspects of the compensation program that lead us to believe that management incentives are aligned with shareholder interests. In order to facilitate this discussion, we will be referring to the table below (which describes the annual direct compensation for the top management for the years 2016-2018).

(Source: RJF 2019 proxy statement)

The first incentive compensation component is the annual cash bonus. This is based on the performance of each particular individual relative to RJF's financial results and progress vis-a-vis strategic objectives.

The primary financial considerations include net revenues, adjusted diluted earnings per share, return on equity, and total capital to risk-weighted assets as a whole and per operating segment (e.g., private client group, asset management, Raymond James bank, and capital markets).

The strategic objectives for 2018 include financial adviser recruitment and retention; significant investments into the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) platform; integration of Scout Investments in asset management; utilization of lending solutions to serve private client group and capital market clients; and continued investments in technology and compliance.

Given the strong performance of RJF in 2018 not just from a financial results perspective but also from a strategic objective achievement perspective, we believe that the annual cash bonuses are commensurate with the top management's contributions.

The second incentive compensation component is the time vesting stock bonus awards. Said awards are also based on financial performance and progress towards achieving strategic objectives. However, these awards are only received after a three-year vesting period (i.e., no partial vesting). As such, it encourages executives to think longer term and serves as an additional retention incentive.

The third incentive compensation component is the performance vesting stock bonus awards. Said awards are also based on financial performance and progress towards achieving strategic objectives. However, these awards are only received after a three-year vesting period (i.e., no partial vesting) and are indexed relative to the adjusted after-tax return on equity (ROE) of RJF over the vesting period (as seen in the table below).

(Source: RJF 2019 proxy statement. Restricted Stock Units (RSU) represent a contingent right to receive one share of common stock and non-preferential divided equivalents equal to the sum of any dividends on the shares of stock underlying the RSU that were actually paid during the vesting period.)

Said stock bonus awards further cement the alignment between management incentives and shareholder interests by specifically targeting RJF's ROE. Note that attaining 100% of the awards requires an average ROE of 13% over the three-year vesting period. Attaining an ROE of below 7% over the vesting period will result in the practical forfeiture of the bonus. Conversely if management achieves an ROE of above 19%, then they will be able to benefit from a 50% increase in stock bonus awards.

The fourth incentive compensation component is the time vesting stock retention awards. Said payments are made based on the specific requirements of each role and are paid out in the following manner: 60%, 20%, and 20%, respectively for three, four, and five years after the date awarded. Said awards encourage employee retention (which is good for management cohesion and sustainability of strategic initiatives).

Note that over the past three years, the board of directors have raised the ROE requirements for the performance vesting stock bonus awards as seen in the table below. This is an additional evidence to support the notion that the board ensures that the compensation targets are aligned with market opportunity. Recall that over the past three years, the Federal Reserve has been raising the Fed funds rate, which allows financial firms like RJF to generally earn a higher spread on their capital. The higher ROE targets are valid in light of this more favorable macroeconomic backdrop. Otherwise it would have been too easy for management to achieve the ROE targets.

We also note that for executives other than the CEO, the proportion of the RSU increases with the size of the bonus, according to the table below. This means that the better they perform, the more their compensation will be derived from shareholder returns (via RSUs).

In sum, we see that top management compensation is strongly aligned with shareholder interests. In fact, management makes the same case as seen in the table below that compares total shareholder returns and the CEO's total compensation.

(Source: RJF 2019 proxy statement)

In fact, we can see that more than 80% of the compensation of the CEO and the rest of the Named Executive officers (NEOs) are performance-based.

(Source: RJF 2019 proxy statement)

Case in point of a company in excellent stewardship

Today, we have highlighted what makes RJF's corporate governance top of the line: (1) an independent and highly competent set of board members, and (2) a management team whose compensation is linked to performance. We are confident in their ability to navigate through the challenging times ahead, and look forward to seeing them execute against the strategy they have laid out for shareholders. While the risks we highlighted in our previous article remain, we believe that management is well-equipped to lead the way forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.