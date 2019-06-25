Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later

About this time last year, I bought my first position in RPC, soon to be followed by a position in Schlumberger.

Introduction

Twice a year on Seeking Alpha, I review what I call my "unrealized ideas". Unrealized ideas are long ideas where I have suggested a stock is a 'buy', but have not yet suggested that it is a 'sell'. Currently, I have about a 23% portfolio weighting's worth of ideas that include 13 stocks from public articles that fall into this category.

My preference is to not write about unrealized ideas until they are realized and the trade or investment is finished and complete. I have seen too many other writers selectively write about their ideas when they are up, sharing what great stock pickers they are, only to ignore them while they are down. So, I have a policy that if I choose to follow up on a stock idea I still hold, I try to only do it once per year, usually near the anniversary of when I previously wrote about it. We are about to the one-year anniversary of my RPC (RES) article "RPC: A Quality Cyclical Value", and this will be an update for that idea. I've also decided to include Schlumberger (SLB) in this update as well because the two stocks are in the same industry and tend to trade similarly. I bought Schlumberger a little later, and that article was published on September 17, 2018.

In addition to occasionally writing an annual update article, I also examine the returns of the whole portfolio of unrealized ideas twice a year as well. The reason I do this (even though I much prefer to only focus on realized ideas) is because often times I can hold a cyclical stock for up to five years waiting for the cycle to turn, and during that time, sometimes, the price can fall very low. With cyclicals, I tend to take profits in my winners as they reach the prices I'm looking for, so my 'unrealized ideas' tend to hold a lot of my 'losers', and the twice-yearly update is a way to keep me honest and transparent and let readers see those losing ideas and where they currently stand. That update article will be out in July, and right now, the group of unrealized ideas is down about -25% (this doesn't count the gains of the stocks I've taken profits in this year).

Since I expect to have a lot to write about in this upcoming article, and RES and SLB kind of fall into their own category, because they are down a lot since I bought them, but they still seem like reasonably good values to me (unlike some of my other ideas that, due to their underperformance, have caused me to examine my strategy more closely and make adjustments to it). So, I thought I would write a special update for these two oil service stocks instead of including my thoughts in what will already likely be a very long portfolio update article in July.

Reviewing Performance

My RPC buy article came out on June 22nd, 2018. Here is how the stock price has performed since then:

Data by YCharts

I made a second purchase with an additional 2% portfolio weighting on December 18, 2018, and here is how that has performed:

Data by YCharts

So, two purchases, for a total of 4% portfolio position, both currently down quite a lot and underperforming the index. RPC is currently -73.30% off its highs, which, as you can see in the table below, is nearing Great Recession type performance.

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1997 2 years 4 years 65% 2002 1 year 3 years 47% 2006 3 years 5 years 77% 2011 1 year 2.5 years 48% 2014 1 year 3.5 years 65%

I'll come back to this in a moment.

Now let's take a look at Schlumberger (SLB), which I bought a 1% portfolio position in September.

Data by YCharts

And then, again, I bought on 12/6/18, which I noted in the comment section.

Data by YCharts

Combining the weighted performance of the four purchases together, they have returned -34.87% and had an initial portfolio weighting of ~6%, compared to the S&P 500 performance of +11.09%. So, things are looking pretty dismal right now.

Reviewing The Strategy

Once I determine that the earnings for a company are highly cyclical and that the business in question doesn't have any serious flaws or dangers that have developed since the previous cycle, then I use the stock's historical price declines to estimate a couple of good entry points for the stock. Typically, I establish two entry points because cyclical stocks often have a wide range of historical price movements, and it can be very hard to know whether a stock will fall -40% or -60% in any particular decline. Having two clearly defined entry points makes it less likely that I will miss a recovery if the stock makes a shallower dive, and it keeps my mind thinking about buying more (rather than selling) if the stock makes a deeper dive. Obviously, both RES and SLB took deeper dives.

My goal is to have the stocks recover their previous highs within about 5 years. If I do that, then, given the low prices I'm typically buying the stocks, I will almost always produce good returns that beat the S&P 500.

Here is the table of Schlumberger's historic price declines.

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1973 1 year 2.5 years 44% 1980 2 years* 17 years 68% 1997 1 year 2.5 years 54% 2000 2 years 5 years 57% 2008 1.5 years 6 years 67%

*It took a few more years to fully reach bottom, but the bulk of the drop, 60 percentage points, happened within the first 2 years.

Currently, Schlumberger is down about -67.04% off its highs. I made my first purchase when the stock was about -50% off its highs, and the second around -65% off its all-time highs. So, based on history, I think I bought both RES and SLB at good prices.

One element I've added to my analysis since these two articles is backtesting these entry points during previous downcycles to see how they would have turned out. So, let's do that now.

Backtesting

For this section of the analysis, I'm going to go back in time and see what sort of returns investing in RPC and Schlumberger would have produced during past cycles if the stock was purchased after a -50% decline from its highs and held until it achieved new highs. So, for each investment in the tables below, the simple return is ~100%, and they do not include dividends. I annualized that return and then compared it to the S&P 500 if bought and sold on the same dates, annualized. The goal is to see if historically this would be an alpha-producing strategy, so the last column is the alpha produced by the investment annualized relative to the S&P 500.

Let's start with RPC:

Year the Decline Began Purchase Date Sell Date Months Held Annualized Gains S&P 500 Annualized Gains Annualized Alpha to the S&P 500 1997 11/12/98 3/19/01 28 42.86% 3.24% 39.62% 2006 10/2/06 10/15/10 48 25.00% -2.90% 22.11% 2011 4/16/12 10/31/13 18 66.67% 18.85% 47.82% 2014 12/8/14 9/25/17 33 36.36% 7.45% 28.91%

Over the past 25 years or so, RPC has gone through four cyclical downturns. Investing after the stock had declined -50% from its highs would have produced annualized gains of over 20% in every one of those downturns and produce alpha relative to the index in every one of those downturns. During the two downturns in which the stock fell -65% off its highs or farther, it's obvious RPC would have blown the S&P 500 out of the water in terms of performance, so I'm not even going to bother to backtest those. What is relevant here is that if you were willing to buy RPC after a -50% decline off its high and hold for up to 4 years, you would have done very well with the stock over the past two decades.

The one thing that has occurred since I wrote about RPC which could shake one's confidence in the stock is that they did recently cut their dividend. It was a surprise because they weren't forced to cut their dividend. They have the funds to pay it. They chose to do so because they see a downcycle on the horizon and they are preparing for it.

The first thing one should notice is just how cyclical RPC's earnings (the shaded green area on the graph) have historically been. During each of the last three major downturns, two of them recessions and one the decline of an oil super-cycle, RPC's earnings have gone negative. RPC is without a doubt in a highly cyclical business. During the last two earnings declines, RPC cut their dividend. So, it's not unusual for them to make a cut to the dividend during a downturn. In fact, that is normal for them.

Also, currently, analysts are not expecting RPC's earnings to go negative during this downcycle. Judging from the past, I wouldn't necessarily count on that. It is still reasonable to think that earnings could be worse than expected over the next year.

What is different this time around is that the stock is being punished more than in the past. Basically, owners of the stock are going to be subject to the sentiment of the market until the cycle turns up. We aren't going to see fundamentals support the stock price until then. That's how highly cyclical businesses are. If we have a bad recession before the cycle turns up, then the stock could continue to fall even more. But I think that eventually, the cycle will turn, and RPC will still be around, and once earnings start to grow again, the stock price will recover.

Now, let's look at Schlumberger. The good thing about Schlumberger is that it has been around longer than RPC, so we can get a bigger sense of what oil service's bigger cycles can look like. The table below will be what would have happened if we invested after a -50% decline and sold after a 100% gain (just like RPC).

Year the Decline Began Purchase Date Sell Date Months Held Annualized Gains Annualized S&P 500 Gains Annualized Alpha to the S&P 500 1980 3/3/82 4/24/96 169 7.10% 33.32% -26.22% 1997 8/31/98 3/1/00 19 63.16% 27.83% 35.33% 2002 7/10/02 10/28/05 39 30.77% 9.29% 22.48% 2007 10/16/08 6/9/14 68 17.65% 18.74% -1.09%

The results here are pretty interesting. I didn't add this backtesting layer into my research until about a month after my original Schlumberger article was published, so I'm looking at this for the first time. The 1980 decline was the decline that occurred after the oil crisis in the 1970s. While that crisis certainly created a super-cycle for oil and oil-related stocks, I don't think we can draw clear reference points and apply them to our most recent oil super-cycle peak in 2015. Nevertheless, it's worth noting the 14-year recovery time and the dramatic underperformance compared to the S&P 500 over this time period.

More concerning to me is the underperformance coming out of the 2007 decline. The stock was fairly slow to recover, taking over 5 years, and when it did, it didn't outperform the market in the process. In retrospect, if I would have performed this backtest during my first analysis of the stock, I would have required a bigger price discount than -50% off the highs.

My second purchase price was at about $42.00, around -65% off its highs, let's backtest that entry point and see if it fairs any better. If one sells a stock after they bought at that level when it reaches its old highs, it produces ~185% simple return. SLB has only fallen that far during the 1980 and 2007 declines.

Year the Decline Began Purchase Date Sell Date Months Held Annualized Gains S&P 500 Annualized Gains Annualized Alpha to the S&P 500 1980 2/14/86 4/9/96 122 18.20% 18.90% -0.70% 2007 12/5/08 6/25/14 66 33.64% 22.49% 11.15%

Okay, investing after a -65% decline, even during the huge super-cyclical fall in the 1980s would have eventually produced decent returns, but they were about the same as the wider market. Investing at the same point during the Great Recession would have done well, and outperformed the market, but I think it's fair to say that the most recent supercycle in oil hadn't peaked yet, so that was certainly a contributing factor to the upside.

Overall, I think the backtesting with Schlumberger, while not producing horrible results, isn't as promising of a cyclical investment as I thought it was back in September of 2018. I typically like my cyclical investments to have a pretty strong history of recovering within five years and to have outperformed the market while doing so. SLB only managed to do both during half of its major historic declines. Again, that's not bad, but most of the cyclical investments I make have stronger recovery histories. My weighting in SLB of only 2% does reflect some of this.

The End Of Oil?

There appears to be a growing group of investors who think that CO2 is destroying the planet, and they don't like investing in oil stocks. Additionally, the shift to electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles is well underway and will likely lessen oil demand from what it otherwise might have been. This isn't going to happen overnight, though. An as a shareholder of a lithium stock like Albemarle (ALB), which is down about as much as SLB off its highs, I don't think we are seeing a whole lot of 'transition demand destruction' because of EVs, yet. It still feels like there is more supply than demand in the oil market to me, and that we are dealing more with historic cyclical patterns than we are with disruption and oil becoming obsolete as an energy source. Usually, over time, supply/demand adjusts on its own, and at some point, over the next few years, demand will start to exceed supply for a while again, or there could be an inflation scare, or there could be a conflict that involves major oil-producing countries. So, I think there are many ways oil prices could move higher. I just don't know exactly when they will happen.

That being said, there is a secular shift away from oil, and in particular oil stocks. Currently, RPC and Schlumberger are the only direct exposure I have to oil, and combined, they only have a 6% portfolio weighting. I don't plan on having more than 10% exposure to oil.

Bifurcation Of The Market?

One aspect of the decline of oil service stocks I haven't written about yet, but one that provides some optimism for current shareholders is that the current environment in the market feels a lot like 1998/9. During that period, select stocks that investors felt were high quality and worth any price like General Electric (GE), Procter & Gamble (PG), Coca-Cola (KO), and McDonald's (MCD) traded at incredibly high P/E multiples. And, of course, we had IPOs for internet companies coming to market almost every day, most of which weren't profitable and never would be. Then, we had stocks like Microsoft (MSFT) and Intel (INTL) which were good long-term businesses but, because of their technology status, were bid up to crazy high prices as well.

On the flip side of things, stocks like Altria (MO), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A), Caterpillar (CAT), and many other cyclical and industrial names, started selling off in around 1998, and they were actually bottoming while the market was peaking in March of 2000. RPC and Schlumberger were among those that were bottoming.

Data by YCharts

The chart above is from November of 1997 to January of 2000, and it charts the performance of SLB and RES vs the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite. The chart below is the past three-year performance.

Data by YCharts

Now, if it was only these two stocks that were struggling, I think it would be fair to wonder if I was fitting data, but there are many other stocks that fit this pattern in the market right now, including many of the same names we saw in 2000 like Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, McDonald's on the quality front, along with all the recent IPOs that are trading at crazy valuations. Contrast those with many cyclicals and out of favor stocks like tobacco, oil, and beer, and the picture becomes quite striking.

Here is what the performance of SLB and RES were versus the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq from 2000 to 2005.

Data by YCharts

Schlumberger was slower to recover than RPC, but they both handily outperformed both indexes, which were deeply negative 5 years later. Even with oil's headwinds, I wouldn't be surprised to see similar performance over the next 3-5 years from these stocks, especially on a relative basis.

Conclusion

Looking back, even after now looking at the backtesting, I don't think I would have done things too differently with RES, other than perhaps buying in a little more slowly. With Schlumberger, I might have held off buying, it would have been a borderline call. We had yet to have a correction in the market last September, and I really hadn't purchased many stocks in the two years leading up to that point, so I might have taken a small position even given its slow recovery times during some of the deeper historical drawdowns. At any rate, I plan to keep holding these stocks and see how this cycle plays out. I'm still optimistic that, over the next few years, they'll do pretty good.

