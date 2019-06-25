Borr Drilling Announces Reverse Stock Split

Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF) has recently announced a reverse stock split. The company plans to exchange every five existing shares of the company to one share, a 5-to-1 reverse split. As a result, the roughly 532 million shares will be consolidated into about 106.5 million shares. Those who would have received a fractional share during this split will get cash for this fractional share. The last trading date before the split is June 25, while trading after the reverse split will begin on June 26.

This is a rather surprising news. The main trading value for Borr Drilling shares is Oslo Bors, and while the stock’s performance there was not great in the last few months, it is very far from the penny stock zone:

Source: Oslo Bors

Price is also not a problem for Borr Drilling shares that trade on U.S. OTC market – liquidity is a challenge there. Back at the beginning of this year, I believed that Borr Drilling’s ultimate plan was to go for a listing on a main U.S. exchange later in this year, but given the recent drop in confidence for offshore drilling shares in general, such speculation seems to be completely off the table.

Why would Borr Drilling want to decrease the number of shares outstanding and make its stock less liquid at the time when it not obliged to do this? The ‘’classic’’ reverse stock split is performed when a stock trades below $1.00 for a long time and usually leads to a post-split sell-off as the increased share price opens the stock to more short sellers. This won’t be the case here since, at Oslo Bors, the company’s shares are firmly in the double digits despite the material sell-off that happened in recent months. Perhaps, the management believes that making the stock less liquid will make Borr Drilling less attractive for short-selling, but I think that the main driver of the recent share price performance is the general panic in the sector rather than the available liquidity in Borr’s shares.

Currently, Borr has just $900 million of capitalization. The company’s delivered rigs are valued by Bassoe at $2.15 billion - $2.4 billion, while the debt stands at roughly $1.4 billion. Nine rigs are still under construction and are not included in Bassoe’s fleet calculation. The remaining payments for these nine rigs are $880 million, and financing has been already secured. If these rigs were delivered and warm-stacked, their value would have been about $1.1 billion, according to Bassoe Offshore. Thus, it’s clear that Borr Drilling shares are already trading below the “steel” value of the company despite the recent decrease in rig valuations that was done by Bassoe to reflect the negative market sentiment towards drillers.

In my opinion, Borr Drilling shares remain fundamentally undervalued, both based on the company’s valuation and on the improving trends for jack-up rigs. However, at times of market panic, a reverse split decision may put some more short-term pressure on the company’s shares.

