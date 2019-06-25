FedEx Earnings Preview: China Isn't The Only Issue. Longer Term, Free Cash Flow Matters More

FedEx is probably - conservatively - undervalued by at least 25%, and it could be more depending on TNT continued cost reduction, Express margins, China tariffs and free-cash-flow generation.

Technically, the stock put in a nice "double-bottom" in the low $150s in late December '18 and May '19.

With the dividend and Amazon announcement, along with China trade/tariff worries, there is a a lot of bad news baked into the current stock price.

The China trade and tariff issue has caused supply chain re-evaluation and re-routing. Those trade issues have impacted the Transports like FedEx.

FedEx Corp (FDX) reports its fiscal Q4 '19 financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019.

Analyst consensus - per IBIS by Refinitiv - is expecting $4.85 in earnings per share on $17.78 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth in revenue of 3% but an 18% decline in earnings per share.

FDX (the stock) is down from a high of $270 in January '18, when the S&P 500 first started to crack around Fed Funds rate increases, worries over the increasingly unfriendly China trade and tariff rhetoric (much of which was probably needed) and slowing global growth metrics.

Since that peak near $270, and using FDX's closing price of $162 as of Friday, June 21, 2019, the stock is down roughly 40% in nearly 18 months, and the S&P 500 has returned a roughly flat to +5% total return in the same time period.

The recent dividend announcement where the FedEx Board came out and left the dividend unchanged was not a big surprise, since anyone who has followed the company, stock and sector knows that capital-intensive sectors aren't big free cash flow generators (Micron (MU), which also reports Tuesday night after the bell, is a classic example as well), and that excess cash is usually directed to big repurchase plans rather than dividends for these cyclical stocks. (Here is the specific Seeking Alpha article where the FDX dividend was referenced and I noted where readers should not expect a big dividend from the transport giant based on free cash flow.)

Forward EPS and revenue revisions:

May '19 estimate 2/19 Q3 11/18 Q2 8/18 Q1 Fiscal 2022 EPS $20.13 $20.27 $21.41 Fiscal 2021 EPS $17.77 $18.90 $20.14 $22.65 Fiscal 2020 EPS $16.22 $16.97 $18.15 $20.17 Fiscal 2019 (ends 5/19) $15.41 $15.58 $16.33 $17.39 2022 est EPS growth rate 13% 7% 6% 2021 est EPS growth rate 10% 11% 11% 12% 2020 est EPS growth rate 5% 9% 11% 16% 2019 est EPS growth rate 0% 1% 6% 12% 2022 P/E 8x 9x 7x 2021 P/E 9x 9x 8x 11x 2020 P/E 10x 10x 9x 13x 2019 P/E 11x 11x 9x 15x 2022 revenue est ($'s bl) $79.8 $81.7 $81.7 2021 rev est $75.6 $77.3 $78.9 $78.4 2020 rev est $72.3 $74.3 $75.3 $74.6 2019 rev est $69.7 $70.9 $71.3 $70.9 2022 est rev growth rate 5% 6% 4% 2021 est rev growth rate 5% 4% 5% 5% 2020 est rev growth rate 4% 5% 6% 5% 2019 est rev growth rate 7% 8% 9% 8%

(Source: Current estimates sourced from IBES by Refinitiv. Historicals from internal financial and valuation spreadsheet.)

Fiscal '19 ends with this earnings results release.

FedEx Free Cash Flow

Hate to beat a dead horse, but the attached is the dissection of FedEx's cash flow statement (part of it) which shows the trends in the company's cash and free cash flow over the last few years:

(Source: Internal valuation and financial modeling spreadsheet)

The modeling spreadsheet goes all the way back to the late 1990s, and what is interesting is that while FDX's revenue has more than doubled from $7-8 billion to the current $17, $18, $20 billion estimates, the free cash flow coverage of net income is still well below 1x and hasn't improved that much (hence the dividend news and policy).

Fred Smith, who is one of America's great CEOs and founders, has talked about free cash flow and said "It's coming," but the TNT hack and now China and the global slowdown have hampered it further.

Alan Graf, the CFO, has been in his position forever, so the upper management team is solid - although there have been changes in some of the division leaders the past few years.

Even with the cost reductions several years ago, free cash flow coverage never really improved, thus it tells you FedEx is a very capital-intensive business and shrinking the cost structure is not easy.

(Here are other articles written on FDX's cash flow: here, here and here.)

Summary / Conclusion

Down from the $270 high in January '18, FedEx is thought to be undervalued, but the question remains: is the margin of safety high enough?

The April '19 high for FDX was close to $200, so some skittish Seeking Alpha readers may want to wait until the stock breaks out of this trading range and makes a higher high (kinda like my undergraduate years). But at that point, I think investors will need to see revenue and earnings growth consistent with a growing global economy and no longer any worries about China trade issues.

The focus will be on Express and Ground margins (probably) during the call, but here is what else will be looked for in the conference call notes:

TNT - continued cost reductions (were ahead of schedule)

Express margins and continued restructuring

Ground margins were mid-teens now around 10-11%. Is that permanent?

2019 guidance (readers can see the current consensus in the EPS and revenue table)

A heavy volume trade below $150 and we would likely be out of the position. However, at its current price and if the global supply chain rerouting can be taken advantage of by FedEx and if TNT and the European economy start to show some life, and if we can see some free cash flow generation that isn't temporary, the stock represents good value here for a horizon of a couple of years at least.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.