Pfizer: This Blue Chip DGI Name Strengthens Its Pipeline With Array BioPharma

Pfizer (PFE) is an interesting company to follow in the DGI world. Frankly put, it’s a name that people love to hate. The company reached highs of ~$48/share during the top of the dot-com boom in the year 2000 and was seemingly all the rage with a P/E multiple in the 50x range. However, this elevated multiple was just too much for the company's stock to overcome and even though its bottom-line growth wasn’t bad, PFE shares spent basically the entirety of the 2000-2010 decade in a constant downfall. At the trough of the Great Recession in 2009, PFE shares were trading for just 5x earnings. They fell from nearly $50/share to just $12/share. It’s 2019 and Pfizer still hasn’t reclaimed that 2000-high. This leads many investors to believe that this stock has been dead money for the last 20 years and therefore, a terrible investment; however, I beg to differ.

While PFE’s share price might not be higher than it was in 2000, its EPS has tripled since then. They were $1.02 in 2000 and $3.00 in 2018. Since the turn of the millennia, PFE has generated positive bottom-line growth in 15 of the 19 years. This is pretty consistent, especially when considering the fact that we’ve experienced two major recessions during that time frame. 9 out of those 15 positive years were double-digit EPS growth years and just 1 of the negative years (2009) was a double-digit negative growth year. EPS was down 10% in 2009 and during that year the company cut its quarterly dividend in half, from $0.32/share to $0.16/share as well. This dividend cut added to the sour taste that the 2000s had left in PFE investors’ mouths. However, since then, the company has begun a new annual dividend increase streak and the current dividend is back above the 2008 levels, at $0.36/share.

If you bought PFE shares at the top in 2000, this has been a fairly horrendous investment for you (relatively speaking, at least). When factoring in dividends received, the broader market’s annual rate of return is still roughly twice that of PFE’s over this 19-year span. Yet, it’s all a matter of perspective, because if an investor bought PFE on 12/31/2009 and re-invested his or her dividends back into the company since then, PFE has actually generated a higher relative annual rate of return than the S&P 500; 13.5% for PFE versus 12.8% for the SPY. It’s difficult for me to say that any company that has generated a double-digit annual rate of return over the last decade or so is dead money. On the contrary, if you ask me, those sorts of returns are representative of a high-quality investment.

I didn’t buy my shares right at the bottom. In 2009, I was living it up as a first year at the University of Virginia. Investing in equities was about the furthest thing from my mind and I didn’t get around to owning PFE shares until 2016. I initiated exposure at $33.39 and have since made a couple of purchases, lowering my cost basis down to $31.94. But even with a late start, I’m up over 34% with regard to capital gains and much more than that when dividends received are factored into my PFE total returns. My yield on cost is 4.51% at the moment and it shouldn’t be long before it crosses up above the 5% threshold.

A lot has changed for PFE since the dot-com boom/bust days. The company has gotten past much of the hype that had to do with the Viagra craze in the late 1990s. This “little blue pill” was a blockbuster success for PFE for sure, but today I think one could argue that the company’s product portfolio and pipeline are as strong as ever. PFE is no longer thought of as a high growth biotech, but instead, a mature big-pharma name. PFE no longer trades with a 50x multiple. Today, we’re talking about a stock whose average P/E ratio over the last 10 years is roughly 12x. Right now, shares are trading at a premium to that recent average, at 14.5x, but that’s still well below the broader market’s multiple. PFE’s multiple is essentially in line with PFE’s mega-cap peers. The massive size and market share that PFE commands are great for cash flows, but with patent cliffs ever looming, it’s very difficult for any single drug to really move the needle and grow a company of this size. Today, investors need to have a different expectation for PFE than they had 20 years ago.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

To me, this is a defensive name that offers a 3.4% dividend yield and mid-to-high single-digit dividend growth prospects. I expect to see top and bottom-line growth in the mid-single-digit area as well. I expect PFE to generate strong cash flows, to use these cash flows to buy revenue growth and expand its pipeline when management believes it can capitalize on a deal, and generously share whatever cash flows are left over after M&A and R&D with its shareholders.

At the end of the day, PFE is a fairly boring company to me. It’s not a name that is going to make me exceedingly rich in the short term, but it is a name that I expect to be around when I retire, still paying me a hefty dividend. It typically trades at a reasonable valuation, so I don’t have to fret over massive volatility. In short, this is no longer a high growth, speculative biotech investment, but I’m totally okay with that. I’m content to make money, slowly and surely, owning boring names like PFE.

But, as boring as it may seem, every now and then a big pharma name like PFE makes big news and that’s exactly what happened on Monday. Before the opening bell, it was announced that PFE had made a deal to acquire Array BioPharma (ARRY) for a total enterprise value of ~$11.4b.

PFE agreed to pay $48/share in cash for Array and both boards had already approved the deal. The deal represents a ~65% premium above ARRY’s closing price of ~$29 prior to the deal being announced. This is a steep premium, yet $11b isn’t going to break the bank for PFE, which has generated over $13b of free cash flow during the trailing twelve months. It’s also worth noting that ARRY shares are currently trading for $46.60. This very thin arbitrage spread between the current price and agreed upon deal price implies that the market believes the deal will happen with relatively little news or volatility associated with it.

2019 has been a big year for biotech/pharma M&A. Bristol-Myers (BMY) made the biggest splash of the year with its $74b plans to buy Celgene (CELG). This news has had a fairly deleterious effect on the stock since the announcement, primarily because of the size of the deal and the debt involved. Long-term, I’m bullish on the BMY/CELG combined prospects, yet I’m not surprised to see the market’s negative reaction due to the pressure that the move is going to put on BMY’s balance sheet in the short term. This is the nice thing about PFE’s ARRY deal. At $11b, ARRY is not insignificant and it certainly has attractive assets in its oncology pipeline that could eventually turn out to be blockbuster drugs for PFE, yet it’s also not so large that it puts PFE’s balance sheet at risk and therefore, the market reaction has been minimal.

PFE’s cash hoard has been falling, though I imagine that a lot of this has to do with tax reform and the repatriation of overseas reserves. PFE has been very generous to shareholders in recent years. In 2018, the company returned $20.2b to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. Then to start off 2019, the company returned $10.9b to shareholders via dividends and buybacks during the first quarter alone. Even after all these shareholder returns, PFE had roughly $11.6b of cash on hand at the end of its March quarter.

These cash reserves line up nicely with the size of the Array deal. Rates are still very low and PFE’s strong balance sheet (~$35b in long-term debt versus $58.8b in equity) which attributes to the company’s strong AA S&P credit rating would allow it to borrow at attractive rates should management decide to go in that direction. Either way, as I said before, it doesn’t appear that the ARRY deal is putting undue pressure on PFE’s balance sheet and I think this is why we haven’t seen the typical buyer’s dip in PFE’s share price after news of this deal broke.

Putting the finances aside, some have questioned the timing of this deal. During its recent Q1 conference call, PFE management highlighted its strong pipeline which includes its “Up to 15 in 5” plan. PFE believes that its current pipeline, which includes 97 total trials, can produce up to 15 blockbuster drugs approved by 2022.

Source: PFE Q1FY19 CC Slide Show Presentation, slide 6

In other words, this company appeared to be well suited in terms of maintaining a robust and diversified product portfolio even before the ARRY deal. Some might have rather seen PFE continue its strong shareholder return trend with the $11b that it is spending on ARRY, though I’m never opposed to seeing a cash cow company like PFE invest in its pipeline. With ARRY, PFE adds even more oncology-focused assets and broadens the scope of its cancer-related segment.

Source: PFE Q1FY19 CC Slide Show Presentation, slide 8

Here are the 3 main bullet points that PFE management laid out in its ARRY deal press release:

—Proposed acquisition strengthens Pfizer’s innovative biopharmaceutical business and is expected to accelerate its growth trajectory particularly in the long term

—Opportunity to strengthen category leadership in Oncology with the addition of a breakthrough combination of BRAF/MEK inhibitors under investigation for a potential first-in-class therapy for patients with BRAF-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer

—Expands Pfizer’s pipeline with multiple high-potential targeted investigational cancer therapies and adds a large portfolio of royalty-generating out-licensed medicines

Due to the strong nature of PFE’s cash flows, this deal is not going to put the dividend at risk. I suspect that buybacks may slow down a bit, though it’s also worth noting that in recent months, PFE’s share price has improved, so it makes less sense for the company to be dedicating massive capital allocation to buybacks at these elevated levels. PFE’s buyback has been successful, lowering its outstanding share count by more than 11.6% over the last 5 years. Reduced share counts help to inflate EPS and make dividend growth more sustainable, yet so do increased sales and cash from operations. Due to the nature of the big pharma industry, PFE needs to continue to invest in itself to offer investors sustainable dividend growth over the long term. I believe that this ARRY deal contributes to that process and I’m happy about the prospects of ARRY’s assets coming into PFE’s fold.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income-oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.