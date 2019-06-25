Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Sotheby's Catches A Bid

Merger activity remained steady last week with four new deals announced and four pending deals closing.

Deal Statistics

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 93 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 7 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 35 Stock Deals 17 Stock & Cash Deals 13 Special Conditions 2 Total Number of Pending Deals 67 Total Deal Size $995.54 billion

New Deals

Deal Updates

Failed Deals

On June 21, 2019, Inuvo (INUV) announced that it has mutually agreed with ConversionPoint Technologies to terminate the previously announced agreement under which ConversionPoint was to acquire Inuvo.

Closed Deals

Top 10 deals with largest spreads

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTC:HHRBF) $5.43 $3.67 06/30/2019 47.96% 2500.58% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) $8.00 $6.23 12/31/2019 28.41% 54.29% STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $51.19 $41.2 06/30/2019 24.24% 1264.12% LKSD 10/31/2018 Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) $5.70 $4.7300 06/30/2019 20.51% 1069.31% AVP 05/22/2019 Natura Cosméticos S.A. (OTC:NUACF) $4.65 $3.95 01/31/2020 17.60% 28.93% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $7.76 $6.87 07/29/2019 13.01% 131.91% MLNX 03/11/2019 Nvidia Corporation (NVDA $125.00 $111.49 12/31/2019 12.12% 23.16% ONCE 02/25/2019 Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) $114.50 $105.07 06/30/2019 8.97% 467.98% CY 06/02/2019 Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX:IFNNY) $23.85 $22.17 01/31/2020 7.58% 12.46% PNTR 03/15/2019 I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) $15.90 $14.86 06/30/2019 7.02% 366.00%

Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Red Hat (RHT), Celgene (CELG), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Finisar (FNSR). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHT, CELG, BMY, FNSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.