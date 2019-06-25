ETF Effect: Beyond Meat Enters With Strong Flows

Summer is here, and the only thing Americans enjoy more than a good burger hot off the grill is a sure thing, so just in time for summer, they have Beyond Meat (BYND), the leading purveyor of plant-based "near meat" and the latest market darling. Priced at $25 when it went public, the stock is now trading like a rocket on the fourth of July at over $154 a share, a 500% gain for those fortunate early owners enjoying the benefits of owning one of the most successful IPOs in decades! Of course, we also enjoy watching those latest market darlings (and their owners) get taken down a peg, which is why short sellers just can't seem to help themselves, even when it comes to a hot IPO.

"Haters gonna hate", but if the spate of articles quoting research from S3 Analytics are to be believed, they probably wish they had just kept hog piling on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) instead! Consider this recent article we found on Yahoo Finance (Beyond Meat short sellers still lining up to bet against the stock despite massive losses) that states the short interest in BYND is up to nearly 50% of the outstanding shares (the lock-up period doesn't end until the end of October) while the share borrow cost is upwards of 100%! And, given the stellar performance of the stock, S3 believes that overly eager short-sellers may have accrued losses of upwards of hundreds of millions of dollars to boot.

What went wrong for the Beyond Meat shorts? One school of thought says it might have been overlooking another major market event, annual index reconstitutions. In this case, we're talking about FTSE Russell which has chosen Beyond Meat to have a seat in their Russell 1000 Index, the large-cap segment of the Russell 3000 universe that is linked to nearly $100 billion in ETF assets! Then again, Beyond Meat is up just 11% since June 10th, the first full business day after FTSE Russell announced their changes to the Russell 3000, with the stock down to $154.13 after briefly touching $200 per share.

Front-running an index is a well-known strategy, so well-known in fact that the most recent research into it has focused on whether it's still a profitable strategy, but the question we have to ask is just how much of a trade impact can shareholders really expect? Even more important is the question of what happens after Beyond Meat joins the index? To answer that, we've looked at what ETFs will have to add Beyond Meat after it joins the index and calculated how many shares of the company they might purchase, but investors hoping for a big takedown and bigger gains might want to temper their expectations.

Out with the Old:

If there's one thing that Beyond Meat got absolutely right about its IPO it was the timing, coming to market just ahead of the cut-off period to be considered for membership in the Russell 3000 and with just enough time to allow investors to drive the price up to hopefully be included in the Russell 1000 Large-Cap Index, but not enough time to start selling out! Being included in the Russell 1000 is a win for shareholders, whether it's measured by increased liquidity or lower volatility or even just price appreciation is a matter of some debate, but short sellers and other Beyond Meat bears should refrain from passing any value judgements.

Index membership follows what could best be considered a mechanical process, and the Russell 3000 is designed to be as comprehensive an equity index as possible and capture 98% of the total U.S. market cap compared to 90% for the S&P 1500. It does this in a variety of ways, but the most important is that it discards the S&P's requirement for positive TTM income! That makes sense for a number of reasons, including that it would be ridiculous to exclude companies the size of Tesla from an index designed to offer comprehensive equity exposure while also keeping the index relevant by including companies in emerging industries and ditching those in dying ones.

That's why recent IPOs like Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), Uber (NYSE:UBER), and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) will be joining 'older' yet unprofitable companies like Tesla in the Russell 1000! They met FTSE Russell's requirements for liquidity, available shares and size, so index membership was a given, while the companies leaving the index typically do so for falling below minimum market cap. So long Kodak!

Like the S&P 1500, the Russell 3000 is a well-known benchmark, and any number of active managers use the Russell universe, and specifically, the Russell 1000, as their reference universe, but what does the addition of Beyond Meat mean from an ETF standpoint? In fact, only a handful of funds use it as their mandated reference index, although those few funds have tens of billions of dollars in assets that more than make up for that fact! When it comes to assets, however, the S&P 500 has a substantially larger dollar following than the Russell 1000, although the profitable parts of the Russell 1000 can enjoy the benefit of being a cross-holding in both indices.

Beyond Meat is sure to be included in a wide range of ETFs over the next few months, but there are seven funds linked to the Russell 3000 funds where Beyond Meat will find a home after it's officially added to the index on June 28th.

Seven funds might not sound like a lot, but they have nearly $100 billion in assets between them, ensuring that BYND will see a sizable uptick in its ETF ownership. But just how many shares are we talking about? We've made some educated guesses about the potential allocation each might give to BYND based on its current market-cap, although, with the seven funds spread across multiple categories, it's easier to view the potential allocations in separate tables.

First, there is the most obvious spot is Russell 1000 replicators where we have two large funds operating: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) and Vanguard Russell 1000 (VONE). You can see that while Beyond Meat may be an investor darling, it's a mere drop in the bucket in the market-cap weighted Russell 1000.

Next, we have the large-cap growth category where the single largest fund on the seven candidates, the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) is found. While we don't have a final value/growth score for BYND from FTSE Russell just yet, it's certain to be included among the pure growth stocks in the index.

Finally, we have the "smallest" of the three categories, funds linked to the Russell 3000 and the Russell Mid-Cap Funds. Based on tables found on the FTSE Russell website detailing breakpoints within the Russell 1000 for large and mid-cap stocks, it seems likely that BYND will be categorized as a mid-cap company, making it eligible for the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) and its growth companion, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP).

Adding up the potential allocations from all seven funds gets us a total estimate of over 2.6 million shares, which may not impress stock watchers who will note that its average daily volume since going public is over 11m shares, but we'd suggest you look at their total shares outstanding instead. We've seen different figures putting the total outstanding shares anywhere from 56 to 60 million, but even at the higher end, that 2.6 million share takedown would represent over 4% of the total shares outstanding! Over time, we wouldn't be surprised to see Beyond Meat's ETF ownership percentage rise into the upper single digits as it joins other funds in the "total market" and sector space, although preferably while maintaining its current market value!

There's no doubt that being added to the index could be putting a squeeze on Beyond Meat shorts which could help keep the stock price elevated in the near-term, or even boost it back towards its recent highs at $200 a share, but what happens after it joins the index at the end of the month? Traditional investment logic on the front-running/index inclusion event says nothing good.

Down to the Nub:

We mentioned before that most research into front-running an index rebalancing has focused on whether it can still deliver abnormal returns, but for a succinct discussion of the last few years, we'd recommend reading this post from Kevin Lu here on Seeking Alpha called Index Front Running: What Happens When A Stock Is Added To An Index?

In his post, he reviews all 61 additions to the S&P 500 from 2014 to the fourth quarter of 2016 to determine whether buying a stock in advance of joining an index was still profitable. And, his conclusion was yes, but not in the way you think. His analysis showed that the average gains in the period (here 10 days) before a stock joined an index have gone from being substantial to relatively flat, while the typical stock suffered a slight loss in the four days after it became an index component. One of his central conclusions was that managers and sophisticated investors had gotten better at introducing a stock into their funds without causing a market disruption is sound. We think that's true but also that some investors have gotten better at identifying stocks likely to be added to an index and will ultimately sell their positions once the catalyzing event, joining an index, is complete.

One example from the much more volatile small-cap world is First United Corp. (FUNC) which experienced a strong rally in early 2018 before a major push in May on heavy volume as the stock looked increasingly likely to join the Russell 3000, which it did in June. And, as you can see below, after the announcement was made, an entirely different pattern took hold!

Fast forward to the present and poor FUNC is now on its way out of the index after just one year as the lightly-traded bank stock's market capitalization has fallen below the minimum threshold to be included in the index. Beyond Meat is a far larger and much more liquid stock, although it remains more volatile and with fewer shares outstanding than many other companies of a similar size in the index, which has us curious about what a more aggressive investor might do in this situation.

Based on the averages of the stocks he studied, Lu's recommended strategy wasn't to go long but instead to short the stock on the day it's inducted into the index and buying it back four days! It's hard to argue with his conclusions although we would add a few caveats. The analysis he presented is limited to just 61 examples over two years, and we'd suggest the situation might be very different when looking at stocks going into the Russell 3000 versus the S&P 500. Remember that the Russell 3000 doesn't require profitability, making it far more likely that smaller, newer stocks will be included in it versus the comparable S&P index. That could lead to higher volatility as more speculative stocks and recent IPOs are added. Or in the case of Beyond Meat, very recent IPOs with limited shares to purchase.

Conclusion:

There's no denying that Beyond Meat will see a big boost from ETF owners when it joins the Russell 3000 at the end of the month, with over 2.6 million shares being acquired by funds linked to that index, but the bigger question is what comes next. Will that be enough to squeeze the shorts back to a more manageable level or will Beyond bulls decide to sell their positions to the ETFs when they come calling?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

