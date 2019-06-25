FX Weekly: Fed's Dilemma

Fundamentals in the US have continued to disappoint in recent weeks, and the 10Y yield has continued to trend lower as uncertainty remains in the market.

Macro News

US: As expected, the Fed kept its interest rate steady last week at 2.25% / 2.5% and signalled no interest rate cuts this year but indicated easing in 2020 as the board mentioned that it would ‘act as appropriate to sustain the expansion’. Market participants seem more sceptical as they are pricing in 3 cuts by the end of next year, with already 1 cut for this year. US policymakers are in a difficult position as they currently have to deal with a robust trending wage inflation and a deceleration of the economic activity. According to some economists, the labour shortage in low-skill workers is about to migrate to high-skill workers in the quarters to come, adding wage growth pressure in more industries. At the moment, more than 30% of industries are experiencing a wage inflation higher than 5% according to intertemporal economics; a trend that could persist in the medium term.

Figure 1 (left frame) shows that fundamentals in the US have continued to disappoint in recent weeks, and that the 10Y yield has continued to trend lower as uncertainty remains in the market. The US dollar has remained weak against most of the currencies, which has contributed to equities’ performance recently, with the S&P 500 index reaching its all-time on Thursday. How long can the divergence between stocks and bond yields persist?

Euro: After hitting an all-time low of 1.13% in the middle of June, last week was marked by a spectacular rebound in the market measure of inflation expectations, the 5Y5Y inflation swap (currently trades at 1.31%). The move was triggered by Draghi’s ‘Whatever it takes 2.0’ statement, mentioning that the Governing Council is ready to ‘use all instruments’ to counter any disinflationary pressure. With some big banks already in difficulty in this current environment (i.e. Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF)), are policymakers seriously considering further rate cuts in the euro area? The ECB is already running a restrictive monetary policy for its banking sector, hence further rate cuts would just continue to destroy banks’ value.

Japan: The BoJ also kept monetary policy steady last week (policy rate at -10bps and 10Y JGB yield around 0%) but Governor Kuroda joined the crowd by signalling it could combine rate cuts and more asset purchases if needed in order to achieve its 2-percent inflation target. As a reminder, the core inflation rate has been oscillating around 0.8% in the past year, and Japanese officials expect it to remain below 2% in the next two years amid the persistence of global uncertainty.

US Treasuries Net Specs

We saw little movements in non-commercials positioning on US Treasuries, with net shorts falling by 94K contracts in aggregate in the week ending June 18 on the back of a decline in the 5Y (-102K) and 10Y (-102K) contracts. Even though net shorts on aggregate have grown by approximately 250K in the past 11 weeks, we do not think that shorting US bonds when the equity market is that high is a good strategy.

FX Positioning

EURUSD: The weakness of the US dollar benefited the single currency in the past few days, despite Draghi’s comments on the ECB instruments. EURUSD broke its LT resistance at 1.1350, which corresponds to its 200D SMA (the pair has not traded above its 200D SMA since the end of April 2018). The recent drop in Italian yields has supported the euro in the past month, pushing the pair up by 2 figures to 1.14. We went short at 1.1330 as we still think that the euro looks vulnerable in the short run, with a stop at 1.1450.

GBPUSD: The pair received strong support (again) at around 1.25, which we defined as a good level to start building a long position for the longer run. The British pound is currently massively undervalued according to some FX 'fair' value metrics (PPP prices in a fair rate at 1.45) and got sold off recently on the back of elevated uncertainty concerning the next UK PM candidate.

EURGBP: After testing its ST support at 85 cents a few times, EURGBP experienced a sharp rally in May/early June, up four figures to 0.8920. The pair has been oscillating around that level in the past two weeks, which corresponds to the 38.2% Fibo ratio of the 0.8310 – 0.93 range. We could see a slight (BEAR) consolidation in the short run; however, we would stay out of it as we are short the euro.

USDJPY: The Japanese yen has continued to outperform in this current market environment as US yields keep bottoming (10Y hit 2% last week). The pair is now approaching its next psychological support at 107, which also represents the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 99.60 – 118.70 range. To the exception of the early January flash-crash episode, the last time the pair traded at around those levels was in mid-April 2018. AUDJPY has also continued to trend lower, not buying the equity rally and is currently trading at its lowest level since July 2016. Should we expect a correction in US equities in the short run?

USDCHF: The Swiss franc also performed strongly and is currently trading below 97.90, the 50% Fibo retracement of the 0.9250 – 1.0330 range. We missed the franc rally and removed the sell USDCHF order from our trading book.

Chart of the Week

Even though we saw that inflation expectations in the US have been falling in recent weeks (the 5Y5Y is down almost 30bps since the end of April), some leading indicators are still showing that the pressure on core inflation in the US remains firm for the next 12 to 16 months to come. Two popular ones that we like to use are the underlying inflation gauge published by the NY Fed and the NFIB surveys as shown in this chart. We can notice that in the past 25 years, both tend to lead the core inflation rate by 15 months, and therefore are implying steady to higher prices in the medium term.

We call this the Fed’s dilemma; with labour shortage emphasising the upward pressure on wage inflation and leading indicators showing a higher core CPI in the quarters to come, how confident are US policymakers on a rate cut in response to the persistence of global uncertainty amid trade tensions?

Disclosure: I am/we are short EURUSD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.