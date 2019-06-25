CNX Resources: Attractive Free Cash Flow Yield

The attractive 17% free cash flow yield, corresponding to a flat production, is protected by hedges.

Yet, the stock price dropped by more than 50% since last year.

Since the end of 2017, CNX Resources improved its leverage while growing its production and reducing its number of shares.

Over the last four quarters, the natural gas producer CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) grew its production, lowered its leverage, and reduced its number of shares outstanding. Also, management announced $500 million of free cash flow in 2020. At the current stock price, the corresponding 30%+ FCF yield is impressive.

Yet, over any period of time you may want to consider, the stock price dropped and underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin.

Many factors contributed to the stock price decline. For instance, the expected 2020 free cash flow isn't sustainable and is due to the timing of the capital program. Also, management increased the 2019 capital program and reduced EBITDAX guidance.

With Will Thorndike as chairman, I'm not concerned about capital allocation decisions. He's the author of the book "The Outsiders: Eight Unconventional CEOs and Their Radically Rational Blueprint for Success." In its latest letter to shareholders, he insisted on creating long-term value by increasing the NAV per share thanks to a focus on capital allocation decisions. It doesn't mean he will succeed. But he has at least the right mindset to create value for shareholders.

With this context, let's have a look at the recent results before assessing the free cash flow potential and the valuation.

Confusing performance

Since the beginning of the share repurchase program in October 2017, CNX bought back about 15% of its shares. The company spent approximately $520 million to lower its number of shares outstanding to 195.5 million at the end of Q1 2019.

Source: Presentation April 2019

So far, the timing of the share buyback program isn't ideal. The average purchase price is about $15 per share against a current share price of $7.28.

In the meantime, the net debt increased to C$2.4 billion compared to C$1.9 billion at the end of 2017. Thus, the company funded its share buyback program with its debt.

But management plans to keep on growing production.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Thus, with increasing production and lower costs, the net debt to TTM adjusted stand-alone EBITDAX + distributions decreased from 3.5x at the end of 2017 to 2.1x at the end of Q1 2019.

The leverage ratio is still high. But decreasing the leverage while growing production and repurchasing share at this pace is impressive.

Some asset sales provided a part of the cash flow to support these results. For instance, in 2018, CNX sold its Ohio Utica joint venture assets for approximately $400 million. The various transactions over the last several quarters mask the performance of the operating assets.

Also, the capital programs for 2019 and 2020 add confusion. Management announced a 2019 capital program in the range of $1.205 billion to $1.275 billion that corresponds to a 5% year-over-year production increase. And in 2020, management expects to generate $500 million of free cash flow with a reduced $165 million capital program. The 2020 production is forecasted to increase by 10% compared to the midpoint of the 2019 guidance.

Attractive free cash flow yield

Beyond the confusing timing of the capital program, management mentioned a five-year maintenance capex of $300 million. In the 2018 investor day presentation, the maintenance capex after 2020 was estimated at about $350 million. Staying conservative, I estimate the maintenance capex at $350 million, including during the next couple of years.

Thus, considering the 2019 guidance, the E&P assets would generate a profit of $191 million while holding production flat.

The table below summarizes the assumptions and calculation.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The free cash flow potential is protected. Management hedged 440 Bcfe at $2.49/mcfe in 2020, which represents 80% of the forecasted production. And in 2021, 67% of the expected 2020 production volume is already hedged at $2.37/mcfe.

Assuming a per unit revenue of C$2.65/mcfe over the long term, the market values the company at less than 6 times the profits from the E&P segment. And this valuation assumes no value for the midstream assets.

I see a few reasons for this low valuation. The transactions and one-time events mask the profitability of the operating assets. Another explanation is the market doesn't believe the company will realize a per unit revenue of $2.65/mcfe over the long term. With the assumptions listed in the table above, the breakeven realized price is about $2.27/mcfe. But considering the hedges and the small part of liquids production, reaching such low realized prices over the next few years is unlikely.

Source: Presentation April 2019

Besides the free cash flow from the E&P assets, management forecasted $55 million of distribution from its midstream partnership. The distribution is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% over the next years. But I assume $55 million over the long term as I'm assessing the free cash flow potential while holding production flat.

Thus, considering the assumptions above, the potential total free cash flow amounts to $191 million + $55 million = $246 million.

With the stock price at $7.28, the market values the equity at $1.46 billion, which corresponds to a free cash flow yield of 17.3%.

Considering the strong hedge position, higher gas prices won't provide a short-term catalyst. But the company can monetize some assets. During the 2018 investor day, management estimated the potential value of such transactions at $4 billion over the next few years. Of course, the company can't monetize these assets in a low price environment. But these potential transactions offset the limited upside due to the strong hedging position.

Conclusion

The market doesn't appreciate the performance of the company over the last few years. The production increased while leverage and the number of shares decreased.

Instead, the market focuses on temporary issues and declining gas prices. But the company hedged an important part of its production over the next few years. Also, the chairman stayed focused on capital allocation decisions.

With conservative assumptions, the market values the company at an attractive 17% free cash flow yield. The downside protection exists with hedges. Asset sales and intelligent capital allocation decisions provide upside potential.

