4 Catalysts For Simon Property Group To Narrow The Discount: Shares Are A Conviction Buy

Simon Property Group (SPG) has seen its stock continue to trade in the 5% dividend yield territory. Comparisons with REIT peers make the poor stock price performance puzzling as one would expect shares to be trading near all-time highs due to the increasing likelihood of lower interest rates. I explain several catalysts that can reinvigorate the stock price and rate shares a conviction buy.

Trading Opportunity

We can see below that SPG trades at among its widest spread in terms of dividend yield versus the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ):

Whereas VNQ has seen its dividend yield drop 100 basis points this year as investors anticipate interest rate cuts, SPG instead has seen its yield rise to around 5%. Lower rates should mean lower interest expenses which is huge for REITs, which in general carry significant leverage. They also may mean that their dividend yields become more attractive as income investors sell their lower yielding bonds to buy higher yielding REITs with dividend growth. SPG, however, hasn’t participated in this rally as investors have seemingly grown cautious due to a great number of retail store closings this year.

SPG has seen its tenants continue to report high sales psf against a relatively low base rent backdrop, all while increasing sales as well. This has helped contribute to SPG being able to consistently get very high leasing spreads including a ridiculous 27% in the most recent quarter:

(2019 Q1 Presentation)

The average regional mall trades at a cap rate of 6.8%, and Green Street estimates that cap rates for the top 300 malls have cap rates ranging from 4% to 5.4%. SPG recently traded at an implied cap rate of around 6.3%, implying a significant discount to such a valuation, which is arguably unreasonable considering the top-notch management team and A rated balance sheet. I explain below several reasonable catalysts which would help to narrow the discount.

Redevelop And Drive Cash Flow Growth

Much of the negative headlines around malls have to do with vacant anchor boxes, which may look like this:

(CBC)

Pictures like this make one think “malls are dying,” when in reality the only thing this picture shows is that “this anchor box has died.” Given that these anchor boxes have been struggling for years, it is reasonable to assume that the amount of traffic they were driving was low in comparison with other tenants in the mall. Furthermore, the rents they paid were low, or otherwise they owned the properties themselves. As a result, these have turned out to be opportunities for reinvestment, as SPG could purchase (if necessary), redevelop these properties and bring in new tenants paying significantly higher rent. The return on investment on these projects averages around 8%:

(2019 Q1 Presentation)

Because SPG has the liquidity and free cash flow plus high demand from tenants to fill these vacant anchor boxes, investors should actually be hoping for more, not less anchor boxes to go dark because these have a positive long-term effect on the rest of the property. SPG has invested about $1 billion annually in development and redevelopment projects:

(Chart by Author, data from 10-K)

My first catalyst is for SPG to accelerate its level of development and redevelopment spend. SPG has about $1.5 billion in free cash flow after paying the dividend to support growth projects, which already is comfortably more than its current run rate.

Moody’s has said that SPG could see debt to jump to over 7 times EBITDA without any downgrade to its credit ratings. With about $5 billion in EBITDA in 2018, even just one turn of EBITDA higher from its 5.7-6.0 times range would allow for $5 billion in additional firepower for accelerating redevelopment projects. That’s a projected $6.5 billion in immediate redevelopment spend potential at high 8% ROI. Management did say in the earnings call that it is considering “accelerating” such opportunities moving forward, making this catalyst something to look out for.

Sell Off Assets And Buy Back Stock

This is in my opinion the best option at its disposal, but unfortunately one of the least likely to occur. As mentioned earlier, cap rates for high-quality A malls is estimated to be between 4% and 5.5%. Given its 6.3% implied cap rate, this suggests opportunity for arbitrage.

(Chart by Author, data from 10-K)

While some may be in favor of selling off its most valuable properties at the lowest cap rates, I, on the other hand, am less certain because I have doubts that the company can find buyers at the valuation SPG desires. If the company could instead sell one of its lower quality assets at its 6.3% implied cap rate, then that would show that its remaining portfolio is significantly undervalued. This would be a move which benefits SPG in the long term because its resulting portfolio would be of higher quality, and the shares the company repurchases would be permanently gone. SPG, however, may not like the idea of giving up some of its extensive scale, and further may have issues finding willing buyers at that 6.3% cap rate.

Lever Up And Buy Back Stock

This is the least likely catalyst to occur, but also a very good one. As mentioned before, SPG is arguably underlevered with debt to NOI sitting at 5.1 times. Given that the company has been unable to accelerate redevelopment spend due to legislation-related issues, why doesn’t it utilize a little bit of leverage to buy back stock? Allowing leverage to creep up a little to 5.5 times NOI would not negatively impact its credit ratings, but it would enable the company to repurchase $2.2 billion in shares or nearly 4% of shares outstanding. While I understand management’s desire to remain conservatively leveraged in this difficult retail environment, I, however, argue that maintaining such a low leverage ratio is much too conservative given where its stock trades at. Peers Taubman (TCO) and Macerich (MAC) have leverage multiples north of 8 times, so it wouldn’t be unheard of at all. CEO Simon has said repeatedly that the company will not issue debt to buy back stock, but I am hopeful that there is indeed a price where SPG would consider buying back shares on leverage, though it is unclear what price that is exactly.

Raise The Dividend Aggressively

While this would not be the best technically in terms of long-term impact, it arguably would have the most immediate near term benefit to the share price. I think that management will prioritize this lever as opposed to selling off assets and buying back shares, but this is not to say that it isn’t a great steward of capital, but is simply due to the fact that REITs in general seem to have historically shown great aversion to “downsizing.” SPG has a low payout ratio with respect to AFFO:

(Chart by Author, data from 10-K, maintenance capex includes unconsolidated properties)

SPG is still seeing solid FFO growth, so this plus some elevation in its payout ratio would lead to a high dividend growth rate, which would conceivably be seen by Wall Street as misplaced given its 5% yield. I don’t think SPG should trade at a 5% yield, but if SPG raises its dividend by 10% then I of course think it’s even more absurd for shares to trade at a 5.5% yield. Long term, SPG would be better off buying back shares or accelerating redevelopment projects, but raising the dividend is the easiest catalyst of the bunch to raise up the stock price.

Valuation And Price Target

SPG trades 13.3 times 2019 FFO, 15 times trailing AFFO, and a 5% dividend yield. Management has guided for SS NOI growth this year to come at 2%, the lowest it has been in the last several years:

(Chart by Author, data from 10-K)

I see same store NOI growth returning to 3-4% in 2020 and onwards as redevelopment projects come online (in addition to the aforementioned 8% yields, completed redevelopments will also lead to lower co-tenancy costs and higher foot traffic), contributing to long-term 5% FFO growth.

In the near term, SPG may be able to increase FFO in the 7-10% range due to redevelopment projects and even more if it (hopefully) buys back more shares. That suggests that SPG is a 5% dividend yield which can easily be raised 7% to 10% annually in the near term. I see the reason shares trade at this low level is due to poor perception of A malls - as SPG proves that it is still able to generate strong leasing spreads, valuations should improve. My 12-month price target is $207, which is a 4% dividend yield based on my forward dividend estimate of $8.30 per share. I should note that if shares were to trade at the same dividend yield as VNQ, which they have done in the past, then shares will trade above $215 per share right now.

Risks

Rising interest rates would increase the company's interest expense. This is disproportionately true for REITs as they carry significant amounts of leverage. SPG has a very high credit rating of A from all credit agencies, but even a high credit rating may not be enough to insulate it from rising interest expenses. It, however, looks unlikely for interest rates to rise and SPG has purposefully staggered its debt maturities so that it can withstand short periods of higher interest rates.

High-quality malls might still face the same existential issues that are currently hurting lower quality malls. Recent financial results have not supported this fear as A malls in aggregate continue to report strong leasing spreads. The future, however, is opaque and it is possible that e-commerce manages to change consumer behavior even for high-quality retail properties. I would be very concerned if SPG reported several quarters of poor leasing spreads - this would be clear evidence of a broken thesis.

In the case of an economic slowdown, retailers may face more economic struggles. Given all the discussion of lower interest rates, an economic slowdown may not be so unlikely to occur. SPG would undoubtedly face issues raising rents if its tenants are not seeing increasing sales psf. I nonetheless take comfort in SPG’s high sales psf versus relatively low rents as providing some sort of margin of safety. Its redevelopment projects should continue to drive greater foot traffic and tenant sales psf - SPG is using offense as the best defense.

Conclusion

While it’s anyone’s guess how long SPG will trade at a 5% yield, there are nonetheless several clear catalysts which would be able to send shares higher. I trust the management team to continue its history of outperformance and to be able to make it through this retail turbulence a much stronger company. I rate shares a conviction buy.

(Tipranks: Buy SPG)

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.