Canadian Dollar Poised For Oil-Driven Breakout

The value of the Canadian collar has been in a large range since its U.S dollar/commodity-driven crash in 2015. The Canadian dollar is driven largely by interest rate differentials with the United States and its trade balance, which is subjected greatly to hard commodity prices. As currency holders look for non-bond/equity safe haven investments that will gain from inflation and still generate some yield, the Canadian dollar (FXC) is poised to perform very well. On top of that, an increasingly dovish U.S Federal Reserve is likely to cause the interest rate differential to change directions. For the right kind of investor, we believe the Canadian dollar is a strong place to diversify into that may generate considerable alpha over coming years.

Technical Trend Bottoming Out

We will start with the price chart channels of the Canadian dollar through Invesco's ETF, FXC:

(Data source: Yahoo Finance)

As you can see, the currency saw a very sharp decline in 2009 as oil prices (Canada's largest export) crashed from $150 to $40. It regained strength and, as with commodities, topped out in 2012 and plummeted until 2016 at the bottom of the previous commodity super-cycle. This pattern and its causes are reflected greatly in the Australian dollar (FXA).

With the currency reaching its long-term support level, it seems unlikely for it to fall further. Further, short-term technical trends imply the price may be beginning a new large breakout that will at least be comparable to that of late 2017. Here is a shorter-term trend chart:

(Data source: Yahoo Finance)

Our automated trend channel system (that simply finds areas of maximal linear correlation and important price points) has found that the CAD/USD downtrend over the past few years may have come to an end. If the price reverses course from here, the trend may be reestablished, but with the price clearly breaking out, it looks as if it will hit its upper resistance level shortly. If it breaks over the channel with strength, then a new bull market for the currency may be in place.

Loonie as a Crude Oil Proxy

We will begin our fundamental analysis with an attempt to project the direction of the country's trade balance. Below are Canada's top exports and imports and export partners.

Top Exports

Top Imports

Export Partners as a Percent of Total

(Source for all above: OEC)

Canada exports large quantities of petroleum-based products, metals, and vehicles, while importing a nearly equal number of vehicles. So, the value of the Canadian dollar is fundamentally driven by fluctuations in oil prices and secondarily in metals prices. On top of that, they export overwhelmingly to the United States, so industrial demand from the United States is paramount to the exchange rate.

To create a proxy of the value of their trade balance with the United States, we will make an index of 2/3rd crude oil (USO) and 1/3rd aluminum. Essentially, this is just the value of hard industrial commodities. Here is a chart of that index compared to the CAD to USD. Both are indexed to 2012 to fit nicely.

(Source: U.S Federal Reserve)

As you can see, the two are highly correlated, but the commodity index has been rising in a nice trend, while the Canadian exchange rate has been re-approaching 2016 lows. This is largely due to the surge in the United States dollar (that may be ending soon) and changes to the Canadian to US interest rate differential. As will be explained shortly, those problems seem to be behind the CAD, and the currency will likely come to reflect surging commodity prices soon.

The EIA expects oil consumption to be greater than supply until 2020, after which it forecasts oil stocks to return to building. Here is a chart:

We agree in principle but understand that the EIA does not, and cannot, account for growing geopolitical risks in the Middle East. Investors have been consistently surprised by events in Iran, and if those events continue - and we have very little reason to believe they will not - oil supply will almost definitely take a huge hit as the Strait of Hormuz will be - as it has been - the primary area of conflict. To put this in perspective, about 21 million barrels of crude oil go through the Strait every day. Back in 2015, a 2-3 million barrel daily stock build helped cause oil to crash 50%. So what does a potential 5 million+ barrel supply shock cause? To put it simply, it would be so extreme, there is no feasible way to estimate that risk.

Now, that is a bit of a black swan prediction and puts the bet in Isiah Berlin's frowned-upon "hedgehog" prediction category (low probability, high magnitude). But still, even if the Middle East does not continue to flare up, it is safe to say commodity prices really can't go too much lower than they already have. Luckily for us, commodities and currencies of nations exporting them are subject to cost of production support levels. And if an asset cannot go lower, then it can only go up.

Interest Rate Differentials

Unlike in most developed countries, the Canadian dollar is primarily driven by changes to commodity prices and secondarily by interest rate differentials. Let's take a look at that secondary effect below:

(Data source: Federal Reserve)

As you can see, the two are generally correlated, though not perfectly. Importantly, however, we can see that when the differential approaches -1%, it historically reverses to the upside and the Canadian dollar breaks to the upside. With the U.S Federal Reserve hinting at future rate cuts and the Bank of Canada's growing need to combat inflation, there is ample reason to believe these historical patterns will hold true. This will likely result in the exchange rate bouncing off its current level and possibly rising to $0.77-0.80 (roughly $77-80 in FXC) by the end of the year.

Risks and Rewards

The risks regarding the fundamentals of the trade are a large recession in the United States that would cause a drop in crude demand from Canada, and/or a blow-off top in the U.S dollar. The U.S dollar has been very strong of late but is at a key resistance level. Since it hit that level it has been falling, and we believe it will continue to do so. Still, with large external debt in US dollars, the U.S dollar risk should be considered.

Recessionary risk certainly exists today, but unlike in the past, there is less reason to believe it will affect commodities, because if interest rates are globally moved back to zero or lower, it would be bullish for commodities. Still, a recession would most likely delay the benefits of this trade for quite a few months.

The exchange rate in itself has very low volatility, so a non-levered long position in FXC is a very conservative position. More risk-accepting investors and traders may be interested in an end-of-year long call at $77. This, of course, would be a speculative "lottery ticket"-type trade that has a lower probability of success but an extremely high payoff. This would be suitable for one who believes Persian Gulf tensions will continue to climb as a black swan/hedgehog trade is best made with long options. Obviously, an option position should be an incredibly small allocation (perhaps 10 basis points of a portfolio). On the other hand, a direct long position could be very large as a non-equity diversification position, perhaps up to 15-20% of a portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.