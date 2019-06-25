The Case For India's Multiple-Year Bull Market - Part 2

As markets matured and became more regulated, this trend is now gradually changing. What we now see is the reverse migration of household assets from safe cash and bonds toward equities.

While India's per capita income increased five-fold, from a mere $247 in 1981 to $1,380 in 2018, its household investment in stock did not grow in proportion to its income.

Traditionally, equity exposure has made up around 6% of Indian household balance sheets. By comparison, this figure in the United States has been well above 30%.

Great Reverse Migration from "Safer" Assets to Market Assets

India has a long stock market history. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was founded in 1875 and is the oldest stock exchange in Asia.2 Trading in India is now fully electronic, and the settlement process takes about 48 hours - as fast as any developed market.

But it's been a long ride. Back in the 1990s and early 2000s, loosely regulated Indian markets were hit with multiple scandals. This led to the average Mr. and Mrs. Patel pulling out their precious savings from equities and putting them in safer instruments such as cash and bank accounts - a.k.a. the migration of Indian household assets.

Market Inefficiencies Lead to Migration of Household Assets from Securities to Cash and Bank Deposits

Please see glossary for definitions of terms in the chart.

Thus, while India's per capita income increased five-fold, from a mere $247 in 1981 to $1,380 in 2018,3 its household investment in stock did not grow in proportion to its income!

As markets matured and became more regulated, this trend is now gradually changing.

What we now see is the reverse migration of household assets from safe cash and bonds toward equities.

The factors encouraging this reverse migration include:

A regulatory body, SEBI, has launched a series of stringent market regulations in the last two decades.

A generation that has now grown up influenced by more regulated and audited markets.

SEBI now mandates that all mutual funds spend 0.02% of their assets under management (AUM) on investor education. An equity asset base of Rupees 4,000 billion implies about Rs 800 million spent on investor education.4

Early Offshoots of Domestic Investment

Demographics and consumption have been core pillars of India's economy. They are likely to fuel flows into stock markets, too.

Around 35 million new Indian brokerage accounts were opened in 20185 - a record number. The growth trend is exponential. India has one of the most attractive demographic profiles, with nearly two-thirds of the country below 35 years of age.6 As memories of inefficient markets fade and the risk appetite of young India increases, we expect a significant shift toward stock market investments.

Young India Now Taking More and More Interest in Investing

Conclusion

It is estimated that India's savings will increase five-fold over the next decade and reach over Rs 50 trillion by 2025.

Currently, around 6% (or around Rs 900 billion in currency terms) of household balance sheets is in risky assets.7 Even if we assume there is no migration and this 6% stays flat, that implies Rs 3.08 trillion investments in market assets in the next eight to ten years.

An in-depth exposure to Indian markets could thus provide strategic growth.

The WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI) is the first fund in the U.S. with physical access to India's market under an exchange-traded wrapper. With exposure to over 200 profitable companies, EPI is, in my opinion, one of few funds with true exposure to India's market, and now has a nearly 10-year track record.

Gaurav Sinha is currently working as Asset Allocation Strategist at WisdomTree since November 2014. He is leading the Portfolio Analytics and Solutions team and builds specialized investment solutions along with customized analytics for our clients. He is also deeply involved in advancing WisdomTree’s product suite, and has particular expertise on India. Gaurav came to WisdomTree after stints at World Bank, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and recently with Windhaven Investment Management. He received his Masters in Financial Engineering from Columbia University in 2009 and holds a bachelors Engineering degree from the prestigious Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT).

