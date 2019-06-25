Xilinx: 5G And The Huawei Ban

Standing on the sidelines is the prudent move as long as Xilinx is surrounded by unresolved issues that could pull down forward guidance.

A significant portion of the world is currently in the process of upgrading their communication networks to support 5G technology. Obviously, this is good news for companies that provide the components needed for 5G to work. One of the biggest beneficiaries should be Xilinx (XLNX). Not only is Xilinx the company that invented the Field Programmable Gate Array (“FPGA”), but it’s also the number one supplier of FPGAs.

FPGAs are a type of integrated circuits that have the ability to be reprogrammed after they’ve been manufactured. Their logic can be reconfigured, which makes FPGAs distinct from other integrated circuits such as Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (“ASICs”) that feature fixed logic. The ability to adapt gives FPGAs a level of flexibility that engineers can call upon whenever necessary, which can be quite useful. Eventually, some of the FPGAs could be replaced by ASICs once the equipment has matured, but in the early stages FPGAs should rule the roost.

The ability of FPGAs to be reconfigured is crucial in 5G cellular base stations, which is why FPGAs are an absolute must-have with 5G being rolled out by many carriers. Especially in the early stages of the 5G rollout, which is mostly concerned with building the infrastructure needed to enable 5G networks.

In particular, the emphasis at this stage will be on radio access network equipment, which includes base stations. Any investor who is looking to ride the boom in 5G could consider Xilinx as the need for base stations ensures that demand for FPGAs will be strong in the coming years. The bull thesis for Xilinx is therefore not that difficult. 5G requires FPGAs and Xilinx supplies FPGAs.

However, while the future outlook for Xilinx looks bright, there are a number of other issues that investors also need to take into account. These issues may cause the stock to fluctuate and maybe even decline in the short term as they await resolution.

Tailwinds are joined by headwinds for Xilinx

The fact that numerous countries have expressed their intent to set up 5G networks is a positive development for Xilinx. However, a number of recent developments have complicated the bull thesis. The first headwind is the trade war with China and the Huawei ban in particular. Huawei happens to be the largest cellular equipment provider, which means they’re a big source of demand for FPGAs.

Huawei will need FPGAs. However, if they’re not allowed to source them from Xilinx due to sanctions imposed by the U.S. government, then Xilinx will suffer a drop in demand that looked certain not that long ago. In addition, Huawei will be forced to pursue alternative options that may not bode well for Xilinx.

Huawei’s reaction to the U.S. ban

Huawei’s response to the U.S. ban could create a long-term problem for Xilinx for several reasons. If Huawei cannot source FPGA’s from Xilinx or any other American supplier such as Intel (INTC), then they will have to consider other options. One option is to look at domestic suppliers of FPGAs in China.

There are apparently several companies in China that supply FPGAs, both state-owned enterprises and private firms. Examples are China Electronics Corporation and Gowin Semiconductor Corp., although it remains to be seen how their products compare to those from Xilinx. Huawei will also need to spend resources redesigning their products in order to use FPGAs from different suppliers.

Nevertheless, the possible introduction of new suppliers into Huawei’s supply chain is a problem for Xilinx. Assuming that products from competitors are up to snuff, Huawei may no longer be the source of demand that Xilinx was counting on. Depending on Huawei’s experience with its new suppliers, Huawei may not return as a customer, even if the ban is lifted.

Another problem for Xilinx is that the Chinese suppliers of FPGAs could use this opportunity to grow and become formidable competitors of Xilinx on the global stage. The global market for FPGAs is relatively small and intense competition can really have an impact considering there is not that much demand for everyone to share.

To put things in perspective, look no further than Intel. Intel became the second biggest supplier of FPGAs after its acquisition of Altera and the main competitor of Xilinx. However, the Programmable Solutions Group that deals with FPGAs at Intel only had $2.1B in revenue. The 2.1B only represented about 3% of total revenue at Intel. Using these numbers, it’s reasonable to assume that it will not take much for another company to have an impact on the market for FPGAs due to its small size.

Was demand for FPGAs inflated because Huawei and others have been stocking up?

Another important aspect to consider is whether FPGA demand, starting from early last year when the trade war began, was real or inflated because companies in China were stocking up on inventory in anticipation of a possible ban by the U.S. government. The answer may be hard to determine, but it could have a significant impact on the prospects of Xilinx in the immediate future.

Recall that in early 2018 the U.S. government imposed sanctions on ZTE, another provider of communications equipment from China. It’s quite possible that Huawei and others may have anticipated that they too could be subject to sanctions. Huawei and others may have concluded that it was necessary for them to have spare inventory of parts that they could call upon in case something happened.

Huawei has apparently been stocking up on all sorts of chips, which presumably would also include FPGAs. However, it’s not exactly known how much Huawei has in inventory. What’s also unclear is by how much the stocking up of inventory affected the demand for semiconductors since early last year, including those from Xilinx.

If we look at the table below, we can see that Xilinx experienced a big jump in revenue in the twelve months preceding March 30, 2019, after several years of relatively stagnant growth. This period also coincides with the trade war with China. It’s possible that the spike in revenue was not only due to increased demand with the imminent rollout of 5G, but also because of the trade war with China. Chinese companies may have pulled forward orders as a precaution in case they get cut off from the U.S. chip suppliers, Xilinx included.

Fiscal year Revenue Operating income 2019 $3059M $956M 2018 $2467M $686M 2017 $2356M $706M 2016 $2213M $669M 2015 $2377M $755M

Source: Xilinx

Xilinx had previously credited faster-than-expected ramp-up of 5G spending as the reason for the strong growth at Xilinx. A quote from Victor Peng on the company’s earnings call on January 23 alludes to this:

“Yeah. clearly, we didn't anticipate the ramp starting as early as it did. I think we said that on the last call. So the start of this ramp is happening faster than we had thought.”

A transcript of the earnings call containing this quote can be found here. While increased spending on 5G could have played a role, it’s not out of the question that Huawei and other Chinese companies have artificially raised demand.

Was the strong demand for chips from China due to genuine demand or was it inflated because companies were simply stocking up? The answer is not clear at this point. But if much of the strong demand for semiconductors from Chinese companies in recent months was due to inventory buildup, then the bull case for Xilinx looks a lot weaker.

Recent developments have clouded the outlook for Xilinx

Until quite recently, the bullish outlook for Xilinx made a lot of sense. 5G is rolling out and demand for Xilinx looks certain. But the recent escalation in the trade war with China and the Huawei ban in particular have clouded the outlook for Xilinx. Not only does it affect a major customer in Huawei, but there are a number of other side effects that are not in Xilinx’s favor as explained earlier.

There are a number of unresolved issues hanging over Xilinx. Chief among them is whether or by how much the strong numbers in recent months may have been distorted by the fear of sanctions on China. The question of what will happen to Huawei is also not clear and whether they can be counted on as a source of demand. New suppliers of FPGAs from China could also weigh on Xilinx’s future prospects.

In addition, Xilinx could be denied a significant role in the rollout of 5G in China, a country that contributes about 25% to revenue at Xilinx. That would be a big blow to Xilinx because the scale of 5G equipment needed for the 1.4 billion people in China is enormous. The Chinese government has said that it will issue a list of “unreliable entities,” which presumably will include U.S. companies that have stopped supplying Huawei. So there’s a chance that Xilinx may be included on that list, which could come with as yet to be determined penalties.

As long as these issues have not been resolved, the most prudent thing to do is to move to the sidelines with regard to Xilinx. There’s a reasonable chance that Xilinx may have to revise down guidance, especially if demand from China is not as robust as previously thought. If that happens, Xilinx could retrace some of the gains it has made thanks to the exceptional results it posted in its last fiscal year.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.